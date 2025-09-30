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Nevecón LG French Door 816L Plata. Disp. De Hielo

Nevecón LG French Door 816L Plata. Disp. De Hielo

GM78BGP
Vista frontal de Nevecón LG French Door 816L Plata. Disp. De Hielo GM78BGP
Vista forntal Nevecón LG GM78BGP puertas abiertas lleno
Vista forntal Nevecón LG GM78BGP puertas abiertas vacio
Vista congelador interior Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior almacenamiento Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior almacenamiento acercamiento Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior almacenamiento vacio Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior multi Air Flow de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista lateral almacenamiento congelador lleno de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista lateral almacenamiento congelador vacio de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista frontal superior almacenamiento congelador lleno de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista frontal superior almacenamiento congelador vacio de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Consumo energético Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Nevecón LG GM78BGP espacio de apertura de puertas
Nevecón LG GM78BGP vista frontal izquierda
Vista frontal de Nevecón LG French Door 816L Plata. Disp. De Hielo GM78BGP
Vista forntal Nevecón LG GM78BGP puertas abiertas lleno
Vista forntal Nevecón LG GM78BGP puertas abiertas vacio
Vista congelador interior Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior almacenamiento Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior almacenamiento acercamiento Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior almacenamiento vacio Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista interior multi Air Flow de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista lateral almacenamiento congelador lleno de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista lateral almacenamiento congelador vacio de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista frontal superior almacenamiento congelador lleno de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Vista frontal superior almacenamiento congelador vacio de Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Consumo energético Nevecón LG GM78BGP
Nevecón LG GM78BGP espacio de apertura de puertas
Nevecón LG GM78BGP vista frontal izquierda

Características principales:

  • Gran Capacidad
  • DoorCooling⁺™
  • Multi Air Flow™
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Compresor Smart Inverter™
  • 10 Años de Garantía en Compresor
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • DoorCooling: Frescura durante más tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • Multi Air Flow: Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • Gran Capacidad: Mayor espacio interno para tus alimentos
  • Smart Diagnosis: Detecta posibles inconvenientes en la nevera
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética

Descubre más sobre este producto

Nevecón LG tipo Europeo de gran capacidad espacios más optimizados para una mejor organización del espacio, , mantén tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos y con la misma temperatura inclusive desde la puerta con la tecnología DoorCooling, con la tecnología Multi Air Flow la circulación de aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador es constante asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente, Ahorra energía y disfruta 10 años de tranquilidad con Smart Inverter Compressor ¡Compra Ahora!

Nevecón Europeo LG con gran capacidad y espacio en repisas llenas de alimentos
Máxima Frescura ahora en Mayor Capacidad

Más Capacidad y Espacio en Repisa

El refrigerador de gran capacidad de 816 litros proporciona aún más espacio útil para almacenar más alimentos.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

DoorCooling⁺™

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

Las bebidas están más frías y los alimentos se mantienen más frescos con el rendimiento uniforme y más rápido de DoorCooling™

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Basado en la prueba interna que compara el tiempo de enfriamiento de la canasta de la puerta de 24 ℃ a 6 ℃ entre el modelo LGE Non-DoorCooling⁺ (LFXS24623S) y el modelo DoorCooling⁺ (LRFXS2503S).
*El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Se supone que DoorCooling⁺ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

Nevecón Europeo LG con temperaturas óptimas en todo el espacio
Multi Air Flow™

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi Air Flow™ fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.
Nevecón Europeo LG y celular con app Smart Diagnosis™ de LG
Smart Diagnosis™

Mantente un Paso Adelante

Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manerafácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG,coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir undiagnóstico rápido para darte una solución
Nevecón Europeo LG con garantía de 10 años del compresor lineal Inverter

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años para el Compresor Smart Inverter (solo pieza).

* No incluye mano de obra

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GM78BGP
Capacidad
816 Litros
Dimensiones Ancho x Profundo x Alto
177,2 cm x 90,8 cm x 88,6 cm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
DoorCooling™
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Smart Inverter con 10 Años de Garantía

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Tipo de Refrigerador

    French Door

  • Capacidad

    816 Litros

  • Color

    Plata

CONGELADOR

  • Luz de Congelador

    LED Superior

  • Cajones

    2

COMPRESOR

  • Smart Inverter

SISTEMA DE ENFRIAMIENTO

  • Control de Temperatura Electrónico

  • Express Freeze

  • Sistema de Enfriamiento

    Sin Escarcha

  • Multi-Air Flow

  • Door Cooling+

REFRIGERADOR

  • No. de Repisas

    4

  • Acabado de Repisas

    Cristal Templado

  • Luz de Refrigerador

    LED Superior

  • Deodorizador

PUERTA REFRIGERADOR

  • No. de Contenedores

    6

  • Acabado de Contenedores

    Transparente

CAJONES DE FRUTAS Y VERDURAS

  • Humidity Controller

MATERIALES Y ACABADOS

  • Color de Puerta

    Plata

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Peso sin empaque

    133.81 kg

  • Peso con empaque

    145.15 kg

  • Medidas (AlxAxP) cm

    177,2 cm x 90,8 cm x 88,6 cm

GARANTIAS

  • Compresor

    10 años

CARACTERÍSTICAS SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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