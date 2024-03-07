Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto realçado por um projetor.

El compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV

Completa la experiencia de tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S40T gracias a su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LBarra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.a barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de tu LG TV

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Sonido Ultimate de 2.1 canales

Sonido impactante por todas partes

Se parte de la escena mientras el sonido envolvente del S40T de 300 W y 2.1 canales con subwoofer, crean paisajes sonoros  y realistas

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El sonido detecta lo que quieres escuchar

AI Sound Pro

Con AI Sound Pro el mood y el género de sonido que reproduzcas sonará increíble  

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclado interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente.Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" indicando el borde del marco.

*As certificações exactas podem variar consoante o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

***A utilização de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar consoante o modelo.

Reciclado externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Número de Canales

    2.1

  • Potencia de salida

    300 W

  • Principal

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    2.1

  • Potencia de salida

    300 W

  • Número de altavoces

    3 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Estándar

  • Cine

  • Juego

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • WOW Vinculación

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    1,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,2 kg

  • Peso bruto

    7,6 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable óptico

  • Mando a distancia

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096022245

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo en apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    22 W

  • Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

    35 W

