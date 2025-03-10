LG xboom Bounce | Sonido IA y Resistencia Militar | 30H de Música

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Dónde comprar

Soporte

BOUNCE

Vista frontal desde arriba
Vista frontal
Vista frontal con acercamiento al logo
Vista superior
Vista trasera
Vista lateral desde la izquierda
Vista lateral desde la derecha
Vista frontal con asa
Vista trasera con asa
Tarjeta USP: Colaboración con will.i.am.
Tarjeta USP: Tweeters de doble cúpula.
Tarjeta USP: Estándar militar.
Tarjeta USP: Batería de 30 horas.

Características principales:

  • 30 horas de música
  • Resistente al agua, polvo y golpes
  • Sonido claro incluso al aire libre

will.i.am, con un atuendo blanco y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Bounce justo al lado de su rostro.


El sonido característico de xboom en colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Bounce, creado en colaboración con will.i.am.

Experimenta un sonido diseñado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

*El video es solo para fines de demostración.

Will.i.am como Diseñador de Experiencia de LG para el xboom Bounce.

LG designó a will.i.am para redefinir a xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia de escucha con un sonido y estilo completamente nuevos. Ganador de nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es, sin lugar a dudas, un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop. Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" están profesionalmente refinados por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am afinó el xboom Bounce para ofrecer un sonido inmersivo y dinámico, con ritmos que cobran vida.

Sonido único del producto creado en colaboración con will.i.am.

Experimenta la extraordinaria experiencia sonora del producto creada por will.i.am. Cada sonido que acompaña la operación del nuevo xboom: encender/apagar, conectar vía Bluetooth y ajustar el volumen, ha sido desarrollado por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio, mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Bounce con potentes ritmos y energía vibrante.

Siente cómo el ritmo cobra vida gracias a los woofers  duales. Deja que los ritmos vibrantes y la energía de la música te hagan moverte.

*El video es solo para fines de demostración.

Sonido dinámico de los tweeters fabricados con experticia por Peerless.

Fabricado con tweeters de Peerless, un fabricante danés de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Experimenta un audio realista con una claridad y vitalidad incomparables.

*El video es solo para fines demostrativos.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para aventuras al aire libre. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. Construido para resistir las diversas condiciones de cualquier entorno.

El xboom Bounce está sobre hojas mojadas, entre una raíz y una piedra. En la esquina superior izquierda, el logo militar.

Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las Pruebas Militares

 

Estándar de Prueba: MIL-STD-810H

Parámetros de Prueba: Lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, inundación, polvo de arena y alta temperatura

Resultado de la Certificación: Aprobado

Fecha de Certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

El xboom Bounce está en forma hexagonal, con tierra a la izquierda y un chorro de agua a la derecha.

Resistente al agua y al polvo con certificación IP67.

Clasificación IP67 para resistir el agua y el polvo. Disfruta de la música en cualquier lugar, ya sea en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

*Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**La certificación IP67 protege completamente contra el polvo y otras partículas similares, y también protege completamente contra la inmersión a una profundidad de hasta 1 metro durante 30 minutos.

Vista frontal del xboom Bounce con su luz encendida.

Mantén la diversión hasta el día siguiente con 30 horas de reproducción sin parar.

La música no debería detenerse antes que tú.

El Bounce reproduce hasta 30 horas con una carga completa.

*El tiempo de reproducción listado se basa en pruebas internas a un volumen del 50%, con Bluetooth y el modo Voice Enhance activados, y sin iluminación.

** El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar.

*** La batería es reemplazable y las baterías de repuesto se venden por separado.

**** La batería se puede reemplazar usando herramientas simples, a discreción del usuario.

AI Sound

La inteligencia artificial perfecciona el sonido para cada género.

Elige manualmente entre los modos de ritmo, melodía o orientado a la voz según tu preferencia, o deja que la IA establezca el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para adaptarse al género.

will.i.am está sosteniendo el xboom Bounce justo al lado de su rostro.

AI Calibration

Calibración de IA para un sonido que llena el espacio.

La IA calibra el audio según el tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que te encuentras. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, ya sea en un área espaciosa o en una habitación pequeña.

*El video es solo para fines demostrativos.

AI Lighting

Iluminación con IA que se sincroniza con el sonido.

La IA detecta el género de tu música y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido. Elige entre los modos Ambient, Party o Voice para crear el ambiente. Además, puedes consultar la iluminación informativa para conocer el estado del parlante.

*El video es solo para fines demostrativos.

Nuevo xboom Bounce, diseño ligero y resistencia militar para cualquier aventura

Diseñado para romper límites y mejorar la comodidad. Lleva y cuelga tu parlante fácilmente con la correa, que también le añade un toque único y estilizado.

En la parte superior, el xboom Bounce está en el brazo de alguien. Will.i.am lo sostiene con ambas manos en la parte inferior

En un círculo arcoíris, el xboom Stage 301, Grab y Bounce están en orden horario. Al lado del Bounce, el botón Auracast.

Conecta múltiples altavoces y amplifica la energía con Auracast™.

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compártelo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante simplemente presionando un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

*Solo los modelos Bounce, Grab y Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 pueden conectarse entre sí.

**La representación es solo para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

