Nevera Congelador Superior LG 243L Negro Mate LinearCooling

Nevera Congelador Superior LG 243L Negro Mate LinearCooling

Nevera Congelador Superior LG 243L Negro Mate LinearCooling

VT24BPM
Vista frontal Nevera Congelador Superior LG VT24BPM
Front view of without open view
Front view of with open view
LED View
Door cooling
Drawer view
Freezer view
Left side open door view
Top view
Left perspective view
Right perspective view
Left side view
Right side view
Side view
Energy Label
Características principales:

  • LinearCooling™: Reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura
  • Multi Air Flow: Alimentos frescos por más tiempo
  • Bandeja de Vidrio Templado: Resistente y fácil de limpiar
  • Diseño plano
  • Compressor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • LinearCooling™: Minimiza variaciones de temperatura.
  • Smart Inverter Compressor: Mayor eficiencia energética.
  • Multi Air Flow: Conserva la frescura por más tiempo.

Descubre más sobre este producto

Descubre cómo la frescura puede transformar tu hogar con la nevera LG.

Gracias a la tecnología LinearCooling™, tus alimentos se conservan frescos hasta por 7 días más, manteniendo el sabor del campo en cada comida.

Su sistema Multi Air Flow distribuye el aire frío de forma uniforme, asegurando que frutas, verduras y bebidas se mantengan en perfectas condiciones.

Con su Smart Inverter Compressor, ahorra energía y disfruta de hasta 10 años de tranquilidad.

Elegancia, frescura y bienestar en un solo lugar.

¡Vive la frescura todos los días con LG!

Nevera esta en cocina moderna, demostrando su diseno.

Nevera esta en cocina moderna, demostrando su diseno.

frutas y verduras como lechugas, tomates y arándanos se conservan frescas en el refrigerador LG.

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Frescura del Huerto por más Tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco * hasta por 7 días 1).

Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Bandeja de vidrio templado

Resistente para soportar utensilios pesados, fácil de limpiar, sin manchas ni olores persistentes.

*Las imágenes y vídeos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real. 

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling™. 

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real. 

-Sólo los modelos que aplica.

Energéticamente eficiente y duradero

Energéticamente eficiente y duradero

El compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel, ayudándote a ahorrar más mientras disfrutas de 10 años de tranquilidad y rendimiento confiable en tu hogar.

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

VT24BPM
Volumen de almacenamiento del congelador (L) (Total)
58
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
555 x 1 573 x 637
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Mount

  • Grado de Consumo de Energía

    B

CAPACIDAD

  • Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

    243

  • Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

    185

  • Volumen de almacenamiento del congelador (L) (Total)

    58

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    46

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    50

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    555 x 1 573 x 637

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Negro Mate

  • Puerta (Material)

    PCM

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Manual_Ice Maker

    Bandeja de hielo normal

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Luz del refrigerador

    Luz LED superior

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    1 lleno + 1 grande﻿

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    2

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (1)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    2

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    1

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas frecuentes​

P.

¿Qué es una nevera top mount LG? 

R.

Las neveras top mount LG se caracterizan porque cuentan con un compartimiento del congelador en la parte superior y la sección del refrigerador está debajo.

P.

¿Cuáles son los beneficios de elegir una nevera top mount LG?

R.

Las neveras top mount LG suelen ser más asequibles, más eficientes energéticamente y ahorran espacio en comparación con otros tipos de refrigeradores. Además, ofrecen fácil acceso a los artículos del congelador de uso frecuente y vienen en varios tamaños para adaptarse a diferentes espacios de la cocina.

P.

¿Pueden las neveras top mount LG ubicarse en espacios estrechos?

R.

Sí, puedes encontrar varias opciones de neveras top mount LG, de diferentes tamaños, incluidos modelos compactos para cocinas pequeñas. 

P.

¿Son más fáciles de limpiar y mantener las neveras top mount LG?

R.

Sí, las neveras top mount LG son más fáciles de limpiar y mantener gracias a sus acabados de acero inoxidable resistentes a huellas y manchas. Además, cuentan con un diseño interior ergonómico que permite acceder y limpiar fácilmente cada rincón. 

P.

¿Todas las neveras top mount cuentan con dispensador de hielo y agua?

R.

No, no todas las neveras top mount cuentan con dispensador de hielo y agua. Esto dependerá del modelo específico y de la gama del producto.

