Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Horno Microondas LG 25L Negro NeoChef™ EasyClean™ Inverter

Horno Microondas LG 25L Negro NeoChef™ EasyClean™ Inverter

MS0936GIR
Vista frontal de Horno Microondas LG 25L Negro NeoChef™ EasyClean™ Inverter MS0936GIR
Vista panel de control Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista lateral derecha Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista lateral arriba Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control puerta abierta Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista interior Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista puerta abierta Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista puerta abierta desde arriba Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control puerta cerrada Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal de Horno Microondas LG 25L Negro NeoChef™ EasyClean™ Inverter MS0936GIR
Vista panel de control Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista lateral derecha Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista lateral arriba Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control puerta abierta Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista interior Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista puerta abierta Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista puerta abierta desde arriba Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control puerta cerrada Horno Microondas MS0936GIR NeoChef™

Características principales:

  • Elegante y Exclusivo Diseño
  • Mayor Potencia y Control Preciso por su Tecnología Smart Inverter
  • Calienta y Descongela de Manera Uniforme, Cocina más Rápido
  • Recubrimiento EasyClean™ Antibacterial
Más

Características destacadas

  • Smart Inverter: Mayor Potencia, Control Preciso para cada cocción
  • EasyClean: limpieza fácil y Antibacterial
  • Descongelamiento Automático: Descongela alimentos de manera uniforme
  • Luz Led : 3 veces más brillante
  • Diseño: exclusivo y elegante

Resumen del producto

Horno Microondas LG Neo Chef con mayor potencia y control preciso con su tecnología Smart Inverter ofrece una cocción más rápida, descongela los alimentos de manera uniforme, limpia el interior del horno fácilmente eliminando posibles bacterias sin necesidad de elementos abrasivos con la tecnología Easy Clean, gracias a estos beneficios podras realizar preparaciones increibles y dejar solo de calentar los alimentos. ¡Compra Ahora!

Horno microondas con tecnología Smart Inverter la cual controla la temperatura y hace más eficiente el tiempo de cocción

Smart Inverter

NeoChef™ con Tecnología Smart Inverter ofrece una cocción más rápida y uniforme gracias al control precisio de temperatura y mayor potencia (de hasta 1200W), lo cual te permitirá cocinar diversas recetas.
Pizza que se calentó uniformemente con la tecnología del microondas LG NeoChef

Cocina Uniformemente

Disfruta tus platos a la temperatura deseada

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MS4042).
*Pruebas realizadas por Intertek.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Porcentaje de descongelación de la carne convencional y con la tecnología LG NeoChef de LG

Descongela Uniformemente

Solamente ajusta la temperatura

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MS404).
*Pruebas realizadas por Intertek.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Palomitas de Maíz cocinada más Rápido con la tecnología LG Neo Chef del horno microondas

Cocina más Rápido

Reduce el tiempo de cocción con mayor potencia

*Solamente tama mediano.
*Leche - Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MS4043).
*Palomitas - Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MW235XX).
*Pollo - Muestra: Modelo LG Concvección (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : LRE30805ST).
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial Limpieza de Horno LG más rápida y sin esfuerzoEasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial<br>3

EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial

El recubrimiento EasyClean™ Antibacterial elimina el 99.99% de bacterias. Además es 2 veces más fácil de limpiar que un modelo convencional. Sólo rocíe el interior con agua y remueva cualquier residuo.

*Pruebas realizadas por SGS.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Luz led 3 veces más brillante del Horno Microondas LG

Luz Interior en LED

3 veces más brillante, Duración entre 35.000 y 50.000 horas, 115lux / 1W
Anillo giratorio estable del Horno Microondas LG y con máxima capacidad de 2kg

Base Giratoria Estable

Gracias a su base giratoria hexagonal se obtiene mayor estabilidad en el plato. Capacidad Máxima 2kg

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (MS25XX).
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Mayor capacidad interior del Horno Microondas NeoChef™ Smart Inverter

Mayor Capacidad en Tamaño Compacto

Mayor Capacidad Interior, Menor Tamaño Exterior, Mayor espacio en el Mesón

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Capacidad
0,9 Pies Cúbicos
Dimensiones ancho x alto x profundo
272 mm x 476 mm x 369 mm
Tecnología Principal
Mayor Potencia y Control Preciso por su Tecnología Smart Inverter
Beneficio Adicional
EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

  • Color

    Negro

  • Acabado (tipo de carcasa externa)

    Espejo

  • Tipo de apertura de puerta

    Manija Oculta

  • Apertura Puerta

    Lateral

  • Pantalla del controlador

    LED

  • Interior

    Easy Clean™

  • Panel de Control

    Touch

  • Tipo Luz Interior

    LED

  • Anillo Estable Hexagonal

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Smart Inverter

    Si

  • Fácil Limpieza EasyClean Antibacterial

    Si

  • Temporizador de cocina

  • Ahorro de Energía Eco-on

    Si

  • Tipo de cavidad

    Si

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

  • Potencia eléctrica (vataje: W)

    1000

  • Potencia Eléctrica en Microondas

    1150W

FUNCIÓN COCINAR/DESCONGELAR

  • Recalentar

    8

  • Ablandar

    3

  • Derretir

    3

  • Leudar y Calentar

    2

  • Descongelación Inverter

    4

  • Menús Populares

    8

FUNCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Reloj

  • Ajuste del tiempo

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Inicio rápido

  • Mas/Menos

  • Mantener Caliente

    Si

  • Nivel de Potencia

    Si

  • Descongelado Inverter

    Si

  • Menú Gourmet

    Si

  • Cocina Inverter

    Si

PESO

  • Neto (kg)

    9,46 Kg

  • Empacado (kg)

    11 Kg

DIMENSIONES(A X ALT. X P)MM

  • Interior

    322 x 228 x 335

  • Exterior

    476 x 272x 369

  • Empacado

    540 x 294 x 417

PRODUCTO

  • Tipo de Horno

    Solo Microondas

  • Uso

    Doméstico

CAPACIDAD

  • Pies Cúbicos

    0,9

  • Litros

    25

TIPOS DE COCCIÓN

  • Microondas

    Si

  • Grill (Dorador)

    No

ENERGÍA

  • Requerimientos Eléctricos

    110V-127V / 60Hz

SISTEMA

  • Smart Inverter

    Si

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

ACCESORIOS

  • Diámetro plato giratorio (mm)

    292

  • Base Plato Giratorio

    Hexagonal

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.