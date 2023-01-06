About Cookies on This Site

¡Crea el mejor Setup Gamer con LG OLED Flex!

06/01/2023

 

En LG tenemos la opción ideal para ti.

Hay pequeñas diferencias que hacen que tu setup se vea profesional y en LG tenemos la opción ideal para ti.

A los gamers de verdad nos encanta entrar a un streaming donde haya dinamismo, color, que el ambiente tenga esa vibra tecnológica y divertida que hace resaltar las habilidades de cada jugador, porque al final, todos queremos jugar con lo mejor.

Pensando en esos pequeños detalles que marcan la diferencia, llega LG OLED Flex, la pantalla que tu juego estaba esperando.

Tienes una iluminación LED de alta calidad:

LG OLED FLEX cuenta con retroiluminación capaz de adaptarse a cualquier estilo de juego, además su tecnología Sound Sync la luz se mueve junto con el sonido, haciendo que te sientas parte de cada jugada.

 

Setup%20Gamer%20-%20Cuerpo%20del%20arti%CC%81culo%20desktop%2001

Un sonido profesional.

Para que te sientas parte del juego ya no necesitarás audífonos, ya que este televisor cuenta con dos parlantes frontales de 40 W que combinados con la tecnología Dolby Vision, crean un ambiente ideal donde te sentirás que tú eres parte del juego.

Setup%20Gamer%20-%20Cuerpo%20del%20arti%CC%81culo%20desktop%2002

Juega sin reflejos incómodos.

Al jugar, la luz del exterior puede generar reflejos en la pantalla, lo cual puede resultar incómodo para cada jugador. Afortunadamente, con LG OLED FLEX logramos reducir esto en un 25% en comparación con modelos anteriores gracias a su tecnología SAR, lo que te dará mayor concentración en tu partida.

¡Prepárate para una experiencia de juego épica y sumérgete en un mundo lleno de emociones y aventuras sin límites! Más infomación en este link: https://www.lg.com/co/televisores/lg-42lx3qpsa

 

Setup%20Gamer%20-%20Cuerpo%20del%20arti%CC%81culo%20desktop%2003

LG, 10 años siendo #1 en tecnología OLED.