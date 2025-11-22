About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S30A Sonido Inteligente 2.1 de 140W

S30A
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer
Bottom view of subwoofer
Características principales:

  • Sonido envolvente 2.1 de 140W con subwoofer independiente
  • AI Sound Pro optimiza automáticamente música, voces y efectos
  • WOW Orchestra potencia el sonido combinando TV + Soundbar
  • Conectividad completa: HDMI ARC, Óptico, USB y Bluetooth 5.3
  • Control fácil desde tu LG TV y la app LG ThinQ
Más

Beneficios de este producto

Descubre más sobre este producto

Disfruta un sonido más inmersivo en casa con la LG Soundbar S30A. Sus 140W y subwoofer independiente entregan bajos potentes y un audio envolvente. AI Sound Pro optimiza automáticamente música, voces y efectos, mientras WOW Orchestra sincroniza la barra con tu LG TV para una experiencia más rica y clara. Conéctala fácil y disfrútala.

La barra de sonido LG S30A está colocada sobre un fondo liso bajo iluminación.

Sonido optimizado por IA. El complemento perfecto para tu televisor LG.

Disfruta de un sonido 2.1 más rico e inmersivo gracias a WOW Orchestra y AI Sound Pro.

En la imagen de la izquierda se muestran tres pantallas de televisión: un escenario con un micrófono en la mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano, y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra la barra de sonido S30A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan tres iconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En el centro se reproduce una escena de concierto en la televisión. El efecto de sonido virtual proviene simultáneamente del televisor, la barra de sonido y un subwoofer. En la imagen de la derecha se ve un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y la barra de sonido S30A colocada debajo, sobre la mesa. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de LG y a la derecha cuatro iconos que muestran las funciones de la interfaz WOW.

Orquesta WOW

Mejora el sonido de tu televisor con una barra de sonido para una experiencia inmersiva.

El sonido proviene tanto del televisor como de la barra de sonido, ampliando el campo sonoro para una experiencia más rica e inmersiva. La barra de sonido reproduce el audio principal, mientras que el televisor reproduce los rangos medios y agudos para mejorar la claridad.

Se está reproduciendo un concierto de violín en un televisor LG de pared. El efecto de sonido virtual proviene simultáneamente del televisor LG y de la barra de sonido LG S30A, mostrando cómo se crea WOW Orchestra.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**WOW Orchestra permite usar simultáneamente los altavoces de la barra de sonido y los del televisor para una experiencia de audio superior. Las imágenes son solo ilustrativas; la orientación real de los altavoces del televisor puede variar.

***Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (la compatibilidad con QNED 80 está limitada a los modelos de 2022, 2023 y 2025), NANO 90/80 (solo 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (solo 2025). La compatibilidad con otros televisores puede variar según el año de lanzamiento.

****Tenga en cuenta que algunos servicios de WOW Orchestra podrían no estar disponibles en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere conexión a internet o la aplicación LG ThinQ para las actualizaciones (TV o barra de sonido).

Interfaz WOW

Control sencillo: opera en pantalla con el mando a distancia de tu televisor LG.

Experimenta una sinergia inigualable al combinarla con tu televisor LG. Controla el modo, el volumen, la conexión y otros ajustes de tu barra de sonido directamente en la pantalla con el mando a distancia de tu televisor.

Un televisor montado en la pared muestra la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el S30A está colocado debajo, sobre la mesa. A la izquierda se ve parcialmente un mando a distancia de LG y a la derecha cuatro iconos muestran las funciones de la interfaz WOW.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones.

*** Televisores compatibles con la interfaz WOW: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilidad puede variar según el año de lanzamiento.

***Tenga en cuenta que algunos servicios de la interfaz WOW podrían no estar disponibles al momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere conexión a internet o la aplicación LG ThinQ para las actualizaciones (TV o barra de sonido).

Sonido definitivo 2.1ch

Sonido envolvente por todas partes

Adéntrate en la escena mientras el sonido envolvente de 140 W y 2.1 canales con subwoofer ofrece paisajes sonoros audaces y realistas.

Se muestra un televisor con contenido científico y la barra de sonido S30A está colocada justo debajo. El subwoofer de la barra de sonido también se encuentra en el suelo. Ondas sonoras blancas semitransparentes emanan ampliamente de la barra de sonido y el subwoofer.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido profesional con IA

La IA optimiza el sonido para cada género

La IA analiza el género sonoro del contenido y lo reproduce mediante tres modos optimizados. Selecciona automáticamente el modo más adecuado según el análisis.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

LG ThinQ

Controla tu barra de sonido a través de la aplicación LG ThinQ en tu smartphone.

Conéctate al dispositivo, ajusta el volumen y cambia el modo de sonido en la aplicación ThinQ para tu comodidad.

Compromiso con una vida mejor

LG se compromete a crear una vida mejor para todos. Estamos rediseñando nuestros procesos de fabricación para utilizar materiales sostenibles, como resina reciclada. Seguiremos explorando e implementando nuevas tecnologías para la sostenibilidad. Nuestros productos son la prueba de este compromiso.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • General - Número de Canales

    2.1

  • General - Potencia de salida

    140 W

  • Dimensiones (AnxAlxPr) - Principal

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    2.1

  • Potencia de salida

    140 W

  • Número de altavoces

    3 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Cine

  • Juego

  • Estándar

  • WOW Orquesta

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • DTS Digital Surround

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Códec de Bluetooth

    SBC / AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

  • Versión HDMI

    1.4

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • Control de modo de la barra de sonido

  • WOW Vinculación

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Tamaño de la caja

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

  • Subwoofer

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    1,7 kg

  • Peso bruto

    7,9 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,5 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo en apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    15 W

  • Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

    18 W

  • Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

ACCESORIO

  • Mando a distancia

  • Tarjeta de garantía

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096593936

