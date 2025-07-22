Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Televisores LG con imagen fondo rebelde

4 razones para ver
''El Novicio Rebelde''
en el Genio de los AI TV

07/22/2025

Llega una nueva serie llena de risas y tú puedes disfrutarla al máximo con tu Televisor LG.

 

El Novicio Rebelde, la nueva comedia colombiana de Amazon Prime Video, está a punto de llegar y promete convertirse en una de esas series con las que nos vas a poder parar de reír, es así que queremos invitarte a vivirla con la mejor tecnología.

Aquí te contamos por qué el “El Genio de los AI TV”, es el compañero perfecto para sumergirte en esta historia divertida, irreverente y 100% local.
1. Te reconoce

 

Así como cada personaje en El Novicio Rebelde tiene su forma única de hablar, tú también tienes la tuya y el Genio AI lo sabe. Con AI Voice ID, el televisor reconoce quién está hablando y adapta el contenido automáticamente a tus gustos. Solo di: “Genio, quiero ver algo que me haga reír”… y listo. Sin confusiones, sin compartir perfiles. Porque tú tienes tu propio estilo, y tu televisor también.
2. Te recomienda

 

¿Disfrutas las comedias con humor colombiano? ¿Te gustan las historias con personajes auténticos? El sistema de AI Recomendaciones aprende de tus hábitos de visualización y te sugiere series y películas que realmente van contigo. Así, después de El Novicio Rebelde, siempre tendrás algo más que ver sin perder tiempo buscando.
3. Te conoce

 

Cada capítulo tiene su propio ritmo y tono, remarcando esos momentos de tensión diversión o emoción, es ahí donde AI Picture & Sound Wizard del Genio AI ajusta automáticamente la calidad sonido según la imagen que ves para que puedas sentir que cada personaje está a tu lado, haciéndote parte de cada momento de la serie un toque que hace que te olvides de que estás en casa.
4. Te ayuda

 

Gracias a AI Chatbot podrás hablar directamente a tu Magic Remote para solicitarle que cambie configuraciones o buscar contenido, todo sin complicaciones, ni búsquedas eternas. Así podrás acceder directamente a Prime Video para no perderte ningún capítulo de esta nueva serie.

Prepárate para reír, disfrutar y sentirte parte de la historia

 

LG y Amazon Prime Video se unen para traerte una experiencia de entretenimiento completa, donde la tecnología y las buenas historias van de la mano, todo con la tecnología más humana, menos artificial del Genio de los AI TV.

 

 

Conoce más de esta tecnología visitando nuestros productos.

 

 

 

Disfruta el color con nuestros TV LG