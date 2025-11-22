LG Soundbar S30A Sonido Inteligente 2.1 de 140W

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Sonido envolvente 2.1 de 140W con subwoofer independiente
- AI Sound Pro optimiza automáticamente música, voces y efectos
- WOW Orchestra potencia el sonido combinando TV + Soundbar
- Conectividad completa: HDMI ARC, Óptico, USB y Bluetooth 5.3
- Control fácil desde tu LG TV y la app LG ThinQ