Téléviseur intelligent AI HD LR60 de 32 pouces 2024 de LG

32LR600BZUC
Vue de face du téléviseur HD LR60 de LG avec socle sur deux pieds. Les textes « TÉLÉVISEUR INTELLIGENT IA DE LG » et « 2024 » sont affichés.
Vue de face du téléviseur HD LR60 de LG
Vue latérale légèrement inclinée vers la gauche du téléviseur HD LR60 de LG
Vue latérale du téléviseur HD LR60 de LG
Vue arrière du téléviseur HD LR60 de LG
Gros plan sur le bord supérieur du téléviseur HD LR60 de LG

principales caractéristiques

  • Des couleurs naturelles et vives sur un écran HD
  • Des images riches et réalistes grâce au processeur AI alpha 5 de sixième génération
  • Une expérience cinématographique immersive à la maison grâce à la technologie HDR10 Pro
  • Une expérience de jeu améliorée grâce au tableau de bord et à l’optimiseur de jeu
Plus

Les images utilisées dans l’aperçu du produit ci-dessous sont à des fins de représentation. Reportez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour obtenir une représentation exacte.

webOS

Pocket-lint

Le webOS de LG classé meilleur système d’exploitation pour téléviseur intelligent.

En savoir plus

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice

Une fois de plus, LG est à la tête de la catégorie des téléviseurs intelligents intégrés

En savoir plus

Une œuvre d’art composée de galets oranges, jaunes, roses et bleus est affichée sur un téléviseur HD de LG.

Plongez dans un univers de clarté et de couleurs vives

Grâce aux téléviseurs HD de LG, vous pouvez profiter de votre contenu préféré avec une clarté vive et des couleurs riches.

*Images d’écran simulées.

HDR10 Pro

Voyez tous les détails

Grâce à l’incroyable technologie HDR10 Pro, découvrez un monde où chaque couleur est éclatante et où la luminosité est réglée avec précision pour des vues à couper le souffle.

Deux images en gros plan du visage d’un homme dans une pièce ombragée aux teintes violettes. À gauche, « SDR » est affiché et l’image est floue. À droite, « HDR10 Pro » est affiché et l’image est claire et bien définie.

*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée de la norme « HDR10 ».

Processeur AI alpha 5 de sixième génération

Faites l’expérience d’un contenu encore plus réaliste

Le processeur AI alpha 5 de sixième génération améliore l’image et le son pour offrir une expérience plus immersive.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Son virtuel à 5.1 canaux

Plongez dans une symphonie spatiale

Ressentez l’immersion totale d’un captivant système de son ambiophonique virtuel à 5.1 canaux et entendez chaque écho dans les moindres détails.

Des vagues et des bulles sonores sortent de l’écran du téléviseur de LG et remplissent l’espace.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**La fonctionnalité doit être activée dans le menu du mode son.

***Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

webOS 23

Laissez votre téléviseur s’adapter à vous

Découvrez un téléviseur fait pour vous avec Mon profil, AI Concierge et Tuile à accès rapide. 

*Les applications et les menus pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays et être différents après la sortie.

**Les recommandations de mots-clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée et ne sont fournies que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le traitement du langage naturel (TLN) dans leur langue maternelle. 

***S’applique aux modèles OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD fabriqués à partir de l’année 2023.

****Images d’écran simulées.

Mon profil

Découvrez un centre de divertissement adapté à vos goûts

Ne voyez que le contenu que vous voulez grâce à un profil personnel conçu spécialement pour vous. Bénéficiez de recommandations de contenu personnalisées et d’un accès rapide à vos applications habituelles.

Tuile à accès rapide

Trouvez vos favoris rapidement

Accédez plus rapidement à vos applications et à votre contenu préférés, en un seul endroit. Vous pouvez même créer des tuiles à accès rapide personnelles pour chaque profil d’utilisateur afin d’ajouter le contenu que vous aimez dans vos favoris.

Téléviseur HD de LG et télécommande. Le bouton microphone de la télécommande est allumé et des recommandations de mots-clés de recherche vocale apparaissent à l’écran.

Fonctionnalité AI Concierge

Explorez du contenu recommandé pour vous

La fonctionnalité AI Concierge vous recommande de nouveaux contenus que vous aimerez et des mots-clés spécialement conçus pour vous, en fonction de vos recherches.

