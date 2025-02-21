LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates including LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“LGECI”, and together the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or “us”) respect your privacy. This Privacy Policy applies to the personal information about persons located in Canada, which we process through the lg.com website (including https://www.lg.com/ca_en ), online store and related websites on which this Privacy Policy is posted (collectively, the “Websites”), and/or that we process in connection with LG Accounts, the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program, LG TelePresence Technical Support Services, the SPIFF/STA program, and our SmartHome services offered via our ThinQ App (collectively, including the Websites, the “Services”). It also applies to any other personal information you provide, including via customer service calls to LGECI or an LGECI affiliate call center or through product registration cards.

For LG Smart TV or Smart Media Product users, please see the separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for details of how LGE processes personal information in the course of providing its Smart TV / Media Product service Privacy Policy. This Privacy Policy does not apply to the processing of personal information that is covered by that policy. Please note, however, that the LG Group may combine personal information collected via the Smart TV / Media Product service with information collected in connection with the Services and use such aggregated information as described in this Privacy Policy and the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy. For more information, please refer to the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy in the Account management menu or LG Account menu from the settings on your Smart TV/ Media Product.

What? We may collect in particular your personal information you disclose to us, Information about Your Use of Our Services and information related to the use of the Website. How? When you browse our website or our devices, including through the use of cookies or when you disclose to us your personal information Why? In particular, to provide you our services and products, to communicate with you, to answer your questions, for marketing purposes and administer or improve our website, for internal business purposes or if required or permitted by laws. Where? Your personal information may be located outside of Quebec and Canada, in particular in the Republic of Korea and United States. Who else? For example, LG Group and personnel, our services providers, our Third party IoT providers, Authorised resellers, Advertising partners, Other business partners, Visitors to our Websites, Users of the Store, Business advisors, Government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where required or permitted by applicable law and Google Analytics / FireBase Your rights You can exercise your rights with respect to your personal information by writing to our privacy officer at canada.privacy@lge.com. Cookies Settings on your device may allow you to manage your choices. The options differ depending on the browser you are using. To learn how to change them, please refer to the instructions in your browser’s help menu. Your consent You have the right to withdraw your consent to our use and disclosure of your personal information at any time.

OVERVIEW OF THE PRIVACY POLICY

In this Privacy Policy, we describe the types of personal information we collect through our Services, how we use this information, for how long we keep it, and with which parties we share it. We also explain what choices and rights you have in relation to the use of your information, including to decline or withdraw consent to non-essential uses and disclosures of your personal information. More information about your rights, and how to exercise them, is set out in the “ Your Rights ” section. We also provide our contact details, so that you can contact us if you have questions about this Privacy Policy and our privacy practices, our collection of your personal information, or want to exercise your rights.

PRIVACY POLICY



Last Updated: 07 / 10 / 2024

1. Who is Responsible for Your Personal Information?

LGECI is responsible for operating the Store and the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program, and for information about you collected through such Services. LGECI is also responsible for any personal information you provide to it directly, for example during customer service calls, TelePresence technical support sessions, or product registration cards.

LGE is responsible for operating all other Services, and for information about you collected through or in connection with those Services.

The name and contact details of LGECI and LGE can be found in the “ Contact Us ” section below.

2. Personal Information We Collect

When we refer to “personal information” in this Privacy Policy, we mean information that relates to an identifiable individual (for example, name, contact details, purchase information), including where there is a serious possibility that you may be identified through the use of such information alone or in combination with other information. Generally, personal information does not include any business contact information that is solely used to communicate with you in relation to your employment, business or profession, such as your name, position name or title, work address, work telephone number, work fax number or work e-mail address. The following types of personal information are collected in connection with our Services:

Information You Provide Directly to Us or Third Parties

Some Services enable us to collect information directly from you or from other companies with whom you have a relationship. For example:

• When you use our Services (for example, when you create a LG Account, register a device or product, make a purchase, review a product or contact us) , you will provide us with information, such as your name, email address, phone number, date of birth, gender, speaker’s voice, photo, video, payment card information, shipping address (including zip code), purchase information and interactions with connected electronic devices.

