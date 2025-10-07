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Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 14Kg/8Kg Negro AIDD™

Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 14Kg/8Kg Negro AIDD™

WD14BVC2S6
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 14Kg/8Kg Negro AIDD™ WD14BVC2S6
HouseFit
LG Lavasecadora 2 en 1 de carga frontal, WD14BVC2S6, Door Open
Front view door open right view
Drum with drawer view
Drum top view
tray view
Panel view
Detergent drawer view
top perspective view
Rear view
LG Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 14Kg/8Kg Negro AIDD™ , WD14BVC2S6
Vista frontal de Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 14Kg/8Kg Negro AIDD™ WD14BVC2S6
HouseFit
LG Lavasecadora 2 en 1 de carga frontal, WD14BVC2S6, Door Open
Front view door open right view
Drum with drawer view
Drum top view
tray view
Panel view
Detergent drawer view
top perspective view
Rear view
LG Lavaseca LG 2 en 1 Carga Frontal 14Kg/8Kg Negro AIDD™ , WD14BVC2S6

Características principales:

  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™ 360
  • Steam+
  • Mayor Capacidad
  • ThinQ™
Más

Características destacadas

  • AIDD: Identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado
  • Mayor capacidad: Obtenga una mayor capacidad del tambor en el mismo tamaño
  • TurboWash: Prendas limpias hasta en 59 minutos
  • Steam Refresh: Refresca la ropa en cada lavado
  • ThinQ: Controla o monitorea la lavadora a distancia

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG 2 en 1 lava y seca tus prendas en una sola máquina, sin necesidad de ocupar más espacio en tu cuarto de lavado puedes lavar más cargas de ropa ahorrando tiempo para ti y dedicándolo a lo verdaderamente es importante, no te preocupes decidiendo el mejor programa de lavado, con la inteligencia artificial (AIDD) de LG que puede determinar el ciclo más adecuado para cada tipo de prenda brindando un cuidado inteligente hasta un 18% más de protección, Viste tus prendas con confianza sabiendo que el 99.9% de los alérgenos se eliminan con la función LG Steam, monitorea la lavadora y descargue nuevos ciclos desde su dispositivo móvil solo descargando la App LG ThinQ. ¡Compra Ahora!

HouseFit

Encaje perfecto en tu hogar

HouseFit está pensado para brindarte mayor capacidad y funcionalidad sin ocupar más espacio en casa.

Con 14 kg puedes lavar la ropa diaria, toallas o cargas medianas en un solo ciclo, optimizando tu tiempo y tu espacio.

HOUSE FIT

Protege tu prendas, sin perder velocidad en el lavado.
AI DD™ TurboWash™360˚ Steam+™ Mayor Capacidad

HouseFit

Encaje perfecto en tu hogar

HouseFit; Eficiencia en cada rincón: Con el ancho y la profundidad que tienes disponible; Que garantiza un diseño que maximiza el uso del espacio sin comprometer el rendimiento. Este concepto combina dimensiones compactas con tecnología avanzada, asegurando que la lavadora encaje perfectamente en el ambiente del hogar mientras ofrece una capacidad sobresaliente y un lavado eficiente. Ideal para quienes buscan aprovechar cada rincón sin renunciar a estilo y funcionalidad.

AI DD™

AI DD™

Cuidado inteligente con un 18% más de protección del tejido

Cuidado inteligente con un 18% más de protección del tejido

*Testado por Intertek en marzo de 2019. Ciclo de algodón con 2kg de ropa interior comparado con el ciclo de algodón convencional de LG(F4V9RWP2W vs FC1450S2W). Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según la ropa y el entorno.

*AI DD está disponible en 3 ciclos.(Algodón, Tejido Mixto, Easy Care)

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

¿Qué es la AI DD™?

¿Qué es la AI DD™?

AI DD™ detecta no solo el peso, sino que también detecta la suavidad del tejido y por sí mismo elige los movimientos óptimos para el lavado.

Limpieza a fondo en 39 minutos

TurboWash™360˚

Limpieza a fondo en 39 minutos

La tecnología TurboWash™ lava tu ropa en sólo 39 minutos, con mayor protección de tus prendas. 4 direcciones de múltiples boquillas 3D que llegan a cada centímetro de su ropa.

*Testado por Intertek, basado en IEC 60456 : edición 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 con 5 kg de carga IEC comparado con el ciclo de algodón convencional con TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Los resultados pueden ser diferentes en función del entorno.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Más eficiencia energética sin maltratar las prendas

Más eficiencia energética sin maltratar las prendas

Reduce el ciclo de lavado y protege tus prendas usando menos energía.

Multispray 3D con bomba inverter

El motor BLDC con bomba de control inverter permite cambiar la velocidad de giro de la bomba. Ofrece un rociado potente con un ángulo alto, el giro lento hace un rociado suave con un ángulo bajo. Aumenta el tiempo de alcance del agua del detergente con la ropa.

Multispray 3D con bomba inverter

Menos arrugas, Mayor Higiene

Steam+™

Menos arrugas y más higiene

La tecnología LG Steam+™ elimina el 99,9% de los alérgenos, como los ácaros del polvo que pueden causar alergias o problemas respiratorios con un 30% menos de arrugas.

*El ciclo Allergy Care certificado por BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduce un 99,9% los ácaros del polvo doméstico.

*Testado por Intertek en diciembre de 2018, basado en la norma AATCC. Ciclo de algodón con opción 'Wrinkle Care' (3 camisas mixtas) comparado con el ciclo de algodón sin opción. Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según la ropa y el entorno.

*Wrinkle Care está disponible como opción en 6 ciclos."

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

30% Menos Arrugas

Disminuye en un 30% las arrugas

Las arrugas que se forman durante el secado desaparecen a través del vapor
99.9% Eliminación de alérgenos

30% Menos Arrugas

Los alérgenos se reducen hasta un 99,9% con el vapor.

Menos arrugas, Mayor Higiene

Mayor capacidad

Mayor capacidad en el mismo espacio

¡Obtenga una mayor capacidad del tambor en el mismo tamaño!

Más Durable y Higiénico
Máxima Durabilidad

Mayor Durabilidad e Higiene

Puerta de cristal templado y removedores del tambor de acero inoxidable que aportan mayor durabilidad, higiene y cuidado de las prendas.
Menos vibración, Menos ruido

Diseño

Diseño elegante y funcional

Se hizo una pantalla más visible y se aumentó el tamaño de la perilla con un acabado metálico.

ThinQ
ThinQ™

Electrodoméstico Inteligente

Con la tecnología ThinQ™, tu lavadora es ahora más inteligente, desde el manejo de la lavadora a distancia hasta la descarga de ciclos adicionales. Interactúa fácilmente con ella y accede a las últimas innovaciones con la conectividad Wi-Fi.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Techspec_wd14bvc2s6
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
14
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
600x850x600
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
TurboWash™360˚
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
TurboWash™360˚
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
TurboWash™360˚

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

    600x850x600

  • Peso (kg)

    76

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    14

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Digital análoga

  • Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

    6 Motion DD

  • Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

  • Señal de ciclo finalizado

    Si

  • TurboWash

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • TurboWash360˚

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Lavadora/Secadora Carga Frontal

  • Sensor de vibración

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    1 (fría)

  • Nivel de agua

    Automático

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Black Steel

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

  • Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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