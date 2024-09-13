Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs), ThinQ, con Tecnología AI DD™ & Steam™ Color Middle Black

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Lavadora Carga Frontal -16kg/35lbs - AIDD - Negro Claro WO16MG2S6P

Lavadora Carga Frontal -16kg/35lbs - AIDD - Negro Claro WO16MG2S6P

WO16MG2S6P
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal -16kg/35lbs - AIDD - Negro Claro WO16MG2S6P WO16MG2S6P
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, encaje perfecto en zona de lavado
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, tanque puerta abierta acercamiento.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, rendija limpieza vista en detalle.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista izquierda contenedor de jabón.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista desde arriba del contenedor. de jabón
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista desde arriba frontal.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista izquierda con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista frontal izquierda desde abajo.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista lateral completa.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista trasera completa.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, tarjeta de consumo energético.
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal -16kg/35lbs - AIDD - Negro Claro WO16MG2S6P WO16MG2S6P
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, encaje perfecto en zona de lavado
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, tanque puerta abierta acercamiento.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, rendija limpieza vista en detalle.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista izquierda contenedor de jabón.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista desde arriba del contenedor. de jabón
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista desde arriba frontal.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista izquierda con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista frontal izquierda desde abajo.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista lateral completa.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, vista trasera completa.
Lavadora LG wo16mg2s6p, tarjeta de consumo energético.

Características principales:

  • AI Inverter Direct Drive™
  • TurboWash™
  • Steam™
  • Puerta de vidrio templado y elevadores en acero inoxidable
  • ThinQ™
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

wo16mg2s6p
Capacidad
Lavado 16kg/35lbs
Dimensiones: (AnchoxProfundoxAlto cm)
64,5 x 77 x 94
Tecnología AI DD™
Tecnología ThinQ™

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Capacidad

    Lavado 16kg/35lbs

  • Velocidad Max de Centrifugado

    1400RPM

  • Dimensiones: (AnchoxProfundoxAlto cm)

    64,5 x 77 x 94

  • Peso Neto

    77KG

  • Color

    Negro Middle Black

  • Garantía

    10 Años motor, 1 año General

  • Código de Barras

    8806091868824

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

  • Sistema de Lavado 6MotionDD™

  • Tecnología AI DD™

  • Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Lavado con Vapor Tecnología Steam™

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • 12 Programas de Lavado “6 Programas con Steam™”

  • 5 Niveles de temperatura de Agua

  • Nivel de Agua Automático

  • Tecnología ThinQ™

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]

    9,0

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