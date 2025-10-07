Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg, Color Negro

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- 6 Motion DD: Óptimo lavado de las prendas
- Turbo Drum: permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
- Turbo Wash 3D: Lavado poderoso en menor tiempo
- Jet Spray, enjuague rápido y eficaz
- Motor Direct Drive: Mayor eficiencia energética