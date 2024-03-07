Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vista angular de la LG Soundbar S90TY, un subwoofer

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

La barra de sonido ideal para tu LG OLED TV

LG OLED y la barra de sonido S90TY es el complemento perfecto en diseño y rendimiento sonoro

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Disfruta de los paisajes sonoros que te rodean

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los parlantes traseros y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar. Aparece una cuadrícula superpuesta sobre la habitación, como un escaneo del espacio. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas salen desde la perspectiva frontal de los altavoces traseros.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Canal de subida central

Escenarios más sonoros y realistas

El canal de subida central hace que el sonido se sienta como si viniera del centro de tu LG TV para dar una sensación más realista

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

Disfruta del cine en casa con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en cada escena con un sonido más realista con Dolby Atmos

Una película se reproduce en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un moderno apartamento urbano desde un ángulo lateral. Perlas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Sonido espacial de tres niveles

Sonido más realista

El sonido espacial de triple nivel añade una capa virtual para crear una experiencia sonora más envolvente

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*El sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible a través de los modos Cinema y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales superiores se sintetiza para crear un campo de sonido. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

****Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Sonido envolvente con 5.1.3 canales

Sonido que te cautivará en todas partes

Disfruta de paisajes sonoros más realistas con Dolby Atmos y DTS:X, proyectados por un sistema de  sonido envolvente de 5.1.3 canales, potencia de sonido de 570W, subwoofer y altavoces traseros

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG, altavoces traseros y un subwoofer están en el salón de un rascacielos, reproduciendo una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido, formando un bucle alrededor del sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

La barra de sonido S90TY completa la experiencia de tu LG OLED

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un salón. El menú de la interfaz WOW aparece como una superposición y el usuario navega a la configuración de la barra de sonido

WOW Interface

Simplicidad al alcance de tus manos

Accede a  WOW Interface a través de tu TV LG para un control claro y simple de tu  barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido,  perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras disfrutas de tu película favorita.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar interpretando una actuación musical. Las gotas blancas generan ondas de sonido que se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

WOW Orchestra

Se sincroniza con el sonido de tu LG TV

La potencia de sonido de tu barra de sonido LG se combinan a la perfección para tener una experiencia sonora fascinante

Un primer plano de una barra de sonido LG debajo de un televisor LG. Hay un símbolo de conectividad entre la barra de sonido LG y un televisor LG, que muestra el funcionamiento inalámbrico de WOWCAST.

WOWCAST incorporado

Disfruta de tus series favoritas sin preocuparte del desorden de los cables

WOWCAST te permite conectar tu barra de sonido LG a tu televisor LG de forma inalámbrica y desbloquea la compatibilidad del audio multicanal sin pérdidas del sonido.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

El sonido inteligente conoce tus gustos

AI Room Calibration Pro

Reconoce el lugar y distribuye el sonido de acuerdo al espacio en el que estés

La barra de sonido detecta la habitación en el que estés, ajusta las diferencias de volumen y el tiempo de retardo para una experiencia auditiva incomparable que se eleve desde el fondo de tu habitación.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de sintonización automática de sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se encuentra la barra de sonido mediante algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sonoro.

**Admite altavoces traseros incluidos (6 canales) y opcionales (2 canales), y no hay diferencia en la calibración según la cantidad de canales (los incluidos y los opcionales calibran la misma diferencia de nivel de ganancia y retardo).

***Funciona con el antiguo algoritmo '23 cuando los altavoces traseros no están conectados.

****Al configurar los altavoces traseros, AI Room Calibration Pro se puede realizar a través de la aplicación LG Soundbar.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******Los parlantes traseros se venden por separado.

*******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Experiencia de sonido Multicanal

Disfruta de un sonido increíble y realista

La barra de sonido LG convierte el audio básico de 2 canales en audio multicanal para obtener un sonido profundo que resuena en tu espacio.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento urbano. La LG Soundbar emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotas blancas que flotan por el fondo del piso. Junto a la Soundbar hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde el fondo.

2 canales

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento urbano. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotas blancas que flotan por la parte inferior del piso. De la parte superior de la barra de sonido salen más ondas sonoras de gotitas blancas. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto sonoro desde la parte inferior. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

Multicanal

*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido a cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cine, Clear Voice Pro, Juego y Deportes.

**La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona mediante un algoritmo de mezcla inteligente. Este algoritmo no se aplica a los modos Estándar o Música. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo de mezcla inteligente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales. 

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Cada género musical sonará mejor

Escucha cada detalle del sonido.

Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG, altavoces traseros y un subwoofer están en el salón de un rascacielos, reproduciendo una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido, formando un bucle alrededor del sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Trabaja en armomía con tus playlist favoritas

Jugadas potentes

El sonido se sincroniza con cada fotograma

Libera los puertos en tu televisor y conecta tu consola  a tu barra de sonido LG sin perder el rendimiento de los gráficos. La compatibilidad con VRR/ALLM garantiza un juego sin interrupciones y con un bajo retraso de entrada.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Según los estándares de especificaciones HDMI 2.1, esta barra de sonido es compatible con eARC, VRR y ALLM.

***El televisor, la barra de sonido y el dispositivo fuente (p. ej., consola de juegos) deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.

****El paso VRR admite contenido de 120 Hz. (Para 4K, admite YCbCr 4:2:0 / Para 1080p, admite 120 Hz)

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con compatibilidad hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

HD Streaming

Transmisiones en alta definición

Transmite desde tus plataformas favoritas sin compresión gracias a la compatibilidad con HD sin pérdidas en Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect y Chromecast.

*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Compatibilidad

Usa la plataforma de tu elección

Las barras de sonido LG ahora tienen compatibilidad para funcionar con más servicios de IA. Puede controlar fácilmente la barra de sonido LG con la plataforma que elijas

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o una cuenta de terceros.

**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC y el Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.

***Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple AirPlay 2 son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclaje interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las parte superior e inferior. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" indicando el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo

Reciclaje externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Embalaje con material reciclado

Embalaje fabricado con material reciclado

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS como producto ecológico debido a un cambio en el embalaje interno, que ha pasado de la espuma EPS (poliestireno expandido) y las bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una alternativa respetuosa con el medio ambiente que sigue protegiendo el producto

El embalaje de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo Energy Star Logotipo de producto ecológico de SGS

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Especificaciones clave

  • Número de Canales

    5.1.3

  • Potencia de salida

    570 W

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • WOW Orquesta

  • Principal

    1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    5.1.3

  • Potencia de salida

    570 W

  • Número de altavoces

    11 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Estándar

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Voz clara Pro

  • Deportes

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Subir bit / Subir muestra

    24bit/96kHz

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

  • AAC+

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Wi-Fi

  • Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

  • Compatible con Alexa

  • Conéctese a Spotify

  • Conexión a Tidal

  • AirPlay 2

  • Chromecast

  • Compatible con Google Home

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Pasante

  • Pasante (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

  • 120Hz

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

  • Control de modo de la barra de sonido

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • WOW Orquesta

  • WOW Vinculación

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    5,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Peso bruto

    22,2 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable HDMI

  • Soporte de pared

  • Mando a distancia

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096022399

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo en apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    65 W

  • Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

    40 W

