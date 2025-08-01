Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG IPS Full HD de 27" con 120Hz y diseño sin bordes

27U411A-B
Características principales:

  • Resolución Full HD para imágenes nítidas y realistas en cada uso
  • Tasa de 120Hz y 1ms MBR para transiciones más fluidas y rápidas
  • Diseño sin bordes en 4 lados para mayor inmersión visual
  • HDR10 y sRGB 99% (Típ.) para colores vivos y precisos
  • Diseño ergonómico con inclinación ajustable de -5° a 20°
  • Dynamic Action Sync y Black Stabilizer para juegos sin límites
Más

27" Full HD IPS

Diseño delgado. Colores reales

La pantalla Full HD (1920x1080) ofrece imágenes nítidas con sRGB 99% (Típ.), 250 nits de brillo y una relación de contraste 1500:1 para visuales claros y precisos

Un monitor IPS Full HD de 23.8" en un escritorio moderno muestra una galería de fotos colorida. La escena resalta su diseño delgado, la precisión de color sRGB 99% (Típ.) y la nitidez Full HD. Un teclado, mouse, taza de café y audífonos completan el espacio de trabajo.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*El teclado y el ratón no están incluidos en el paquete.

Diseño sin bordes y base de soporte delgada

Diseño ultradelgado. Casi flotante

Disfruta más pantalla y menos bordes con su diseño de 4 lados casi sin marco y base mínima. La sensación flotante aporta una estética limpia e inmersiva, ideal para configuraciones dobles o escritorios minimalistas

Vista frontal de un monitor moderno con soporte minimalista. El monitor gira suavemente de izquierda a frente y se bloquea en su lugar. Un destello de luz blanca recorre los bordes destacando su diseño de bisel delgado. La pantalla muestra un degradado rosa a púrpura.

Vista en ángulo del borde superior derecho de un monitor, destacando el bisel ultra delgado y diseño sin uniones. El degradado rosa a azul refuerza una estética limpia y moderna.

Vista en primer plano de la base negra del monitor con diseño plano y rectangular, sobre un escritorio blanco con teclado y portalápices. El diseño minimalista enfatiza estabilidad y elegancia.

Gráfico promocional de monitor 120Hz. A la izquierda, texto con beneficios como fluidez y trabajo continuo. A la derecha, pantallas superpuestas muestran un juego de disparos futurista, gráficos y software de diseño.

Frecuencia de refresco de 120 Hz

Imágenes fluidas.
Flujo sin interrupciones

La tasa de 120Hz permite cargas suaves en programas y

juegos, ofreciendo movimiento natural

y reduciendo saltos

o desenfoques

*Las imágenes se han simulado para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*La frecuencia de actualización puede variar en función de las condiciones del PC del usuario.

Escena de juego de carreras para mostrar la función 1ms MBR. Un auto amarillo futurista corre a gran velocidad con efecto de desenfoque. El texto resalta jugabilidad rápida, menos blur y ventaja competitiva.

1ms MBR

Velocidad que te lleva a la victoria

1ms MBR suaviza la jugabilidad, reduciendo desenfoques y ghosting. Cada movimiento rápido se muestra claro, dándote ventaja competitiva.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*La Reducción del Desenfoque de Movimiento de 1ms provoca una disminución de la luminancia, y las siguientes funciones no se pueden utilizar mientras está activada : Sincronización adaptativa / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Puede producirse parpadeo durante el funcionamiento de 1ms MBR.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*Para descargar la última versión de la aplicación LG Switch, visita LG.com.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*Las funciones anteriores pueden variar en función de las condiciones de uso real que haga el usuario.

Inclinación del cabezal de -5º a 20º

Inclinación ajustable para tu comodidad

Ya sea viendo videos, en reuniones virtuales o multitarea, ajusta el ángulo de -5° a 20° para una postura natural y menos fatiga.

