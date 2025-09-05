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Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 12Kg/7Kg Negro AIDD™

Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 12Kg/7Kg Negro AIDD™

WD12MVC5S6
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 12Kg/7Kg Negro AIDD™ WD12MVC5S6
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, dimensiones en el espacio
funcionalidades de la lavadora, beneficios
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista izquierda en ángulo.
Vista del compartimento de detergente de la lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6.
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, 4 funcionalidades que dan beneficio al lavar
Etiqueta energética de la lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6.
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6,dimensiones
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista superior de tanque.
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista lateral puerta abierta
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista lateral
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 12Kg/7Kg Negro AIDD™ WD12MVC5S6
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, dimensiones en el espacio
funcionalidades de la lavadora, beneficios
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista izquierda en ángulo.
Vista del compartimento de detergente de la lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6.
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, 4 funcionalidades que dan beneficio al lavar
Etiqueta energética de la lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6.
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6,dimensiones
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista superior de tanque.
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista lateral puerta abierta
Lavadora LG wd12mvc5s6, vista lateral

Características principales:

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™
  • Cuidado inteligente con tecnología AI DD
  • Todo en Uno
  • Steam™
  • Mayor Capacidad
  • Puerta de Vidrio Templado: Mayor Durabilidad
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • AIDD: Identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado
  • Steam: Esteriliza tus prendas
  • 2 en 1: Lava y seca en una sola maquina
  • Vidrio templado: Puerta lavadora con mayor seguridad
  • ThinQ: Controla o monitorea la lavadora a distancia

Descubre más sobre este producto

Lavadora LG 2 en 1 lava y seca tus prendas en una sola máquina, sin necesidad de ocupar más espacio en tu cuarto de lavado puedes lavar más cargas de ropa ahorrando tiempo para ti y dedicándolo a lo verdaderamente es importante, no te preocupes decidiendo el mejor programa de lavado, con la inteligencia artificial (AIDD) de LG que puede determinar el ciclo más adecuado para cada tipo de prenda brindando un cuidado inteligente hasta un 18% más de protección, Viste tus prendas con confianza sabiendo que el 99.9% de los alérgenos se eliminan con la función LG Steam, monitorea la lavadora y descargue nuevos ciclos desde su dispositivo móvil solo descargando la App LG ThinQ. ¡Compra Ahora!

HouseFit

Encaje perfecto en tu hogar

HouseFit está diseñado para aprovechar al máximo el espacio disponible, integrando 12 kg de capacidad en un diseño compacto que se adapta a tu hogar.

Con esta capacidad puedes lavar la ropa del día a día, toallas o cargas medianas en un solo ciclo, sin dividir el lavado ni ocupar más espacio.

Más funcionalidad y capacidad en el mismo espacio.

HOUSE FIT

Padre e hija sonrientes con Lava-Secadora LG en primer plano.
Íconos de tecnología LG: AI DD™, TurboWash™360, Steam™.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

HouseFit

Encaje perfecto en tu hogar

HouseFit; Eficiencia en cada rincón: Con el ancho y la profundidad que tienes disponible; Que garantiza un diseño que maximiza el uso del espacio sin comprometer el rendimiento. Este concepto combina dimensiones compactas con tecnología avanzada, asegurando que la lavadora encaje perfectamente en el ambiente del hogar mientras ofrece una capacidad sobresaliente y un lavado eficiente. Ideal para quienes buscan aprovechar cada rincón sin renunciar a estilo y funcionalidad.

Prenda blanca lavándose en Lava-Secadora LG de carga frontal.
AI DD™

Cuidado inteligente con un 18% más de protección del tejido

Basándose en los grandes datos de la experiencia de lavado acumulada, AI DD™ ofrece el movimiento de lavado más optimizado para el cuidado de su ropa.

*Testado por Intertek en marzo de 2019. Ciclo de algodón con 2kg de ropa interior comparado con el ciclo de algodón convencional de LG(F4V9RWP2W vs FC1450S2W). Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según la ropa y el entorno. *AI DD está disponible en 3 ciclos.(Algodón, Tejido Mixto, Easy Care)
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

AI DD™ optimizando el ciclo de lavado según la carga.

¿Qué es la AI DD™?

AI DD™ detecta no solo el peso, sino que también detecta la suavidad del tejido y por sí mismo elige los movimientos óptimos para el lavado.
Proceso de lavado y secado con tecnología LG.
Todo en Uno

2 en 1 Lavadora-Secadora

Lavadora-Secadora de LG optimiza el lavado y posterior secado, ademas de ahorrar espacio al tener dos productos en uno.

*Las imagenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Ahorra tiempo en el lavado con Lava-Secadora LG.
Todo en Uno

Ahorre tiempo en la lavado, más tiempo para usted

Con la lavadora y secadora de LG, podrá disfrutar más tiempo para su familia sin problemas.

