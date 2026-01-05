About Cookies on This Site

Controlador Magic Remote de LG TV serie 2025

Controlador Magic Remote de LG TV serie 2025

EBX30147115
15 degree side view
front view
side view
rear view
Package view
details view 1
details view 2
details view 3
Características principales:

  • Control Magic Remote original de LG
  • Reconocimiento inteligente de voz
  • Botón del micrófono para comandos de voz
  • Control intuitivo similar al de un ratón y rueda
  • Control remoto con Bluetooth
  • Control remoto con Bluetooth
Más

Lleva la experiencia de tu LG AI TV al siguiente nivel

  • El nuevo Magic Remote 2025 es más liviano, ergonómico y cuenta con un botón exclusivo para funciones de inteligencia artificial

Controla tu televisor con tu voz, apunta como si fuera un mouse

accede rápidamente a tus apps favoritas y disfruta de una navegación más intuitiva con un diseño que se adapta a tu mano

El AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

*AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten PLN en su lengua materna.

Una familia de cuatro integrantes reunida alrededor de una LG AI TV. Alrededor de la persona que sostiene el control remoto, aparece un círculo con su nombre. Esto muestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario. Luego, en la interfaz de webOS, se muestra cómo la IA cambia automáticamente la cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

AI Concierge

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones. 

La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Chatbot

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot con el AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA entiende la intención del usuario y brinda soluciones inmediatas.

* El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

* Se requiere una conexión a Internet. Dependiendo del idioma, la claridad de la voz y el contenido o material de origen disponible, es posible que los comandos de voz no siempre se ejecuten o respondan a la orden solicitada.

* Consulta el sitio web de LG Home Hub para obtener la lista de dispositivos compatibles: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/

* Las imágenes y características de los productos pueden contener expresiones publicitarias y ser distintas a las del producto real. El aspecto del producto, las especificaciones, etc. pueden cambiar sin previo aviso para mejorar el producto.

* Todas las imágenes de los productos son recortes de fotografías y pueden ser distintas a las del producto real. El color del producto puede variar en función de la resolución del monitor, los ajustes de brillo y las especificaciones de la computadora.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

EBX30147115
Dimensiones del producto (ancho x alto x profundidad, mms)
41 x 174 x 15
Peso del producto (g)
167
Número de pieza
EBX30147115
Categoría
Control Remoto Mágico

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (g)

    167

  • Dimensiones del producto (ancho x alto x profundidad, mms)

    41 x 174 x 15

GENERAL

  • Número de pieza

    EBX30147115

  • Categoría

    Control Remoto Mágico

