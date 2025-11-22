About Cookies on This Site

Nevera LG Congelador Superior 314L Negro Mate DoorCooling

Nevera LG Congelador Superior 314L Negro Mate DoorCooling

Nevera LG Congelador Superior 314L Negro Mate DoorCooling

VT32KPM
LG Nevera VT32KPY frontal
LG Nevera VT32KPY abierta con productos dentro
LG Nevera VT32KPY puertas abiertas frontal
LG Nevera VT32KPY vista frontal derecha
LG Nevera VT32KPY acercamiento dispensador agua
LG Nevera VT32KPY tecnología Door Cooling
LG Nevera VT32KPY productos dentro acercamiento
LG Nevera VT32KPY almacenamiento interior cercano
LG Nevera VT32KPY tarjeta consumo energético
LG Nevera VT32KPY control de temperatura cercano
LG Nevera VT32KPY puertas entre abiertas detalle
perspective view
LG Nevera VT32KPY vista lateral derecha

Características principales:

  • DoorCooling : Frescura durante mas tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • Pull-Out Tray
  • Bandeja de hielo
  • Smart Diagnosis : Diagnostico inteligente de tu producto
  • Compresor Smart Inverter : Eficiencia energetica
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • DoorCooling: Frescura durante más tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • LinearCooling: reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura
  • Pull-Out Tray
  • Bandeja de hielo
  • Smart Diagnosis: Diagnostico inteligente de tu producto
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética

Descubre más sobre este producto

 

Nevera LG, mantén tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos y con la misma temperatura inclusive desde la puerta con la tecnología DoorCooling, con Linear Cooling reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura conservando la frescura del campo al hogar hasta por 7 días más, Multi Air Flow genera circulación de aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador es constante asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente, la nevera se adapta fácilmente a tu cocina realzando el espacio y el diseño, Ahorra energía y disfruta 10 años de tranquilidad con Smart Inverter Compressor. ¡Compra Ahora!

LG Nevera VT34WGPX con tecnología Door Cooling

Door Cooling+™

 

Proporciona
Frescura de Manera
Uniforme y Rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estante con un rendimiento de enfriamiento uniforme y más rápido.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior con la caída entre los modelos Door Cooling+ y Non-Door Cooling+. Solo modelos aplicables.
*Se supone que Door Cooling+ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

LG Nevera VT34WGPX con sistema Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas
óptimas en todas
partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.
LG Nevera VT34WGPX con fabricador de hielo
Fábrica de Hielo Ajustable

Más espacio en el congelador

Siempre que necesites liberar espacio en el congelador, puedes sacar la bandeja de hielo y moverla fácilmente.
LG Nevera con Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manera fácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG, coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir un diagnóstico rápido para darte una solución.
LG Nevera con Compresor Inverter 10 años de garantia

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

El Compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10 años de tranquilidad.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VT32KPM
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
600 x 1 640 x 710
Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)
314
Door Cooling+
Tipo de Compresor
Compresor Smart Inverter

Todas las especificaciones

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Negro Mate

  • Puerta (Material)

    PCM

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    Externo

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Manual_Ice Maker

    1 palanca 2 bandejas

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Luz del refrigerador

    Luz LED superior

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    1 Tanque Agua + 2 Repisas

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    2

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (1)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    2

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    1

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Mount

  • Grado de Consumo de Energía

    B

CAPACIDAD

  • Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

    314

  • Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

    235

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    57

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    63

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    600 x 1 640 x 710

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador-congelador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como buena regla general: el refrigerador congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) es suficiente para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style de gran capacidad (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door proporcionan una anchura extra para almacenar bandejas, fuentes, etc. Dado que en LG deseamos que cada cliente encuentre el refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, ofrecemos una selección de tamaños por gama.

Q.

¿Es útil un refrigerador de doble puerta?

A.

También conocidos como refrigeradores congeladores Combi, los refrigeradores de doble puerta ofrecen la comodidad de tener una sección de congelador separada para todos sus alimentos congelados. Los refrigeradores Combi LG tienen un 70% de espacio de refrigerador y un 30% de espacio de congelador, lo que te permite acceder fácilmente a las secciones de uso más frecuente.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi refrigerador LG?

A.

Utilice el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del refrigerador para ajustar la temperatura deseada para su refrigerador o congelador. En los modelos compatibles, también puede utilizar la aplicación LG ThinQ™ en su smartphone para cambiar el ajuste de temperatura a distancia.

Q.

¿Qué significa que un refrigerador esté libre de escarcha?

A.

La escarcha se forma cuando el vapor de agua golpea las bobinas de refrigeración heladas y se condensa en agua, que se congela inmediatamente. Un refrigerador sin escarcha utiliza un temporizador para encender periódicamente una bobina de calefacción alrededor de la bobina de refrigeración para derretir el hielo, evitando automáticamente la acumulación de escarcha.

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un refrigerador con y sin tuberías?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigerador congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin tuberías. Un refrigerador con tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin tuberías tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría.

