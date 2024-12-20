Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Televisor con barra de sonido LG en Sala de estar y arbol de navidad

¡Disfruta de la Navidad con el genio de los Smart TV y el estreno de RED ONE!

2024-12-20

 

 

 

Descubre los beneficios de elegir un televisor LG este fin de año


Esta Navidad, el cine y la tecnología se unen para que vivas una experiencia única en casa. Podrás revivir los clásicos navideños de tu infancia o reunir a toda la familia para disfrutar el estreno en streaming de RED ONE, una nueva película navideña donde la acción y la aventura son los protagonistas. Esta película cuenta con un elenco espectacular: Dwayne Johnson "La Roca", Chris Evans y el legendario J.K. Simmons.
 

A continuación, te contamos por qué elegir un LG Smart TV hará que tu Navidad sea aún más especial:

Actualizaciones por hasta 5 años

 

El genio de los Smart te va a durar mucho más, esto significa que, incluso si lanzan nuevas aplicaciones o funciones, ¡tu televisor LG se mantendrá al día! Así podrás ver los últimos estrenos de películas como RED ONE sin preocuparte por quedar desactualizado.

Tienes +160 canales GRATUITOS con LG Channels

 

Este fin de año, ahorra en suscripciones y disfruta de una amplia selección de canales gratuitos con LG Channels. Podrás ver desde películas y series hasta tus deportes favoritos, todo sin costo adicional. 

Portal deportivo: datos y resultados en vivo.

 

Para los amantes del deporte tenemos un regalo especial, que te permitirá estar al tanto de cada jugada o resultado cada fin de semana, sin importar si la familia está viendo sus películas favoritas. Todo en tiempo real.

Beneficios extra de tener un Smart TV en tu hogar

 

Tener un genio de los Smart TV en casa te ofrece una serie de ventajas que van más allá de simplemente ver televisión. Desde la posibilidad de convertir tu sala en un cine hasta utilizar la pantalla para videollamadas o como un centro de control para otros dispositivos inteligentes en tu hogar, los beneficios son innumerables. Con un Smart TV de LG, cada miembro de la familia puede disfrutar de una experiencia personalizada, adaptada a sus gustos y necesidades. 

 

Si quieres conocer todos los beneficios, aquí te los presentamos:

  • Acceso a una amplia variedad de contenido: Un Smart TV LG te permite acceder a cientos de aplicaciones, películas, series y mucho más desde la comodidad de tu hogar. Con plataformas de streaming  integradas como Netflix, YouTube y Disney+ a alcance de un botón. 

  • Calidad de imagen superior: El Genio de los Smart TV cuenta con tecnologías como OLED Y QNED que ofrecen colores más vivos, negros más profundos y detalles impresionantes para que disfrutes tus contenidos favoritos en alta definición. 

  • Control remoto LG con inteligencia artificial: El control remoto LG, Magic Remote, cuenta con reconocimiento de voz y puntero en pantalla para que puedas navegar y buscar contenido de forma fácil y rápida, haciendo que controlar tu TV sea más intuitivo. 

  • Integración con otros dispositivos inteligentes: Los Smart TV se integran fácilmente con otros dispositivos como altavoces, luces y sistemas de seguridad que te permite crear un ecosistema de hogar inteligente controlado de la pantalla de tu TV.

 

 

 

LG Smart TV ha sido el genio, por encontrar maneras dinámicas y divertidas para que disfrutes al máximo nuestra tecnología en tu hogar, y lo mejor, todo integrado en un solo dispositivo. Sin importar si en la familia tienes un apasionado por el cine, un resultadista en cada deporte o alguien innovador que necesita tener lo último en tecnología, el Smart TV de LG satisface cada necesidad.

¡Anímate y lleva el genio de los Smart Tv a tu hogar para transformar la forma en que ves televisión!


