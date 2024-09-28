Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Price Match Guarantee

 

LG Electronics Canada Inc. (LG’s) Price Match Policy (“Price Match”) helps ensure that if you find a lower price advertised online at one of our Authorized Canadian National LG Retail Partners within 15 days of your order delivery, LG will match the lower price and refund you the difference using the same tender with which you paid for your original purchase.

 

Terms and Conditions

 

  • Advertised products must be genuine LG products, priced in Canadian dollars, have the same model and serial number as the product purchased on LG.ca, be available at the website of an authorized Canadian LG Retail Partner, and be new, in-stock, and sold in Canada (“Advertised Product”).

     

  • The Price Match matches the pre-tax price of an Advertised Product, after any promotions, sales, or coupons have been applied, with the pre-tax price of an Advertised Product. It does not apply to taxes or fees for services like delivery, haul-away, or installation.

     

  • You must provide proof of the Advertised Product’s advertised price offered through either a copy or screenshot of a digital advertisement or website URL clearly showing the advertised date and price of the Advertised Product.

     

  • The following types of sellers do not qualify for a price match: Marketplace sellers on websites such as Bestbuy.ca, Amazon.ca or resellers such as eBay.ca and any sellers whose products are refurbished or liquidated.

     

  • The Advertised Product’s price must not be lower due to an advertising error, misprint, or special sale price (Special sale prices include mail order offers, rebates, coupons, premiums, free or bonus offers, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) prices, close-outs, liquidations, clearances, demos, refurbished items, open box items, financing offers, and trade-in offers.)

     

  • LG’s Price Match does not apply to discontinued or exclusive items, rewards, or points programs, commercial and/or builder contract pricing, bid or retailer aggregator sites, or pricing not otherwise generally available to the public.

     

  • The Price Match applies only to reasonable quantities for personal household use (excludes commercial use).

 How to contact for Price Match and Verification:

 

  • To request a Price Match, contact LG by Live Chat (English / French) or email at lgsupport@lge.com

     

  • When requesting a Price Match, you'll need to provide the retailer's online link (URL) where the lower price is displayed for verification purposes.