• When you log in to your LG Account with a third party account or profile, we will get access to information, such as, your name, email address, username, social media tags and your public profile or information you have made public.

• We collect information that you provide when you establish or use the Store, including when you create your account or place an order, such as your name, postal address, email address, phone number, payment information, and the details of your product order. Wewill also collect any information you provide about other people, such as the name and address of a gift recipient, or the name and contact information of a Friends & Family Pickup person. You are responsible for ensuring that you have consent from any such individuals, for us to collect and process their personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy, prior to providing us with their information.

• When you register for, and participate in, the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program, wecollect the information that you provide, such as your name, contact information, password, the name of your employer, and sales claim information.

• When you register for, and participate in, the LG SPIFF/STA program, we collect the information that you provide, such as your name, contact information, date of birth, email address, SIN, phone number, store name, address and phone number and proof of employment.

• When you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, we will process these communications, your contact information, and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests. In addition, when you use our TelePresence technical support services, an LG Group representative will receive audio and video information during the session and any information you knowingly and directly provide in connection with such services (e.g., name, device model and serial number, and any information that is visible via your camera or on your device while the services are being provided).

• When you register for, and participate in, the LG.com Redemption Promotion, we collect the information that you provide, such as your name, gender, email address, mobile and phone number, address, city, country, post code, product information (including model number, serial number), purchase information (including purchase date, order number, additional description of purchase, cheaper retailer screenshot).

Information about Your Use of Our Services

In addition to the information you provide, we will collect information about your use of our Services through software on your devices and by other electronic means (such as the use of cookies and sensors). We will collect:

• Device information: Your device name, IMEI, UUID, OS version, country, location, language, IP address, mac address, connected modem information, internet router information, mobile ad identifier and settings of devices.

• Usage and Log information: Information regarding use of our TelePresence technical support services (such as system log information and consultation history) and/or the Websites (such as page views, links clicked, and access times), and other information that is automatically collected such as, URL, redirected URL, performance timing, referrer, network type, network info, charge status, ad block info, and your interaction with the Services (including visit history, the apps, services and features you use and cookies). For more information about how we use cookies for our Services, please see below under Section 13, “Cookies”, and the ThinQ Cookie Policy .

• Location information: We will process your location information based on your express consent or where this is necessary to deliver the Service you have requested (for example, by requiring your location information to give you directions).

• Other information about your use of our Services, such as the Websites you visit, typing patterns (autofill) and how you interact with content offered through our Services.

In addition to the information we collect which is described above, we explain below the specific types of information we collect when you use certain Services:

Point of collection Types of personal information Information collected through the Websites - Information collected through the LG Account : including web registration form, survey form, demo or purchase request forms, customer service contact form or online chat (see additional examples below). - Product and service information : including information about the products and services you purchase or use through the Website, including country code, product category, code, and model number, device ID, billing and payment information, delivery information (e.g. shipping address, zip code), registration information, IP address, and firmware and software information. - Websites usage information: including IP address as well as information about how you interact with the Websites, and the device you use to do so. Please see below under Section 13, “ Cookies ”, for additional information. - Image and voice information: including pictures you upload and voiceprints when you phone or live chat with a member of our customer support team - Comments or similar posts on the Websites : including time of the post, your email address and nickname, attached image or files, social media handle Information collected through the LG Account - Identity information : including your display name, country code, language, your name, date of birth, address, contact details and profile photo and user authentication by name and password. If you are a business customer or an employee of one of our business customers this also includes any information regarding your company, e.g. contact information, company tax code, job title and sector of activity. - Device information : including device identification information such as IMEI number and product serial number, UUID, advertising ID and IP address Information collected through the ThinQ service - Identity data: including speaker’s voice and its translated text. If you are a Member in a virtual Home or Room: user number, profile photo, name, email address. - Profile information : including status of the host user, shared Home ID, customer-generated Home and Room information (such as name of Home, Home ID, background screen URL, address, area code, geolocation). - ThinQ service usage information : including information about how you interact within the ThinQ app, and the device you use to do so. Please see our Cookie Policy for further information about this. - Product information (used for product warranty benefit purposes) : date and location of purchase, photo of receipt - Location information : including city code, server address, geolocation information - Communication information : including inquiry details and attached images when you use 1:1 Inquiry or One Stop service - Technical information : including information about your network connection access to the app (e.g. number of times, timeline) and information generated during your use of our Service (such as log data, cookie data). For more information, please see the ThinQ Cookie Policy . Information collected through electronic devices linked to ThinQ - Device information : including device registration information (such as unique identification value, type, name, manufacturer, model number, manufacture number, sales country, version information), device status, device settings, device behaviour and history of use, power (on/off) and power usage information, information on network connection and surrounding network environment, information on the execution and operation of various functions of the LG Electronics Service, Product Error/Malfunction Information, IP address Information collected during the Proactive Customer Care (PCC) service delivery process - Product information : including model name, manufacture number, product status information, product history, information about product diagnostics, repair request information, date and location of purchase Information collected during TelePresence technical support services sessions - Audio and video information is collected during live support sessions - Device information : including model number and manufacture number - System logs and history of consultations Information collected when using Air Conditioning Smart Care - Product and settings information : including reservation information, filters, temperature unit information, setting values, indoor pollution level and energy monitoring - Spatial data : including user location (according to distance and angle), temperature information (temperature of space used, temperature set), human sensing information and indoor load information Information collected when using the camera or gallery photo upload function



