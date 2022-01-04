Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Controlar y monitorear tu televisor ahora es más fácil y sencillo con LG ThinQ1

Controlar y monitorear tu televisor ahora es más fácil y sencillo con LG ThinQ

04/01/2022

Los televisores LG buscan no solo mantener conectados siempre los equipos de la casa.

LG-SMART-2-ARTI%CC%81CULOS

Los televisores LG  buscan no solo mantener conectados siempre los equipos de la casa, siendo el panel del hogar la central conveniente que permite disfrutar de un entretenimiento personalizado a través de ThinQ™.

 

Podemos apreciar la inteligencia artificial con la varita mágica “El Magic Remote” que hace nuestra vida más fácil e intuitiva; imagina que, si lo pierdes en casa, este 2022 varias series de los TV LG; además del mando a distancia también puedes con un “Hola, LG” hablar como si lo hicieras con tu familia o amigos para obtener información del clima, tus recetas favoritas, la clase de yoga de la mañana; ¡sencillo! Cabe resaltar que la Inteligencia artificial de los TV LG, disponen de una función de aprendizaje profundo, lo que significa que cuanto más la utilices, mejor será tu experiencia, más personalizada con tus gustos y así podrá recomendar que contenido ver.

Desktop-SMART-TV

Con la tecnología de LG, avanzar con inteligencia es disfrutar de todas las facilidades que presenta el tener todo el control del hogar desde la pantalla de tu TV. 

 

Con LG TV tu estilo de vida se hace más fácil. Disfruta las posibilidades que ofrece tu televisor y encuentra rápidamente tus programas preferidos, obtén respuesta a todo aquello que quieras saber y controla fácilmente tus electrodomésticos inteligentes.

 

La vida es buena cuando todo es fácil para todos en casa.