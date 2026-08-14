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WashTower
Lavadoras Carga Frontal
Secadoras Carga Frontal
Lavasecadoras 2 en 1 Carga Frontal
Lavadoras Carga Superior

Helpful Hint, Our Lab

This image Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG

Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG

This image Get that fluffy ‘hotel towel feel’ in your own home

Get that fluffy ‘hotel towel feel’ in your own home

This image Are you using laundry detergent correctly

Are you using laundry detergent correctly?

Learn More About LG Washer Dryers

Save on both space and time with LG washer dyers. Offering efficient and convenient solutions to your laundry routine, choose from a range of washer-dryer combos and integrated washer-dryers that come with innovative features like the LG TurboWash™ technology, or the convenience of smart technology via the ThinQ® app which allows you to control your machine remotely. Upgrade your laundry routine today.

Help Me Choose the Right Washing Machine

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

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Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

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