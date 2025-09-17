Lavadora LG Doble Tina 13Kg Jet Punch+3

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Roller Jet & Punch+3: Reduce el enredo de textiles
- Wind Jet Spray: Reduce el tiempo de centrifugado y refresca el olor por aire natural
- Pre-remojo: Incrementa el rendimiento de lavado
- Tecnología Rat Away: Proteje tu lavadora de roedores
- 3 Programas de Lavado: Suave / Normal / Fuerte