(this relates to the following features: Refrigerator panoramic view, Insta-view refrigerator background screen/upload gallery photo, Roboking Home view/Home guard, Air Conditioning) - Image and video information : including photo information, smartphone gallery photos, Home view/Home guard positioning screen information, Home view photo/video information, Home Guard specified value, Home Care photo information, My Home view (streaming). This information will only be collected if you make use of features that require or support image or video functionality and/or grant access to the camera or photo gallery on your device via your operating system settings. Image and video information are stored solely on your device, and only for so long as is necessary in order to provide the Services. When you use our Home View/Home guard functions, you are required to inform individuals who are present in any recorded space, that their image or video recording will be processed by us and to make this Privacy Policy available to them. Information collected when connecting to the robot vacuum cleaner - Images and drawing map, cleaning reservation information, cleaning history, cleaning diary list and video information Information collected when using voice link - Device identification information - Technical information needed to link with external devices - Product information : including product model name and type, product nickname, status (On/Off, time remaining in action, appliance status value) and status properties, range of product property values, product control results, session key - Voice information Information collected when connecting to the Smart TV - OTA ID, TVOS version, device feature set code, content recommendation list ID, content ID Information collected when using the Store - Account and order information: including name, contact information including mailing address, email and phone number, the details of your product orders, payment information, and the content of your communications - Usage information: including information about how you interact with the Store Website, and the device you use to do so. Please see below under Section 13, “Cookies”, for further information about this. Information collected when you register for, and participate in, the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program - Identity information : including name, contact information, and password - Employment information: name of employer and sales claim information Information collected when you register for, and participate in, the LG SPIFF/STA reward program - Identity information : name, contact information, date of birth, email address, SIN, phone number, and password - Employment information : store name, address and phone number, proof of employment and sales claim information Information collected if you consent to receive SMS/MMS messages, autodialed and/or pre-recorded telemarketing messages - Contact Information: First and last name and mobile phone number Information collected when you enter contests or sweepstakes - Contact Information: First and last name, email address (and winner’s postal address and mobile phone number) - Social Media Information : Social media handle and tags, and your public profile or information you have made public is accessible Information collected when you register a product or warranty - Registration details : Information about the relevant products or hardware (including serial number, place of purchase, purchase date). This information may be tied to your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Information collected when you register for, participate in the LG.com Redemption Promotion - Identify Information : your name, gender, email address, mobile and phone number, address, city, country, post code - Product/Device information : model number, serial number, purchase information such as purchase date, order number, additional description of purchase, cheaper retailer screenshot

Other Information We Collect

We will generally explain at the time of obtaining consent from you what information we will be collecting and how we will use it (unless this would be obvious to you based on the context).

