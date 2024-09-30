LG 32" MyView Smart Monitor + FREE Wireless Keyboard

Disclaimer:

*Available to Canadian residents August 30 – September 19, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), with purchase of a new MyView Smart Monitor (32SR70U-W.ACC) on LG.ca, while supplies last. Limit 1 per household based on shipping address. LOGITECH K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard will be shipped separately by a third party. If you participate in the promotion, and decide to return the Monitor, the Keyboard must also be returned to receive a full refund on the Monitor. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with other offers (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.