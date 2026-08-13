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Nevera LG Congelador Inferior 420L Negro Mate Disp. agua

Nevera LG Congelador Inferior 420L Negro Mate Disp. agua

GB41WPT
Vista frontal de Nevera LG Congelador Inferior 420L Negro Mate Disp. agua GB41WPT
LG Refrigerador bottom freezer, GB41WPT, Door Open
LG Refrigerador bottom freezer, GB41WPT, Door Open
LG Nevera Europea con estantes de puerta
LG Nevera Europea productos en almacenamiento
LG Nevera Europea con estantes internos
LG Nevera Europea con cajón de almacenamiento
LG Nevera Europea compartimento congelador
LG Nevera Europea interior congelador izquierda
LG Nevera Europea estantes de almacenamiento
LG Nevera Europea con olla dentro
LG Nevera Europea vista frontal izquierda
LG Nevera Europea vista lateral
LG Nevera Europea etiqueta energética
Vista frontal de Nevera LG Congelador Inferior 420L Negro Mate Disp. agua GB41WPT
LG Refrigerador bottom freezer, GB41WPT, Door Open
LG Refrigerador bottom freezer, GB41WPT, Door Open
LG Nevera Europea con estantes de puerta
LG Nevera Europea productos en almacenamiento
LG Nevera Europea con estantes internos
LG Nevera Europea con cajón de almacenamiento
LG Nevera Europea compartimento congelador
LG Nevera Europea interior congelador izquierda
LG Nevera Europea estantes de almacenamiento
LG Nevera Europea con olla dentro
LG Nevera Europea vista frontal izquierda
LG Nevera Europea vista lateral
LG Nevera Europea etiqueta energética

Características principales:

  • NatureFRESH™
  • LINEARCooling™, Alimentos Frescos por Más Tiempo
  • DoorCooling+™, Enfriamiento uniforme
  • Smart Inverter Compressor, Ahorro de energía eficiente
  • FRESHBalancer®
  • Estante plegable
Más

Características destacadas

  • DoorCooling: Frescura durante más tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • NatureFRESH: Deleita tus sentidos, alimentos más frescos
  • LINEARCooling: Alimentos Frescos por Más Tiempo
  • Moist Balance Crisper: cajón que mantiene la humedad al nivel óptimo frutas y verduras
  • Compresor Smart Inverter : Eficiencia energética

Resumen del producto

 

Nevera tipo Europea, mantén tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos y con la misma temperatura inclusive desde la puerta con la tecnología DoorCooling, prueba, toca, huele y deleita tus sentidos con NatureFRESH, gracias a su regilla en el cajon de frutas y verduras manten una temperatura optima evitando desperdicios, se adapta fácilmente a tu cocina realzando el espacio y el diseño, Ahorra energía y disfruta 10 años de tranquilidad con Smart Inverter Compressor, Monitorea o ajusta la temperatura de tu nevera desde un dispositivo móvil solo debes de descargar la App ThinQ. ¡Compra Ahora!

Nevera LG con tecnología NatureFRESH™ que conserva la frescura y el sabor natural de tus alimentos por más tiempo

Deleita tus sentidos con NatureFRESH™

Disfruta tus alimentos y productos frescos. Deleita tus sentidos para una experiencia alegre de comida.
Disfruta tus alimentos y productos frescos. Deleita tus sentidos para una experiencia alegre de comida.
NatureFRESH™

Deleita tus sentidos con NatureFRESH™

Disfruta tus alimentos y productos frescos. Deleita tus sentidos para una experiencia alegre de comida.
LG LINEARCooling™ mantiene tus alimentos frescos por más tiempo con temperatura uniforme y constante
LINEAR Cooling™

Mantén la comida fresca durante más tiempo

El Inverter Linear Compressor de LG ayuda a mantener la apariencia y gusto de los productos frescos durante más tiempo al reducir las fluctuaciones de temperatura.
LINEARCooling™

Mantén la comida fresca durante más tiempo

El Inverter Linear Compressor de LG ayuda a mantener la apariencia y gusto de los productos frescos durante más tiempo al reducir las fluctuaciones de temperatura.
LG LINEARCooling™ mantiene tus alimentos frescos por más tiempo gracias a un control de temperatura constante y uniforme.

24 horas de enfriamiento uniforme

Control de temperatura preciso.

*Basado en los resultados de prueba UL al usar el método de pruebas interno de LG para medir la fluctuación de temperatura pico a pico promedio en el compartimiento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LGE Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0,5 ℃), French Door GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5 ℃), Top Freezer B607S (±0,5 ℃) y Top Freezer B606S (±1,0 ℃).
*Sin configuración de temperatura normal ni carga. El resultado puede varias según el uso actual.