Sometimes we receive information about you from third parties including from other companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Line. For example, we may receive your information from third-party social networking providers if you choose to connect to our Services using your social network account.

We verify certain information you provide with third parties, for example identity verification providers, in order to protect against fraud.

We also use personal information initially collected via LGE’s Smart TV / Media Product service for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. Please see LGE’s separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for further details.

We also collect information about you from other third parties, for example marketing companies and data brokers, where permitted by applicable law, in order to better understand your interests and deliver you with more tailored Services and advertising. For example, we receive aggregated information about lifestyle or purchase patterns of certain demographic groups in order to better understand your likely interests.

We may also collect other information about you, your devices, or your use of our Services where required by law (such as where we are mandated by law to collect internet search logs) or with your consent.

Links to Other Websites, Devices, Apps and Features

Our Services may enable you to connect to other websites, devices, apps and other features, which may operate independently from us and have their own privacy notices or policies, which we strongly suggest you review prior to using such third-party websites, devices, apps, and other features. To the extent any linked website, device, app or other feature is not owned or controlled by us, we are not responsible for its content, use or privacy practices. This Privacy Policy does not extend to any websites, products, or services provided by third parties.

3. How We Use this Information

We use the information that we collect from you for the purposes of providing our products and services, communicating with you, for marketing purposes, for internal business purposes, and for other purposes as permitted or required by applicable law, as described further below.

If you use more than one of our services, including Services described in this Privacy Policyand our Smart TV / Media Product service, we will combine the personal information we collect from you in connection with each of those services and use it for the purposes set out below or as described in the privacy policy applicable to the services you use. For example, this prevents you from having to use different logins for different services.

Provision of Products and Services

We process your personal information for the purposes of providing our products and services, or otherwise performing our obligations under any contract with you, including to:

• Provide you with our Services, and specific features you select when using our Services that may require personalising the content of our Services.

• Establish and manage your accounts, including your LG Account, Store account, and/or LG Business Solutions Rewards Program account, as applicable.

• Fulfil your orders, including to: process orders and payments; track and confirm online orders; deliver to you our products or products of third parties that you purchase through our Services; process returns and exchanges; and allow you to exercise your warranty rights or other rights you have under your contract.

• Identify and authenticate you so you may use certain of our Services or access limited-entry areas of Websites, including when you use your LG Account or Store account, or participate in the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program or participate in the LG.com Redemption Promotion.

Communicating with You

We process personal information for the purposes of providing customer service and responding to your questions, concerns and requests, including to:

• To facilitate installations and registrations, resolve technical issues, provide you with customer care support and send you necessary information relating to the Services and/or any products you have purchased.

• Effectively manage our relationship with our customers, including by communicating with you and responding to your queries (e.g., contact you in response to sign-up forms such as “Contact Us” or other inquiries, or when you contact us by phone or live chat).

• Improve our services and customer care, including by seeking your feedback and carrying out surveys and market research.

• Send our newsletter (if you have signed up for it).

• Notify you about a material change to this Privacy Policy or the Terms of Use, as required by applicable law.

Marketing

We process personal information for the following marketing purposes, where permitted by applicable law, unless you advise that you do not want your information to be used for such purposes. This may involve delivering marketing via various channels including through, email, through the LG account, on our Websites or on third-party platforms (including social networks), including as follows:

• Alerting you of special offers, updated information, and new products or services that may be of interest to you.

• Carrying out direct marketing activities (with your consent, where required by applicable law), including by sending you marketing communications via email, phone calls, post, text messages, social media channels, or via push notifications through our mobile apps.

• Processing personal information, with your consent, to present you with online ads both on our Services and on third-party websites, creating marketing profiles and personalising the recommendations and marketing content we and others present to you online (also known as interest-based, targeted, or behavioural advertising). More particularly, we will provide you or allow third parties to provide you with recommendations and customized advertisements of content, products and services that we or others think you would like, by analyzing information relating to your use of the Services combined with various information that you provide to us by other means. For more information, including how to control the information collected by cookies and similar tracking technologies, please see below under Section 13, “Cookies”, and the ThinQ Cookie Policy .

• Running promotions, competitions and prize draws.