*Testado por Intertek en julio de 2019, opción TurboWash59+Dry con 4kg de ropa mixta.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Steam ™

Menos arrugas y más higiene

La tecnología LG Steam ™ elimina el 99,9% de los alérgenos, como los ácaros del polvo que pueden causar alergias o problemas respiratorios con un 30% menos de arrugas.

*El ciclo Allergy Care, certificado por la BAF (British Allergy Foundation), reduce en un 99,9% los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico. *Testado por Intertek en diciembre de 2018, basado en la norma AATCC. Ciclo de algodón con opción 'Wrinkle Care' (3 camisas mixtas) comparado con el ciclo de algodón sin opción. Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según la ropa y el entorno. *Wrinkle Care está disponible como opción en 6 ciclos.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

30% menos de arrugas con Steam™ durante la deshidratación.

30% menos de arrugas

Las arrugas que se forman durante la deshidratación desaparecen con el vapor durante el movimiento de rodar.
Eliminación del 99.9% de alérgenos con Steam™ de LG.

Eliminación del 99,9% de los alérgenos

Los alérgenos se reducen hasta un 99,9% con el vapor.
Sistema Steam Refresh™ de LG para refrescar la ropa.
Steam Refresh

Refrescar fácilmente todos los días con el exclusivo sistema de vapor de LG

Refresca la ropa en cada lavado. Reduce las bacterias*, los virus**, las arrugas y los olores*** dejando la ropa fresca.
Refrescar fácilmente todos los días con el exclusivo sistema de vapor de LG Mira el vídeo

*Probado bajo la supervisión de TUV SUD, un organismo de pruebas y certificación reconocido mundialmente, para demostrar que la lavadora-secadora a vapor LG reduce el 99,9% de las bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el ciclo Steam Refresh.
**Reducción del 99,99% del Virus Corona Humano (229E) probado por la JBNU (Universidad Nacional de Jeonbuk) con el ciclo Steam Refresh. Reducción del 99,99% del virus Corona (PEDV) probado por la Universidad Nacional de Chonnam con el ciclo Steam Refresh. El virus 229E / PEDV es un tipo de virus Corona y no es un resultado de prueba para el nuevo coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).
*** Basado en la prueba realizada en las instalaciones del laboratorio de pruebas de LG.
****Las imagenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta de cristal templado LG para mayor durabilidad.

Mayor Durabilidad

La puerta de cristal templado asegura mayor durabilidad en el equipo.
Mayor capacidad en el mismo espacio con LG.
Mayor capacidad

Mayor capacidad con el mismo espacio

¡Obtenga una mayor capacidad del tambor en el mismo tamaño!
Mayor capacidad con el mismo espacio Mira el vídeo

*Probado por Intertek en julio de 2013. Efecto bactericida para P.aeruginosa del acero inoxidable, contra la cantidad inicial en 12 días.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Diseño elegante y funcional en la Lava-Secadora LG.
Diseño

Diseño elegante y funcional

Display más amplio y selector de programas con acabado metálico.
Compatibilidad TWINWash™ Mini con Lava-Secadora LG.
Compatibilidad

Disponible con TWINWash™ Mini

Utiliza TWINWash™ Mini según tus preferencias. Se adapta a tu estilo de vida y encaja perfecto con el diseño de interiores. Ahorra tiempo y dinero en tu ocupada vida.
ThinQ: Lava-Secadora LG con inteligencia integrada.
ThinQ™

Electrodoméstico Inteligente

Con la tecnología ThinQ™, tu lavadora es ahora más inteligente, desde el manejo de la lavadora a distancia hasta la descarga de ciclos adicionales. Interactúa fácilmente con ella y accede a las últimas innovaciones con la conectividad Wi-Fi.

*LG ThinQ® App está disponible para Android y IOS
*Google Assistant no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.
*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo y todos los logotipos y marcas de movimiento relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc o sus afiliados.
*LG SmartThinQ pasa a llamarse LG ThinQ.
*Las funciones inteligentes y el asistente de voz del producto pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulta con tu distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WD12MVC5S6
Capacidad
Lavado 12kg/26lbs
Dimensiones: (AnchoxProfundoxAlto cm)
60 x 56,5 x 85
Tecnología AI DD™
Tecnología ThinQ™

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Capacidad

    Lavado 12kg/26lbs

  • Velocidad Max de Centrifugado

    1400RPM

  • Dimensiones: (AnchoxProfundoxAlto cm)

    60 x 56,5 x 85

  • Peso Neto

    73Kg

  • Color

    Negro

  • Garantía

    10 Años motor, 1 año General

  • Código de Barras

    8806091868824

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

  • Sistema de Lavado 6MotionDD™

  • Tecnología AI DD™

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Lavado con Vapor Tecnología Steam™

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • 11 Programas de Lavado “6 Programas con Steam™”

  • 5 Niveles de temperatura de Agua

  • Nivel de Agua Automático

  • Tecnología ThinQ™

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]

    10,0

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