Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar S70TR | Dolby Atmos | Sonido Potente 500W | 5.1.1 canales

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

LG Soundbar S70TR | Dolby Atmos | Sonido Potente 500W | 5.1.1 canales

S70TR

LG Soundbar S70TR | Dolby Atmos | Sonido Potente 500W | 5.1.1 canales

Vista frontal de la LG Soundbar S70TR, un subwoofer y unos altavoces traseros

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

Audio óptimo con LG QNED

Con LG QNED y la barra de sonido S70TR es el complemento perfecto en diseño y rendimiento sonoro

Sonido más envolvente

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED contra la pared con el soporte QNED a juego en un salón gris y de madera en perspectiva angular, mostrando a un hombre tocando la guitarra frente al océano. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en un salón reproduciendo la actuación de una orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras salen disparadas hacia arriba y hacia delante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto sonoro desde la parte inferior

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Las barras de sonido LG, complementan la experiencia de tu LG TV

El diseño ideal de LG QNED

Combina a la perfección con LG QNED

Disruta de una experiencia inmersiva con LG QNED y la nueva barra de sonido S70TR diseñada para armonizar tus espacios

LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, mientras LG QNED TV muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra. LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra una pared color crema con el soporte para TV a juego QNED. En la televisión se reproduce un vídeo de una mujer cantando en un estudio de grabación. Debajo del televisor hay un moderno soporte de madera geométrico. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED en una pared con el soporte para TV a juego QNED en un espacio acogedor y con poca luz, con juguetes para niños. En la televisión se ve un vídeo de un niño tocando el violonchelo.

Sinergia perfecta en el soporte

Se adapta perfectamente a tu LG QNED

La sinergia en el soporte está diseñado para complementar a tu LQ QNED logrando armonia visual y mejor rendimiento auditivo

*Se aplica a los modelos QNED 2024 QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

  **El soporte Synergy viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

***El soporte Synergy se puede comprar por separado.

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un salón. El menú de la interfaz WOW aparece como una superposición y el usuario navega a la configuración de la barra de sonido

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar interpretando una actuación musical. Las gotas blancas generan ondas de sonido que se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

WOW Orchestra

Sonido envolvente en tu LG TV

La potencia de sonido de tu barra de sonido LG se combinan a la perfección para tener una experiencia sonora fascinante

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Canal de subida central

Sonidos más envolventes

El canal de subida central hace que el sonido se sienta como si viniera del centro de tu LG TV para dar una sensación más realista

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

Dolby Atmos

Disfruta de una experiencia cinematográfica completa con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en cada escena con un sonido más realista con Dolby Atmos

Una película se reproduce en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un moderno apartamento urbano desde un ángulo lateral. Perlas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Sonido espacial de tres niveles

Sonido más realista

El sonido espacial de triple nivel añade una capa virtual para crear una experiencia sonora más envolvente

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*El sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible a través de los modos Cinema y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales superiores se sintetiza para crear un campo de sonido. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

****Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Sonido envolvente con 5.1.1 canales

Sonido envolvente que te cautivará

Disfruta de una experiencia inmersiva con Dolby Atmos y DTS:X, con un sonido envolvente de 5.1.1 canales, potencia de sonido de 500W, subwoofer y altavoces traseros

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG, altavoces traseros y un subwoofer están en el salón de un rascacielos, reproduciendo una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido, formando un bucle alrededor del sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Altavoces traseros de 2 canales

Parlantes traseros con libertad inalámbrica

Instala los parlantes traseros en cualquier lugar de tu espacio sin preocuparte  por los cables, gracias al receptor inalámbrico incorporado.

'*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los altavoces traseros están conectados mediante cables

El sonido inteligente conoce tus gustos

Experiencia de audio multicanal

Sonidos más profundos y envolventes

La barra de sonido LG convierte el audio básico de 2 canales en audio multicanal para obtener un sonido profundo que resuena en todo el espacio.

Una cálida zona gris a efectos de diseño.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento urbano. La LG Soundbar emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotas blancas que flotan por el fondo del piso. Junto a la Soundbar hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde el fondo.

2 canales

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento urbano. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotas blancas que flotan por la parte inferior del piso. De la parte superior de la barra de sonido salen más ondas sonoras de gotitas blancas. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto sonoro desde la parte inferior. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

Multicanal

*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido a cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cine, Clear Voice Pro, Juego y Deportes.

**La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona mediante un algoritmo de mezcla inteligente. Este algoritmo no se aplica a los modos Estándar o Música. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo de mezcla inteligente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales. 

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Cada género musical sonará mejor

Escucha cada detalle del sonido.

Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG, altavoces traseros y un subwoofer están en el salón de un rascacielos, reproduciendo una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido, formando un bucle alrededor del sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Trabaja en armomía con tus playlist favoritas

Jugadas potentes

El sonido se sincroniza con cada fotograma

Libera los puertos en tu televisor y conecta tu consola  a tu barra de sonido LG sin perder el rendimiento de los gráficos. La compatibilidad con VRR/ALLM garantiza un juego sin interrupciones y con un bajo retraso de entrada.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

LG Soundbar y LG TV se muestran juntos. En la pantalla se muestra un juego de carreras de coches

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Según los estándares de especificaciones HDMI 2.1, esta barra de sonido es compatible con eARC, VRR y ALLM.

***El televisor, la barra de sonido y el dispositivo fuente (p. ej., consola de juegos) deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.

****El paso VRR admite contenido de 120 Hz. (Para 4K, admite YCbCr 4:2:0 / Para 1080p, admite 120 Hz)

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con compatibilidad hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclaje interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las parte superior e inferior. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" indicando el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo

Reciclaje externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Embalaje con material reciclado

Embalaje fabricado con material reciclado

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS como producto ecológico debido a un cambio en el embalaje interno, que ha pasado de la espuma EPS (poliestireno expandido) y las bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una alternativa respetuosa con el medio ambiente que sigue protegiendo el producto.

El embalaje de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo Energy Star Logotipo de producto ecológico de SGS

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Número de Canales

    5.1.1

  • Potencia de salida

    500 W

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    5.1.1

  • Potencia de salida

    500 W

  • Número de altavoces

    9 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • Voz clara Pro

  • Deportes

  • Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS:X

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Pasante

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

  • 120Hz

  • Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

  • Dolby Vision

  • HDR10

  • Pasante (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • Control de modo de la barra de sonido

  • WOW Vinculación

  • WOW Orquesta

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Altavoz Posterior

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    3,0 kg

  • Peso bruto

    15,4 kg

  • Altavoz Posterior (2EA)

    2,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo en apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    33 W

  • Consumo de energía (Altavoz posterior)

    20 W

  • Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Consumo en apagado (Altavoz posterior)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

ACCESORIO

  • Soporte de pared

  • Mando a distancia

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable HDMI

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096022306

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

Vista frontal de la LG Soundbar S70TR, un subwoofer y unos altavoces traseros

S70TR

LG Soundbar S70TR | Dolby Atmos | Sonido Potente 500W | 5.1.1 canales