You have the right to withdraw consent to the use of your information for marketing purposes at any time – please see the “Your Choices” section below.

Internal Business Purposes

We process personal information for the following business purposes:

• Verify compliance with our Terms of Use, and protect our business operations against, identify and prevent fraud and other illegal activities or activities prohibited by our Terms of Use.

• Protect the security, availability and integrity of our Services and information systems, including by using authentication mechanisms and other security measures, monitoring our systems for security threats, keeping back-ups, anonymising data, and carrying out system maintenance services.

• Ensure your safety and security if you visit our premises, which may include video surveillance.

• Protect our legal rights and the safety of end users, including by handling complaints, obtaining legal advice and establishing, exercising or defending legal claims relating to us or other companies in our group and our Services.

• Improve your user experience, including by providing you with a user-friendly navigation experience, and tailored functions such as an autofill function, a quick search function based on your most visited webpages and additional contents tailored to your interests.

• Improve our services and customer care, and develop new products and services, including by performing data analytics on the usage of our Services, analyzing customer behaviours, building up customer usage patterns and profiles in order to identify regional and global user trends and optimize our offering to customers globally.

• Effectively manage our business, including by generating reports and analysing the performance of our Services (through the use of aggregated information), auditing our business processes, using statistics to make informed business decisions, and operating, maintaining, evaluating and improving the Websites.

If you have any questions about such uses of your personal information, or would like to exercise any choices available to you regarding secondary uses of your personal information, you may contact us as set out below.

Where required or permitted by applicable law

We process personal information for other purposes, as required or permitted by applicable law. Depending on the jurisdiction where you are located, such circumstances may include (without limitation):

• Internal record keeping, including as required for compliance with our legal and regulatory obligations (e.g., tax and accounting obligations, obligations relating to product safety, warranties and consumer protection).

• Complying with court orders and subpoenas, and responding to legally binding requests from government, law enforcement agencies, public authorities and/or regulators.

• Investigating a breach of law or contract, including our Terms of Use.

• Responding to an emergency that threatens the life, health or security of an individual.

4. Sharing Information

We transfer, disclose or otherwise make available personal information about you to third parties as described below:

• The LG Group and personnel : We share personal information between LG Group members and with our personnel, including contractors and agents, and other companies in our group, to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in Section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services. Without limiting the above:

- LGE shares the personal information it collects with other members of the LG Group (including LGECI) for product development and improvement purposes, and it also shares personal information with LGECI for marketing purposes.

- LGECI shares personal information with LGE, as needed, to provide you with a product or service requested by you, to provide customer service and technical services with respect to such products and services, and/or to improve LG Group’s products and services.

• Service providers : We transfer or disclose your information to carefully selected companies and individuals that provide services to us. More particularly:

- Both LGE and LGECI user service providers that help us develop and operate systems for our Services, providers of IT services, security, hosting, Websites maintenance, data maintenance and analytics, customer care and communication, order processing and fulfilment, mailing, billing, marketing and market research services, authorised service and repair centres, other administrative services, and companies that run contests, sweepstakes and other promotions on our behalf.

- We also use service providers for payment processing, fraud prevention, delivering packages, scheduling and performing installations, sending customer communications on LGECI's behalf, and administration of the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program.

For a current list of LGE and LGECI’s service providers, including a description of the information shared with them, you may contact us as set out below. Service providers are only authorised to access and use your personal information to the extent this is necessary for them to provide us with their services and they are under contractual obligations with the aim of, amongst other things, preventing them from using your information for other purposes. Some of our service providers are located in the Republic of Korea or in other countries outside Europe.

We reserve the right to add or change our service providers at any time, in our sole and absolute discretion, without advance notice or other obligation to you.

• Third party IoT providers : When you activate third-party connectivity features, for example when you connect Home IoT devices to our Services, LGE will share personal information with the providers of those IoT devices to enable you to use the relevant features in our Services.

• Authorised resellers : In certain countries, products on our Websites are sold by our authorised resellers. When you purchase products from our Websites in these countries, we will share your personal information with these resellers.

