Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor Gamer UltraGear™ OLED de 27'' | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0,03ms(GtG)

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Monitor Gamer UltraGear™ OLED de 27'' | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0,03ms(GtG)

27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer UltraGear™ OLED de 27'' | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0,03ms(GtG)

Front view

Monitor de videojuegos UltraGear™ OLED.

Nacimos para
los videojuegos

El monitor de videojuegos OLED más brillante con un tiempo de respuesta de 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla

OLED QHD (2560 x 1440) de 27 pulgadas

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98,5 %**

Antideslumbrante / Baja reflexión

Velocidad

Frecuencia de actualización de 240 Hz

Tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240Hz desde HDMI 2.1

Tecnología

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5 %, Mínimo 90 %.

*El brillo del monitor se compara con el modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Monitor OLED QHD de 27 pulgadas.

La brillante OLED QHD de 27 pulgadas

Brillo en todas tus jugadas

Sumérgete en el mundo de los videojuegos con una pantalla OLED, que mantiene las escenas brillantes y ofrece colores intensos para todo tipo de juegos. Mejora tu experiencia de juego con esta pantalla OLED brillante.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

*El brillo del monitor se compara con el modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275nits hasta 1000nits

OLED siempre brillante

Este monitor tiene una luminosidad de 275nits cuando se utiliza de forma estándar y puede alcanzar hasta 1000nits al máximo brillo. No tendrás que jugar en la oscuridad, ya que la nueva pantalla OLED garantiza imágenes brillantes e intensas.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

*275 nits es el brillo típico a un nivel de imagen medio del 100 %.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5 %

Una explosión de colores

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 hace que cada escena, ya sea brillante u oscura, cobre vida con detalles realistas mediante una relación de contraste de 1,5M.

Sumérgete en el juego y disfruta de un mundo más intenso creado por DCI-P3 98,5 % (típ.).

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

*TrueBlack 400 corresponde a un nivel de imagen medio del 10 %, mientras que 1,5m:1 es la relación de contraste a un nivel de imagen medio del 25 %.

[Consejo] ¿Cómo disfrutar de una experiencia de juego OLED más brillante?

Para disfrutar de una experiencia OLED más brillante en el ambiente de juego, desactiva el modo de ahorro de energía inteligente.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

*El modo de ahorro de energía inteligente se aplica de forma predeterminada para optimizar el consumo de energía, pero puedes disfrutar de una experiencia de juego más brillante si lo desactivas.

*Selecciona “Desactivado” en el modo Ahorro inteligente de energía (General → AHORRO INTELIGENTE DE ENERGÍA → Desactivado).

*Es posible que aumente el consumo de energía si se desactiva el modo de ahorro de energía inteligente.

Antideslumbrante y de baja reflexión

Antideslumbrante y de baja reflexión

Que solo se vea tu juego

Al aplicar tecnología antirreflejos y de baja reflexión se puede disfrutar de una mejor experiencia de visualización en cualquier lugar, ya que se reducen las distracciones de la pantalla incluso en el entorno de iluminación circundante.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

Logotipo de luz azul baja en color vivo.

Consigue que tu experiencia de juego nunca deje de brillar, sin que tus ojos se resientan gracias a la tecnología Live Color Low Blue Light de LG.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

*Es posible que la función anterior varíe en función del entorno o las condiciones de informática del usuario.

*Los paneles OLED de LG han sido certificados por UL.

Pantalla OLED con 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla OLED con 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG)

OLED a la velocidad del rayo

El nuevo monitor UltraGear™ de LG alcanza la velocidad ultrarrápida de 240 Hz de frecuencia de actualización y un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG) en la pantalla OLED.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

Velocidad increíble,
OLED con frecuencia de actualización de 240 Hz

Una velocidad de 240 Hz permite a los gamers ver rápidamente el próximo fotograma y hace que la imagen aparezca con fluidez. Los gamers pueden responder rápidamente a los oponentes y apuntar al objetivo con facilidad.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

Tiempo de respuesta extremadamente rápido de 0,03 ms

Gracias a un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG), que reduce el efecto fantasma inverso y ayuda a que los objetos se reproduzcan con nitidez, podrás disfrutar del juego con movimientos más fluidos y una visualización surrealista.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

QHD OLED@240Hz de HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240Hz de HDMI 2.1

Amplía tu capacidad de juego con la pantalla OLED

27GS95QE es capaz de alcanzar una frecuencia de actualización de hasta 240 Hz gracias a HDMI 2.1. Esto significa que los gamers pueden disfrutar plenamente de la resolución QHD y 240Hz ya sea a través de DisplayPort o HDMI.

*Admite una frecuencia de actualización rápida de hasta 240 Hz. Se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 2.1 y el cable HDMI 2.1 (incluido en el paquete) para que funcione correctamente.

*La tarjeta gráfica se vende por separado.