LG DoorCooling™ enfría hasta 32% más rápido y de manera uniforme, conservando la frescura de tus alimentos
DoorCooling

Enfría hasta un 32%* más rápido y uniforme

Las rejillas de ventilación, ubicadas en la parte frontal del refrigerador, ayudan a mantener la temperatura para conservar frescos los alimentos.

*Basado en los resultados de prueba UL al usar el método de pruebas interno de LG al comparar el tiempo necesitado para que la temperatura del cajón de la puerta superior baje de 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃ entre el modelo LGE's Non-DoorCooling+™ (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo DoorCooling+™ (GBB72NSDFN).

Nevera LG acero negro mate con compresor Inverter Smart que ahorra energía y mantiene los alimentos frescos por más tiempo

Calificación Star 4½ Smart Inverter Compressor

Con menos vibración, piezas moviles y menor ruido en comparación con un sistema convencional, la nueva nevera bottom freezer, es primera en el mercado con una calificación star energy 4½ líder en su clase. Como el Smart Inverter Compressor es el corazon de su nevera, respaldamos esto con una garantía de 10 años* en el compresor.



* 10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del compresor Smart Inverter (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra

LG Nevera Universe2 con FRESHBalancer® que optimiza la humedad interna para mantener los alimentos frescos por más tiempo
FRESHBalancer®

Ajusta la Configuración de humedad

Prolonga el estado de tus frutas y vegetales al optimizar los niveles de humedad en el Fresh Balancer®.
Estantes abatibles 2-en-1 de LG que ofrecen mayor flexibilidad para organizar y almacenar tus alimentos de forma práctica

Estante plegable para almacenar elementos altos

Puedes ajustar el estante al deslizarlo hacia atrás cuando estás almacenando botellas o frascos altos y grandes.
Zona de congelación amplia en la nevera LG negra, ideal para almacenar gran cantidad de alimentos de forma práctica y organizada

Compartimiento frío, facilita el descongelación

El compartimiento ‘Chilled' cerrado permanece más frío que la cavidad de la nevera principal. Esto ayuda a reducir la necesidad de congelar y descongelar ciertos elementos.
Smart Diagnosis™ de LG ofrece diagnóstico rápido y preciso, facilitando la detección de problemas en tu nevera

Smart Diagnosis™

Si el refrigerador experimenta un problema, Smart Diagnosis ayudará a remediar la situación. Al detectar cualquier inconveniente, Smart Diagnosis ayuda a nuestros representantes del call center a diagnosticar la mayoría de los problemas a través del teléfono, previniendo visitas técnicas que puedan resultar costosas e innecesarias.
Almacenamiento práctico con estantes ajustables de LG, que facilitan organizar y acceder a tus alimentos fácilmente

Trae la comodidad a tu cocina

Esta excelente nevera bottom freezer cuenta con un Estante plegable de dos pasos para las botellas altas y un Compartimiento frío que ayuda a reducir la necesidad de congelar y descongelar ciertos elementos.
Diseño moderno y elegante en acero negro mate que aporta estilo y sofisticación a tu cocina

Diseño exterior impecable

La nueva nevera elegante bottom freezer tiene 705 mm de ancho y le proporciona a la mayoría de las cocinas un diseño exterior premium que complementará tu propia cocina.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Capacidad
420 Litros
Dimensiones Ancho x Profundo x Alto
70 x 70 x 172
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
NatureFRESH™
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Años de Garantía

Todas las especificaciones

COMMON SPEC

  • Tipo de refrigerador

    Nevera

  • Detalle de tipo de refrigerador

    Bottom Frezeer

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    79 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Control de temperatura - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

  • Control de temperatura - Express Freezing

  • Sistema de enfriamiento

    No Frost

  • Linear Compressor

  • Dispensador de agua

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Bio Shield

  • Bandejas - Vidrio templado

    4

  • Cajones en puerta - Transparente

  • Múltiple flujo de aire

COMPARTIMIENTO DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Lámpara interior

    LED

DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho (cm)

    70

  • Profundidad (cm)

    70

  • Alto (cm)

    172

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad Total

    420 L

  • Refrigerador

    287 L

  • Congelador

    133L

VOLUMEN DE EMBALAJE

  • Ancho (cm)

    74.7

  • Alto (cm)

    180.4

  • Profundidad (cm)

    77.2

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECÍFICAS

  • Clasificación Energética (RETIQ)

    A

  • Consumo Energético

    31,1 kWh/mes

  • Refrigerante

    R600a

  • Cantidad Refrigerante

    63g

  • Clase de clima

    T

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