• Other business partners: We will disclose your personal information to other business partners where necessary in order to enable you to access Services you have requested through our Services or promotional materials related to our Services, and to strategic partners, agents, third party marketers or other unaffiliated parties who are offering products or services that we believe may be of interest to you (such as extended warranties or rebates). These parties may use your personal information to contact you with an offer or advertisement related to a product or service. In this case, we will ask your additional consent.

• Visitors to our Websites: The messages you post to some areas of the Websites, including product review boards, chat rooms, forums or other public posting areas can be viewed by other visitors to our Websites. We make clear on our Websites where information you post will be visible to others.

• Users of the Store: . Information regarding users of the Store is shared with service providers that assist us with fulfilling orders, fraud prevention, delivering packages, scheduling and performing installations, and servicing products, as described above. In addition, products on the Store are sold by LGECI. Accordingly, LGECI will collect, use, store, disclose and otherwise process your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy when you place an order or otherwise use the Store.

• Business advisors : for example, our lawyers, accountants, business consultants, insurers, and auditors, to the extent it is necessary for them to provide us with their services.

• Government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where required or permitted by applicable law : We will disclose personal information to government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where we have a legal requirement to do so or where we believe this is necessary or advisable:

- to comply with the law or respond to compulsory legal processes (such as a search warrant, subpoena or court order), or to respond to government requests;

- to verify or enforce compliance with the terms and policies governing our Services and to investigate and prevent fraud or other unlawful activity or breach of contract relating to the use of our Services or affecting our business, to the extent such disclosure is permitted by applicable data protection laws; and/or

- to prevent harm or loss, or to protect and defend our rights, property, and the security or safety of our business operations and those of any of our respective affiliates, staff, business partners, our customers or members of the public.

• Corporate transactions: We may disclose your information to a third party (and their business or legal advisors), to the extent permitted by applicable laws, as part of a merger or transfer, reorganisation, acquisition or sale of all or part of our business (including in the context of negotiations), dissolution or other corporate transaction, or in the event of a bankruptcy.

• Other parties with your consent or on your request : In addition to the disclosures described in this Privacy Policy, we may share information about you with third parties when you separately consent to or request such sharing.

• Analytics We may collect personal information about your online activities on websites and connected devices over time and across third-party websites, devices, apps and other online features and services. We may use third-party analytics services, such as Google Analytics, Firebase and others (see more). The information we obtain may be disclosed to or collected directly by these providers and other relevant third parties who use the information, for example, to evaluate use of the Services. For example, to learn more about Google Analytics, please visit “How Google uses data when you use our partners' sites or apps,” (located at https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/ ), “Safeguarding your Data” (located at https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/6004245#zippy= ) and “Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on” (located at https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout ).

• As otherwise permitted or required by law : We may also disclose your information for other purposes as permitted or required by applicable laws, including (without limitation), where permitted, to collect a debt owed to us or in certain emergency circumstances.

5. Retention of Personal Information

We take appropriate steps to ensure that we process and retain information in accordance with the following principles:

• Only for as long as it is necessary for the purpose for which it was collected, is processed, or longer if required under any contract, by applicable law, or, in anonymized form, for statistical purposes, subject to appropriate safeguards. For example, if a dispute arises between you and the LG Group or you fail to make payment for our Services, we may retain relevant information until such dispute is resolved or until such payment is made, respectively. If you delete your entire LG Account, your information will be retained for three months and immediately destroyed thereafter, unless otherwise required under applicable law.

• Where we process your information for marketing purposes or with your consent, we process the data until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your data indefinitely so that we can respect your request in future.

6. Your Choices

Subject to certain exceptions, pursuant to applicable laws, we collect, use and share your personal information only with your consent (express or implied, as permitted by applicable law). Your consent is always voluntary. However, if we need to use your information to provide our products or Services, or to comply with our legal obligations, and you refuse to provide your consent (or withdraw your consent) we may be unable to provide such products or Services. In other instances, you may choose not to provide your personal information (or not to allow use or disclosure for secondary purposes such as marketing), and this will not impact your ability to use the Services or purchase our products.

