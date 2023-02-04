Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Gamer: Llegó el LG OLED que te llevará a la victoria

Gamer: Llegó el LG OLED que te llevará a la victoria

04/02/2023

 

Haz parte del lanzamiento exclusivo de OLED FLEX en Alkosto

Haz parte del lanzamiento exclusivo de OLED FLEX en Alkosto

LG OLED FLEX llega a Colombia y tú podrás ser parte del lanzamiento exclusivo que se llevará a cabo el próximo viernes 31 de marzo a las 3 pm en el supermercado Alkosto de la 68 y en alkosto.com. No dejes pasar esta oportunidad, sé uno de los primeros en tener el primer TV OLED con pantalla flexible y tendrás la oportunidad de llevarte 2 parlantes Gaming e instalación VIP. Aprovecha la preventa exclusiva del 31 de marzo al 15 de abril en Alkosto 68 o alkosto.com

 

Con este innovador televisor, siempre llegarás a la victoria, ya que este cuenta con una pantalla que te permite curvarla hasta de 900R, personalizarla hasta en 20 niveles diferentes para que vivas una verdadera experiencia gamer. Siéntete en el juego personalizando tu aura con 5 niveles de iluminación que se adaptan a tu estilo de juego.

 

 

LG OLED Flex: La tecnología que te conecta sin límites

 

 

Con esta tecnología puedes pasar de tener una pantalla plana a una con curvatura para que tengas una mejor visión al momento de jugar, no te pierdas ni un solo detalle y siempre llegues a la victoria. Sin embargo, no es lo único que caracteriza a este innovador televisor, pues este televisor cuenta con pixeles auto luminosos que generan colores más puros, negros perfectos y contrastes infinitos, lo que hace una imagen más cómoda para tus ojos y más real.

 

Otra de las funciones que resalta a este OLED, es el micrófono gamer integrado con el que cuenta, ya que cancela el ruido para que puedas hablar de forma más clara mientras juegas. Cuenta con luces en la parte de atrás que se sincronizan con tu juego y cuenta con dos altavoces frontales de 40W que te permiten elevar la experiencia de juego.

 

Al llevarlo durante nuestro lanzamiento, recibirás dos parlantes gamer y la instalación VIP completamente gratis.