Tecnología centrada en una experiencia de juego fluida

Tecnología centrada en una experiencia de juego fluida

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

El 27GS95QE es un monitor compatible con G-SYNC® probado por NVIDIA y validado oficialmente, que ofrece una experiencia de juego óptima con una reducción significativa del rasgado y la caída repentina de FPS.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Gracias a la tecnología FreeSync™ Premium Pro, los gamers podrán disfrutar de movimientos fluidos y nítidos en videojuegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce considerablemente el rasgado y la caída repentina de FPS

Diseño centrado en los gamers

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con una nueva iluminación Hexagon y un diseño de 4 caras prácticamente sin bordes. Se puede ajustar la inclinación, la altura y el pivote de la base para que puedas jugar más cómodamente.

Diseño centrado en los gamers.

Monitor con giro ajustable.

Giratorio

Monitor de altura e inclinación ajustables.

Inclinación / Altura

Monitor con pivote ajustable.

Pivote

Monitor de diseño sin bordes.

Diseños sin bordes

Control remoto UltraGear™

Ajustar y controlar a la vez

Gracias al control remoto UltraGear™, podrás configurar y controlar cómodamente el monitor para encenderlo o apagarlo, ajustar el sonido, cambiar de modo, etc.

*El control remoto está incluido en el paquete.

Salida de audífonos de 4 polos.

Salida de audífonos de 4 polos

Complemento para efectos de sonido envolventes

Disfruta de tus juegos mientras chateas por voz conectándote fácilmente con la salida de audífonos de 4 polos. Además, podrás disfrutar de una sensación aún más envolvente gracias al sonido 3D virtual con audífonos DTS :X.

*Los audífonos se venden por separado.

Interfaz gráfica de usuario para videojuegos

Interfaz gráfica de usuario para videojuegos galardonada

Los jugadores pueden utilizar On-Screen Display y OnScreen Control para personalizar fácilmente la configuración, desde ajustar las opciones básicas del monitor hasta registrar la “Clave definida por el usuario” con la que el usuario puede establecer el acceso directo.

*Para descargar la versión más reciente de OnScreen Control, visita LG.COM.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

Protege la pantalla con OLED Care

OLED Care ayuda a prevenir el efecto de imagen quemada, que se produce cuando cambia la nueva imagen después de que una imagen estática de alto contraste se haya mostrado durante mucho tiempo.

*Esta función solo está disponible con el control remoto incluido en el paquete.

Dynamic Action Sync

Gracias a Dynamic Action Sync, los gamers pueden percibir los momentos críticos en tiempo real, reducir el retardo de entrada y responder con rapidez a sus oponentes.

Estabilizador de negros

El estabilizador de negros ayuda a los gamers a evadir a los francotiradores que se esconden en los lugares más oscuros y a escapar rápidamente de las situaciones en las que se producen explosiones relámpago.

Crosshair

El objetivo se fija en el centro para mejorar la precisión de tiro.

Contador de FPS

El contador de FPS te permitirá ver qué tan bien se carga todo. Tanto si estás editando, disfrutando de videojuegos o viendo una película, cada fotograma importa, y con el Contador de FPS obtendrás datos en tiempo real.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad.

*La función Crosshair no se encuentra disponible mientras el Contador de FPS está activado.

*Es posible que el Contador de FPS muestre un valor que supere la frecuencia de actualización máxima del monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Colores precisos actualizados

Optimiza el rendimiento del color a través de la calibración de hardware mediante LG Calibration Studio, para aprovechar al máximo el amplio espectro de colores y la consistencia de la pantalla LG QHD OLED.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones que permiten comprender mejor las funciones. Es posible que varíen respecto a la realidad. 

*El software y el sensor de calibración NO están incluidos en el paquete. Para descargar el software más reciente de LG Calibration Studio, visita LG.COM.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipo de Panel

    OLED

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    240

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (DOWN)

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532mm

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    5.05kg

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    7.35kg

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    11.0kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • Efecto HDR

    YES

  • Tecnología Nano IPS™

    No

  • Calibrado de color en Fábrica

    YES

  • Calibración HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Modo de lectura

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Estabilizador de Negros

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Cruceta

    YES

  • Contador de FPS

    YES

  • Clave definida por el usuario

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

    YES

POTENCIA

  • Tipo

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (Típ)

    37.7W

  • Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

    25W

  • Consumo de potencia (Estrella energética)

    37.7W

  • Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    Less than 0.3W

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    UltraGear

  • Año

    Y24

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)v 2.3

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Puerto USB de Subida

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Puerto USB de Bajada

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Salida para Auriculares

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipo de Panel

    OLED

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Tamaño del píxel [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Gama de Color (Mín.)

    1200000:1

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    1500000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    240

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Color Bit

    275cd/m²

APLICACIÓN SW

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB A a B

    YES

  • Control Remoto

    YES

Qué opina la gente

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.