Without limiting the above:

Where permitted we may contact you via email, phone call, text messages or push notifications through our mobile apps. To submit a request concerning the receipt of such communications from us, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section below.

You can unsubscribe from our marketing communications at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link included at the bottom of emails or by contacting us directly (see “Contact Us” section below).

Please note that if you unsubscribe from our marketing communications, we will process your request as soon as possible (and within the time period mandated by any applicable law), but please be aware that in some circumstances you may continue to receive marketing messages for a short time while we process your request. We will also continue to send you service messages to provide you with necessary information in relation to your contract, the products you have purchased, and the Services you use (for example, to update you on changes to our Terms of Use).

7. Your Rights

Depending on the jurisdiction where you are located, you may also have one or more of the following rights:

• Right to withdraw your consent: You may have the right to withdraw your consent to our continued collection, use or disclosure of your personal information, subject to any permitted restrictions and notice requirements. Without limiting the above, you may choose not to allow us to use your information for non-essential purposes such as marketing.

• Right to request access to your personal information: You may have certain access rights, including the right to: access your information; be informed of whether or not we hold personal information about you; be informed of the existence, use, and disclosure of your personal information; review and/or obtain a copy of your personal information; obtain an account of the use that has been made or is being made of your personal information and the third parties to which it has been disclosed; receive a list of organizations to which we have, or may have, disclosed information about you; be informed of the duration of the period of time that your information will be retained; and/or be informed of the contact information of the person in charge of the protection of personal information within our organization.

• Right to request rectification: You may have the right to challenge the accuracy and completeness of your information and have it amended or rectified as appropriate (including, potentially, to correct, delete or add to such information). We expect you to supply us with updates to your personal information, when required. We will not routinely update your personal information unless such a process is necessary.

• Right to make a complaint: You may have the right to address a challenge concerning our compliance with applicable privacy and data protection legislation to LGECI’s Privacy Officer or LGE’s Data Protection Officer, as applicable. If you object to how we handle your request, you may have the right to make a complaint to the Privacy Commissioner of Canada or the applicable provincial privacy commissioner.

• Right to data portability: You may have the right to request that computerized personal information collected from you (which was not created or inferred using personal information about you) be released to you (or any person or body authorized by law) in a structured, commonly used technological format.

• Right to Deindexation: You may have the right to request that we cease disseminating your personal information, or to request that we de-index any hyperlink attached to your name that provides access to your information by technological means, if the dissemination of the information contravenes the law or a court order. You may also have the right to require that a hyperlink providing access to your information be re-indexed, if certain conditions are met pursuant to applicable law.

Right regarding decision based exclusively on automated processing: You may have the right to request information about the use of any automated decision system and the impact it may have on you and you have the opportunity to submit observations to a member of the personnel of LGE who is in a position to review the decision.

However, these rights may be limited, as permitted or required by applicable law. For example, without limitation, access may be denied if fulfilling your request would reveal personal information about another person. You may also be required to provide proof of identity in order to exercise the above rights. Any such identifying information will be used only for this purpose. We will not charge you any fees to access your personal information in our records without first providing you with an estimate of the approximate fees, if any.

Please note that, from time to time, we communicate with users who subscribe to our Services via email or text message. For example, we may use your email address to confirm your request, to send you notice of payments, to send you information about changes to our products and Services, and to send notices and other disclosures as required by law. Although you may opt out of marketing messages, please note we will still deliver certain non-marketing-related messages, such as notices of payments, service notices and any notices we are required to deliver to you by law (e.g., recall notices).

To make a request concerning your rights or to make an inquiry, use the contact details under the “Contact Us” section below. In some cases you can also exercise your rights directly through the Websites. In addition, you can exercise your choices regarding marketing messages by ticking or un-ticking the appropriate box provided at the points where personal information is collected, using the unsubscribe mechanism in any email, or contacting us as described below.

8. Risks and Consequences

We have in place physical, organizational, contractual and technological safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure. We cannot guarantee that communications between you and the Services will be free from unauthorized access by third parties or that LG Group will not be subject to security breaches. We do not accept any responsibility for the disclosure of personal information due to errors in transmission or unauthorized or unlawful acts of third parties.

