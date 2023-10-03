We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice
INTRODUCING The Newest Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator, Featuring Mirror InstaView® and Four Types of Ice
*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.
Knock Twice to See Inside
4 Types of Ice
Cooling technologies
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
16.9
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
8.6
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
25.5
ENERGY
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
699
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
ICE SYSTEM
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
System Type
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Daily Ice Production
-
3.0 lbs / 3.3 (Ice Plus) 0.7 lbs (Clear big ice) 1.5 lbs (Cubed mini ice)
-
Craft Ice™ Daily Ice Production
-
6/3
-
Ice Storage Capacity
-
3.0 + 3.8 + 4.0 lbs
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™
-
Yes
-
Dual Ice with Craft Ice™
-
Yes
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
UVNano™
-
Yes
COOLING
-
Multi Air Flow Cooling:
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
3
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
-
Refrigerant [Name / Amount(g)]
-
Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 57g)
-
Refrigerant [Name / Amount(oz)]
-
Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 2.01oz)
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
DISPLAY & ETC.
-
Display Type
-
Smooth Touch Control / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes (Default)
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Decibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Special Features
-
Door Cooling+
-
Sabbath
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)
-
Folding Shelf
-
1
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Shelf Construction
-
SpillProof™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
CoolGuard™
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
-
No. of Door Bins
-
8 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
FREEZER
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers/Shelves
-
3-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light Upper
-
LED Lighting
-
Freezer Handle
-
SmartPull™ Handle
MATERIALS & FINISHES
-
Flat type Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Insulation
-
Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent
DIMENSIONS
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Depth with Handles
-
31 5/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
40"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 7/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 7/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
24 7/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
29 1/4"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
43 1/2"
-
Depth (Draw Open Fully without Handle)
-
48 7/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
322 lbs / 352 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts only)
-
7 Years
-
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
UPC
-
UPC
-
195174034828
-
Buy Directly
