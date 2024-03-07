Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 9Kg, color Gris

Vue de face

'Producto lavadora dentro de un espacio limpio en un cuarto de lavado

Limpieza profunda

Un diseño confiable, la lavadora LG es el complemento perfecto para su cuarto de lavado; por muchos años

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Camisa bajo lavado, icono de lavado rápido en 24 minutos

Ahorro de tiempo

Lavado rápido en 24 minutos

Se está limpiando la tina del producto

Higiene

Cuidado de la tina

La puerta del producto se cierra suavemente

Durabilidad

Diseñado para resistir, se cierra suavemente

Diseño

Se adapta a cualquier espacio

Ahorre tiempo, disfrute de la vida

Termine su lavado hasta en 24 minutos y ahorre tiempo para  hacer otras actividades.

una camisa que se lava con corriente

*La duración de 24 minutos se muestra en el panel de control, y la carga máxima recomendada para este ajuste es de 2 kg.

Limpieza fácil e higiénica

Mantiene la tina higiénicamente limpia al remojarla, lavarla, enjuagarla y centrifugarla de adentro hacia afuera.

La tina del producto se está limpiando

.

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rayones 

La puerta de cristal templado resiste a los rayones, mientras que la función de cierre suave evita que la tapa se cierre bruscamente

Establezca su propio horario de lavado

Puede programar la hora de finalización del lavado con hasta 24 horas de antelación, lo que garantiza que se complete cuando sea necesario.

Muestra que el producto puede demorar hasta 24 horas

El ciclo de lavado continúa donde lo dejaste

Si se va el fluido electrico, el ciclo actual se guarda y se reanudará automáticamente cuando se restablezca la alimentación.

Muestra auto-restart con productos e iconos que van bien con el interior

Bloqueo de seguridad para los ajustes del ciclo

Con la función Bloqueo de niños, el panel de control se bloquea para evitar que los niños modifiquen los ajustes del ciclo.

Aunque el niño toque el panel de control, la función de bloqueo para niños lo impide.

Finamente diseñado y duradero

Diseñado para adaptarse a su estilo de vida

Producto lavadora dentro de un espacio limpio en un cuarto de lavado

Realce cualquier espacio del cuarto de lavado con el diseño de la  lavadora, versátil y moderno.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

520x530x900

Peso (kg)

32,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

9,0

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de retraso

1-19 horas

Tipo de pantalla

Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

No

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

4-Way Agitator

No

6 Motion DD

No

Añadir Prendas

No

AI DD

No

Reinicio automático

ColdWash

Tambor interior grabado

Señal de fin de ciclo

ezDispense

No

Sistema de detección de espuma

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

JetSpray

No

Patas niveladoras

No

Filtro de pelusas

Sensor de carga

Golpe + 3

No

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

No

Caída de agua lateral

No

Motor de Smart Inverter

No

Smart Motion

No

Puerta con cerrado suave

No

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Vapor

No

TurboWash

No

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

TurboDrum

No

TurboWash 3D

No

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Sensor de Vibración

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color de cuerpo

Plata

Tipo de tapa

Cristal templado

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Ciclo de descarga

No

Monitoreo de energía

No

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

Diagnóstico inteligente

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Emparejamiento Inteligente

No

