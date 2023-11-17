We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Make the Right Choice with Us
Washing Machines & Washer Dryers
AIDD™
Fabric Protection for Intelligent Care
TurboWash360˚™
A Thorough Cleanse in 39 Minutes
ezDispense™
Top Up Once, Clean 35 Loads
Styler
Steam™
Sanitise Daily with TrueSteam Technology
Moving Hanger™
Refresh Your Clothes by Shaking off the Odours
Pants Crease
Quick and Easy Care for Trousers
Helpful Hint, Our Lab
Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG
Get that fluffy ‘hotel towel feel’ in your own home
Are you using laundry detergent correctly?
-
Registro de producto
Registrando tu producto podrás obtener soporte más rápido
-
Solicitar una instalación
Agenda aquí tu visita de instalación con nuestros técnicos LG.
-
Soporte de pedidos
Haz seguimiento a tu pedido y soluciona tus PQRS
-
Solicitar servicio técnico
¿Deseas agendar un servicio técnico? Haz tu solicitud en línea
-
Chatea con nosotros
Habla ahora con un asesor de Soporte LG
-
Recibe atención de nuestro asistente virtual y asesores digitsles
-
Contáctanos
Habla directamente con nuestros asesores LG
-
Envíanos un correo
Para más respuestas, envíanos un correo