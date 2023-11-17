About Cookies on This Site

Torre de Sonido LG XBOOM RN9

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

A low angle view of the left side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple.

LG XBOOM RN9

La torre de sonido ideal para tus reuniones

Super Bass Boost y otras divertidas características proporcionan potentes ritmos que suben el nivel de la fiesta.

A low angle view of the right side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM lights are red.
Super Bass Boost

Un potente sonido que todos escucharán

LG XBOOM RN9 genera un flujo de aire extra detrás de la unidad del parlante para producir bajos potentes que dan vida a todas las reuniones.

A video preview showing the different lighting of three LG XBOOMs.

Ilumina la pista de baile con las luces multicolor

Las luces LED de colores cambian con el ritmo de la música para aumentar la emoción de tus fiestas.
A close-up view of the top of LG XBOOM. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it.
Party Strobe

Sincroniza tu Smartphone con el ritmo

Agrega más brillo a tu fiesta. Conecta hasta 3 dispositivos móviles y mantenlos en alto mientras la luz de la linterna se mueve al ritmo de la música.

*Esta función solo es compatible con Android.

A hand holding a smartphone next to a top view of LG XBOOM.
App DJ

Controlalo desde la pista de baile

Haz que cada fiesta sea única. Activa los efectos de sonido desde la aplicación de DJ en Android o iOS, o controla el DJ Pad en la torre de sonido.
A hand holding a microphone tries to press the Voice canceller button on the top of LG XBOOM.
Karaoke Star

Canta fuerte y claro

Ajusta el volumen de la música y del micrófono por separado, reduce las voces de las canciones con el Voice Canceller y ajusta la tonalidad de tu voz para que se sincronice con la música activando el Key Changer. Ahora que todo está listo, canta con el corazón.

*El micrófono no está incluido.
**El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu voz.

Two LG XBOOMs facing each other at diagonal angles against a purple background with a Bluetooth logo in between.
Wireless Party Link

Doble diversión

Enlaza inalámbricamente dos LG XBOOM RN9 para duplicar la potencia de audio. Un sonido más potente sólo significa: mejores reuniones y más diversión.

A closeup view of controls on top of LG XBOOM, with two USBs plugged in. A Bluetooth logo is shown in the upper left corner.
Party Saver

Revive cada reunión con tus amigos

Graba tus playlist y mezclas de DJ en USB para que puedas escucharlas en cualquier momento. Cópialas en otra USB, o incluso envíalas a tus amigos por Bluetooth®.

*No tiene almacenamiento interno.

A close up of the top of LG XBOOM, connectivity icons are shown around the product.

Conectividad

La fiesta puede ser aún mejor

Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza alguno de los dispositivos conectados para controlar una playlist sin interrumpir la música. Descargala en Google Play Store o en App Store.
A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is in the upper left corner.

Multi Bluetooth & App LG XBOOM

Comparte el control de la playlist desde una App

Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza alguno de los dispositivos conectados para controlar una playlist sin interrumpir la música. Descargala en Google Play Store o en App Store.
A TV is on a wall with an LG XBOOM to the right of it.
TV Sound Sync

Siente la emoción de un concierto en vivo

Conecta el RN9 a tu TV LG a través de Bluetooth® para experimentar un sonido más potente.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

SELECTOR DE FUNCIONES

FM

USB1

USB2

Optico Digital

Bluetooth

ENTRADAS DE AUDIO

USB 1

USB 2

Optico Digital

Conexión para Guitarra (Φ6.3)

Sí (1)

FUNCION KARAOKE

Volumen de Micrófono

Entrada para Micrófono (Φ6.3)

Sí (1)

Micrófono Eco

ECUALIZADOR DE SONIDO

User EQ

Cluster2 EQ

Standard

Pop

Classic

Rock

Jazz

Bass Blast

Football

ECUALIZADORES ESPECIALES

Dangdut

Arabic

Afro Hip-hop

India

Regueton

Merengue

Salsa

Samba

Axe

Forro

Funk

Sertanejo

CONTROL DE AUDIO

Dolby Audio

Mute

EMISORA

Banda

FM

Rango

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Presintonización

Sí (50)

Memoria/Borra

Reloj/Alarma/Sleep/Set

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

MP3

WMA

Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

Sí (Solo Bluetooth)

CONFORT

Repeat 1/All

Juke Box

Suffle

Skip - Fwd/Rev

Scan - Fwd/Rev

Grabación Directa a USB

Copiar a USB

Bluetooth

App. Remota Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Cambio Automático función Bluetooth

Bluetooth Activo (Stand by)

Multi Bluetooth (Android)

Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Party Strobe

Sí(Solo App)

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Buscar Archivo o Carpeta con música en reproducción

Borrar Archivos

Fota

Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android)

Wireless Party Link (Modo Twin)

Manijas

FUNCIONES DJ

Efectos DJ

Sí (Solo App.)

DJ Loop

Sí (Solo App.)

DJ PAD

DJ scratcher

Sí (Solo App.)

Multi Juke box

Sampler Creator

Sí (Solo App.)

Auto DJ

KARAOKE

Modo Eco

Efectos Vocales

Cancelación de Voz (Voice Canceller)

Ajuste de Tonalidad (Key changer)

CONEXIÓN CON TV

Control con control remoto de TV

Sí (Vol + , - , Mute)

Sound Sync (Bluetooth (LG TV))

Sound Sync (Optico Digital)

Encendido Automático (Bluetooth (LG TV))

Encendido Automático (Optico Digital)

APLICACIÓN

LG XBOOM

LG Audio

CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable

200-240V 50/60Hz ~ 110-240V 50/60Hz

Consumo de Energía (Standby)

↓0.5W

DIMENSIONES CM(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDO)

Producto

33 x 105.6 x 36.8

Caja

114 x 48.7 x 39.6

PESO KG

Producto

22.5

Caja

26.5

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Control Remoto

Manual de Usuario

Tarjeta de Garantía

Antena FM

Cable de Poder

RN9

Torre de Sonido LG XBOOM RN9

