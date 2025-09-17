Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora LG Doble Tina 13Kg Jet Punch+3

WP13LGAC
front view
front view top door open
top view
front view top door open
side view
side view door open
side view
side view top door oppen
side view
side view
top view
side view
back view
front view
front view top door open
top view
front view top door open
side view
side view door open
side view
side view top door oppen
side view
side view
top view
side view
back view

Características principales:

  • Sistema sin aspas Roller- Jet
  • 3 Fuerzas de lavado con Punch+3
  • 3 Programas de lavado
  • Wind Jet Dry
  • Filtros atrapapelusas
  • Sistema anti roedores
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Roller Jet & Punch+3: Reduce el enredo de textiles
  • Wind Jet Spray: Reduce el tiempo de centrifugado y refresca el olor por aire natural 
  •  Pre-remojo: Incrementa el rendimiento de lavado
  • Tecnología Rat Away: Proteje tu lavadora de roedores
  • 3 Programas de Lavado: Suave / Normal / Fuerte

Descubre más sobre este producto

Lavadora LG Carga Superior doble tina Lava 15 Kg y centrifuga 10kg color Gris, con diseño ideal para tu cuarto de lavado, disfrute de la comodidad de lavar y secar de manera separada, eliminar el polvo y los ácaros gracias a la tecnología Roller Jet & Punch+3, Personaliza tu lavado: con 3 ciclos de lavado te permiten elegir el programa adecuado para cualquier tipo de tela, reduce la humedad de las prendas en un menor tiempo con Wind Jet Spray. ¡Compra Ahora!

Roller Jet

Roller Jet

Roller Jet

El rodillo frota y talla la ropa con una fricción añadida para eliminar el polvo y los ácaros, proporcionando un lavado más sanitizado.

*Sistema sin aspas Roller- Jet.

3 Fuerzas de lavado con Punch+3

3 Fuerzas de lavado con Punch+3

3 Fuerzas de lavado con Punch+3

Esta fuerza de lavado exclusiva de las lavadoras LG crea potentes corrientes de agua que combinan el lavado hacia arriba y hacia abajo para un resultado de lavado uniforme.

3 Programas de lavado

3 Programas de lavado

3 Programas de lavado

Personaliza tu lavado: 3 ciclos de lavado te permiten elegir el ciclo adecuado para cualquier tipo de tela.

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

La tecnología Wind Jet Dry reduce la humedad , así las prendas salen de la máquina listas para planchar y usarse. Este ciclo de centrifugado hace circular el aire dentro de la tina, removiendo agua excedente, secando la tina y lo mantiene libre de moho.

*Filtros atrapa pelusas.

Sistema anti roedores

Sistema anti roedores

Las nuevas lavadoras semi-automaticas LG están equipadas con Rat Away, una cubierta de plástico grueso de 3mm que contiene repelente para ratas, protegiendo tu lavadora de roedores y mejorando su durabilidad.

*Sistema anti roedores.

liberazo en innovacion

liberazo en innovacion

*Las características mostradas son relevantes para el portafolio global de productos y algunas pueden no ser relevantes para el mercado de México.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WP13LGAC
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
905 x 545 x 1 025
Peso (kg)
30,0
Capacidad de lavado (kg)
13,0
Secado Wind Jet
No

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    905 x 545 x 1 025

  • Peso (kg)

    30,0

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Selector de drenaje

  • Temporizador de remojo

    N/A

  • Temporizador de centrifugado

    5

  • Temporizador de lavado

    15

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de centrifugado (kg)

    6,5

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    13,0

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Rueda 360˚

    No

  • Caucho de Anti-vibracion

    No

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Timbre

    No

  • Frotador de cuello

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • Golpe + 3

  • Base Anti-ratones

  • Surtidor de Rodillo Roller Jet

  • Base plastica antipolvo

  • Puerta de centrifugado

    No

  • Rueda unidireccional

    No

  • Puerta de lavado

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Solo frío

  • Secado Wind Jet

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color principal

    Plateado Claro

PROGRAMAS

  • Suave

  • Normal

  • Remojo

  • Fuerte