The safety and security of your information also depends on you. Where we have given you (or where you have chosen) a password to access the Services, you are responsible for keeping your password(s) confidential. We ask you not to share your password(s) with anyone.

Please note that any information you include in a message you post to any product review board, chat room, forum or other public posting area is available to anyone with Internet access. If you do not want people to know information about you (such as your e-mail address) do not include it in any message you post publicly. We do not control how others may use or further disclose/publish the content you post, and are not responsible for uses or further disclosure / publication by third parties, which may not comply with our Privacy Policy, the law, or your intellectual property rights. Therefore, we urge you to take care when providing information in public areas of our Websites, which any Website visitor can view.

For customers who agreed to SMS messaging from us, you will receive a minimum of four SMS messages. Although all LGECI alerts and promotions are complimentary, standard Message & Data rates may apply. Depending on your text plan, you may be charged by your carrier. By enrolling in LGECI’s SMS service, you certify that you are over the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence and (a) you are the account holder or (b) you have the account holder's permission to do so. Content is not available on all carriers. SMS messaging is not compatible with all cell phone models. As mobile access and text message delivery is subject to your mobile carrier network availability, such access and delivery is not guaranteed. LGECI is not responsible for any delays upon sending or receiving text messages. You may opt out of text delivery from LGECI at any time by texting STOP.

9. International Transfers of Information

Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea and United States. In addition, information collected in connection with Store will be stored in the cloud on Shopify servers, and therefore, may be stored anywhere in the world.

Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country. In addition, your information by be accessible to courts, law enforcement and national authorities in countries other than the country where you are located.

For Quebec and Alberta Residents:

If you are located in Quebec, please note that your personal information will be transferred outside Quebec.

If you are located in Alberta, you may contact LGECI’s Privacy Officer or LGE’s Data Protection Officer, as applicable (see below under “Contact Us”), if you have any questions about the collection, use, disclosure or storage of personal information by LGECI’s service providers and affiliates outside Canada, or to obtain access to written information about LGECI’s policies and practices with respect to service providers outside Canada.

10. Updates to Our Privacy Policy

We will update this Privacy Policy when we change the way we use your personal information, or when we are required to do so under data protection laws. When changes are made, they will become immediately effective when published in a revised Privacy Policy posted on the relevant webpage or app, unless otherwise noted. We will bring to your attention any material changes to our Privacy Policy in an appropriate manner (for example, by posting a notice on the webpages and apps through which we provide our Services and indicate at the top of the notice when it was most recently updated). In addition, we will notify individuals with whom we have a relationship of material changes to our Privacy Policy and obtain consent to any changes to our collection, use or disclosure of their personal information, where required by applicable law.

11. Contact Us

For questions about LGECI’s collection of your personal information, or other requests and enquiries relating to information about you that is collected or controlled by LGECI (including for requests to access or rectify such personal information), please contact the LGECI Privacy Officer, as follows:

By email at canada.privacy@lge.com.

By mail at:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

20 Norelco Drive, North York, ON M9L 2X6

www.lg.com/ca_en

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via all other Services (including to exercise your rights with respect to personal information held by LGE), please contact LGE at thinq@lge.com or via post LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea. LGE’s contact in the EEA is dpo-eu@lge.com, LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, 65760 Eschborn.

If you are not satisfied with how we use your personal information or believe that this is not in accordance with data protection laws, you have the right to complain to the data protection authority where you live, work or where you believe that an infringement of data protection laws has taken place.

12. Personal Information of Children

Our Services are designed for a general audience and are not directed towards children. In connection with our Services, we do not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from anyone under the age of 14 or knowingly allow such persons to use our Services. Please do not provide us with any personal information relating to persons under the age of 14. If you are under 14, please do not attempt to register for our Services or provide us with any personal information. If we learn that a person under the age of 14 has provided us with any personal information, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you believe that a child under age 14 may have provided us with personal information, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section above.

13. Cookies

For information regarding cookies and other tracking technologies used on the Websites, please see our Cookie Policy .

below. For information about cookies and tracking technologies used in connection with ThinQ, please see the ThinQ Cookie Policy .