*Il est possible de créer un nombre illimité de profils, mais l’écran d’accueil n’en affichera que dix.

**Les fonctionnalités, les applications et les menus pris en charge ci-dessus peuvent varier selon le pays et être différents après la sortie. 

***La disponibilité du service peut varier selon les régions et les séries.

****L’option « For you keyword » de la fonctionnalité AI Concierge ne peut être fournie que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le traitement du langage naturel (TLN) dans leur langue maternelle. 

*****Les mots-clés recommandés varient en fonction de l’application d’avant-plan et de l’heure. 

******Images d’écran simulées.

Une télécommande Magic de LG est affichée. Une lumière violette fluo émane du bouton circulaire central pour le mettre en évidence. Une douce lueur violette entoure la télécommande sur un fond noir.

Télécommande Magic

La magie est
entre vos mains

Libérez-vous des contraintes des boutons à l’ancienne. La télécommande Magic de LG fournit toutes les fonctionnalités intelligentes de votre téléviseur de LG à l’aide d’un clic, d’un défilement ou de votre voix.

*Les fonctions et les caractéristiques de la télécommande Magic peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Un riche éventail de contenus prêts à être visionnés

Six vignettes de films et d’émissions de télévision sont affichées, et les logos de LG Channels, de Netflix, de Prime Video, de Disney+ et d’Apple TV+ se trouvent en dessous.

Services par contournement

Explorez facilement vos services de diffusion en continu préférés

Plongez directement dans une nouvelle série aussi facilement que possible, grâce à l’accès raccourci intégré à vos applications et à vos services de diffusion en continu préférés.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région.

***Un abonnement séparé et ses entités associées sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+.

****Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV sont des marques de commerce d’Apple inc. déposées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*****Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques de commerce d’Amazon.com inc. ou de ses filiales.

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’interface WOW sur le téléviseur de LG pour commander la barre de son en toute simplicité, comme les modes, les profils et les fonctionnalités pratiques, même pendant que vous regardez votre contenu.

*La barre de son peut être achetée séparément, et la commande du mode Barre de son peut varier selon le modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités seulement. 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour les mises à jour.

****Le téléviseur HD est compatible avec l’interface WOW.

Plongez dans la zone suprême de cinéma et de jeux

Expérience de cinéma maison

La magie du cinéma dans le confort de votre maison

L’ambiance du cinéma, recréée à la maison. La technologie HDR10 Pro garantit que chaque film est présenté dans toute sa splendeur, avec des couleurs et des contrastes exceptionnellement précis, pour des séances de cinéma plus immersives.

Une famille est assise sur le plancher d’un salon à l’éclairage tamisé, près d’une petite table, et regarde un téléviseur de LG fixé au mur, qui montre la Terre vue de l’espace.

*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée de la norme « HDR10 ».

Un jeu puissant

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu grâce à des fonctionnalités de niveau supérieur

Grâce à HGiG, le jeu immersif affiche des images incroyables à chaque instant du jeu, tandis que la technologie eARC permet d’obtenir un son exceptionnel.

On voit à l’écran un jeu de course automobile et la voiture est à la ligne d’arrivée. Le panneau indique « WIN! » (victoire) et le joueur agrippe la manette de jeu. Les logos « eARC » et « HGiG » sont placés au coin inférieur gauche.

*HGiG est un groupe bénévole d’entreprises des secteurs des jeux et des téléviseurs qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer l’expérience des consommateurs en matière de jeux HDR.

** La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Des commandes là où vous en avez besoin

Utilisez l’optimiseur de jeu et le tableau de bord de jeu mettre le jeu en pause.

Le tableau de bord de jeu apparaît sur une scène de jeu de tir à la première personne pendant une partie. Le menu de l’optimiseur de jeu apparaît au-dessus du jeu dans une scène sombre et hivernale.

*Le tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque les options « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont toutes deux activées. 

** Images d’écran simulées.

Développement durable

Découvrez la vision intelligente de la HD de LG pour l’avenir

Choisissez ce qui est bon pour la planète : emballages légers et écologiques et des références mondiales en matière de développement durable.

Toutes les spécifications

Ce que les gens disent

Trouver localement

Faites l’expérience de ce produit autour de vous.

