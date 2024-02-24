About Cookies on This Site

R/ Lavadora doble tina, capacidad 8 Kg – Color Blanca

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

WP8WMR

Delantera
Un producto que tiene la función de lavar y reducir la humedad con el centrugurado para todas las prendas

Diseño doble tina

Disfrute de la comodidad de lavar 

Ahorre tiempo y espacio con tinas separadas para el lavado y el centrifugado.

Muestra las características de un producto con dos funciones de limpieza lavado normal o Pesado

Programas de lavado

Personaliza a tu necesidad

Elije entre los programas de lavado Normal y Pesado.

Se caracteriza por el material y se construye como un Rat Away sistema para proteger el aparato de la instalación y el daño por óxido

Durabilidad

Resistente a la corrosión y diseñado para durar

El cuerpo de plástico duro y el sistema RatAway integrado protegen la lavadora de posibles daños.

Mostrar el producto instalado en el espacio

Diseño

Estetico y práctico

Disfrute del diseño de la lavadora que combina bien con el ambiente de su hogar.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

761 x 448 x 895

Peso (kg)

19,0

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

Selector de drenaje

Temporizador de remojo

N/A

Temporizador de centrifugado

5

Temporizador de lavado

15

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de centrifugado (kg)

4,6

Capacidad de lavado (kg)

8,0

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Rueda 360˚

No

Caucho de Anti-vibracion

No

Reinicio automático

No

Timbre

No

Frotador de cuello

No

Filtro de pelusas

Golpe + 3

No

Base Anti-ratones

Surtidor de Rodillo Roller Jet

Base plastica antipolvo

Puerta de centrifugado

No

Rueda unidireccional

No

Puerta de lavado

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Solo frío

Secado Wind Jet

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color principal

Blanco

PROGRAMAS

Suave

No

Normal

Remojo

No

Fuerte

