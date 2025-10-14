Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
xboom Buds Lite, reinspired by will.i.am

xboom Buds Lite, reinspired by will.i.am

xboom Buds Lite, reinspired by will.i.am

BUDSLITE-W
cradle side view with earbuds apart
Life Style image of man holding ear buds
Life style image of buds with grafeo in background
life style image of buds sound movement in colors grafhics
life style image of buds indicating 11.5h and 35h
life style image of buds with IPX4 mark
life style image of buds indicating mobile overview
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds front view
earbuds side view
earbuds from each diagonal angle
opened cradle top view with earbuds
cradle side view with earbuds apart
Life Style image of man holding ear buds
Life style image of buds with grafeo in background
life style image of buds sound movement in colors grafhics
life style image of buds indicating 11.5h and 35h
life style image of buds with IPX4 mark
life style image of buds indicating mobile overview
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds front view
earbuds side view
earbuds from each diagonal angle
opened cradle top view with earbuds

Características principales:

  • Graphene unit
  • Call-quality
  • gram-match
  • xboom Buds app
  • Battery Life
  • IPX4
Más
will.i.am en traje blanco y gafas de sol enseñando su lado derecho mirando el auricular en la oreja con el dedo índice izquierdo.

LG xboom Buds Lite, en colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds Lite, diseñados junto a will.i.am.
Descubre el sonido absoluto, con un diseño que marca la diferencia.

La cuna de xboom buds se coloca totalmente abierta con dos auriculares flotando por encima.

will.i.am, perfecciona el sonido de los LG xboom Buds Lite

LG presenta su nueva gama de xboom, que incluye altavoces inalámbricos y auriculares, en colaboración con will.i.am. Con nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. Gracias a su experiencia como director de innovación creativa en Intel, y creador de RAiDiO.FTY, una plataforma de radio basada en inteligencia artificial, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido y una calidad de llamadas insuperables.

En la imagen superior, will.i.am trabaja en un estudio de grabación con un chaleco rojo mirando fijamente a una pantalla situada delante de él. En la imagen inferior, will.i.am también trabaja en un estudio mirando fijamente a una pantalla con ventanas verdes.

Los nuevos xboom Buds Lite, con un diseño innovador

Arriba, a la izquierda, la cara posterior de Will.i.am mira hacia su lado izquierdo, lleva gafas de sol y se coloca los auriculares en la oreja con el dedo índice. En la parte superior derecha aparecen las imágenes de dos auriculares blancos. En el centro izquierda se sitúa la imagen de retrato de will.i.am mirando al frente, con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. En el centro-derecha aparece otra imagen de will.i.am también con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. Abajo, el soporte xboom Buds con los auriculares en su interior permanece en la mano de will.i.am.

Sonido profundo, nítido y envolvente

Tan fino como el papel, pero tan resistente como el acero. Un conductor fabricado con material de grafeno de última tecnología produce un sonido impecable.

*El driver de grafeno utiliza un diafragma recubierto de grafeno.

El corazón del sonido absoluto

Descubre el conductor de grafeno, el material que ofrece el sonido absoluto.

Cancelación activa de ruido

Gracias a la tecnología ANC suavizada de xboom Buds Lite reduce el ruido no deseado para sumergirte en una experiencia de sonido más enriquecida

Una unidad de auriculares blancos se coloca en el centro y las ondas sonoras atraviesan los auriculares de izquierda a derecha, mostrando el ruido ambiental en comparación con la cancelación activa de ruido (ANC).

*xboom Buds Lite no es compatible con la reducción del ruido del viento.

*Algunos usuarios pueden sentir molestias por los efectos excesivos de la cancelación activa del ruido (ANC) en determinados entornos, mientras que otros pueden encontrar una experiencia de cancelación del ruido más cómoda con la cancelación activa del ruido confortable (Comfort ANC)

Llamadas con sonido natural y claro

xboom Buds Lite te permite recibir llamadas con una claridad mejorada gracias a su algoritmo de Inteligencia Artificial.

Una mujer con auriculares blancos habla con los dedos apuntando hacia delante, utilizando la función de llamada de los auriculares.

xboom Buds App*

Optimízalos a tu estilo

Personaliza tus xboom Buds al máximo con la aplicación exclusiva. Optimizada para adaptarse a tus necesidades, incluye diversas funciones como configuraciones de ecualización. La aplicación es compatible con iOS, Android y Windows en LG gram.

En un teléfono móvil se muestra la pantalla principal de la aplicación xboom Buds. A la izquierda aparece la interfaz de usuario de la función de ajuste de efectos de sonido de la misma aplicación, y a la derecha se muestran las interfaces de usuario de las funciones de control táctil y de "Encontrar mis auriculares".

*xboom Buds App es una aplicación compatible con sistemas operativos Android versión 7.0 o superior  e iOS versión 13 o superior.

Conectividad

xboom Buds y LG gram*, una pareja ideal para tu día a día.

Los xboom Buds Lite y el portátil LG gram forman el equipo perfecto. Conéctalos al instante y toma el control de tus auriculares directamente desde el LG gram.

En el centro, un laptop blanco, LG gram, está encendido y muestra la pantalla de conexión de la app xboom Buds en la esquina inferior derecha. Junto al laptop, se encuentra un estuche blanco de xboom Buds con un par de auriculares dentro, y entre ambos, se dibuja un signo de "conectado".

*El ordenador no está incluido con la compra de los auriculares y se vende por separado.

Conexión complementaria

Muestra el estado de la conexión con un mensaje emergente y una pantalla de información después del emparejamiento inicial, durante las conexiones posteriores. Una conexión rápida y sin complicaciones que mejora la productividad.

Acceso instantáneo a los ajustes de sonido

Ajusta tus xboom Buds en el LG gram al instante, a través de la aplicación desarrollada para el LG gram. Puedes controlar configuraciones como la cancelación de ruido y la ecualización directamente en la pantalla sin interrumpir el contenido que estás disfrutando.

Diseño a juego

Completa tu estilo con un diseño unificado, con colores blanco y negro a juego.    

*El ordenador no está incluido con la compra de los auriculares y se vende por separado.

Diseño ergonómico

Asegura un buen ajuste y comodidad

Con su nuevo diseño ergonómico, para un ajuste seguro y cómodo. Disfruta de tu caminata o paseo con los auriculares en cualquier lugar.

La oreja izquierda de una persona con un auricular blanco de xboom Buds colocado en ella. Sobre el auricular, hay una flecha bidireccional.

Duración de la batería

Hasta 35 horas de reproducción

La duración de la batería de los xboom Buds te sorprenderá. Disfruta de hasta 11.5 horas de escucha continua y 35 horas con cargas intermedias en el estuche.

«*La duración de la batería puede variar en función de las condiciones reales.

*11,5 horas de escucha continua y 35 horas con el estuche de carga cuando la ANC está desactivada.

*8,5 horas de escucha continua y 27 horas con carga en el estuche cuando la ANC está activada».    

Resistencia IPX4 al agua

La humedad no será un obstáculo.

Disfruta de sonido sin interrupciones durante tus entrenamientos o en días lluviosos. Los xboom Buds están protegidos contra el sudor y la humedad gracias a su clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4*.

*La clasificación IPX4 significa que un producto puede soportar lluvia ligera, sudor y salpicaduras, pero no es apto para sumergirlo en agua ni exponerlo a chorros de agua a alta presión.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.