Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones LG Channels Videojuegos y estilo de vida Promoción

Haz que tu experiencia de televisión te pertenezca

Disfruta de una TV hecha a tu medida con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote y Quick Card.

*Es posible que los menús y aplicaciones compatibles varíen según el país y sean diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot y AI Voice recognition solo se ofrecen en países que admiten procesamiento de lenguaje natural en su lengua materna.

****Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS colocado en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio debajo iluminado con los colores rojo, naranja y amarillo del logotipo. Debajo del logotipo aparece “webOS Re:New Program”.

webOS Re:New Program

Un nuevo televisor cada año durante 5 años

Se conservará siempre como si fuera nuevo, incluso a medida que añadimos nuevas funciones y comodidades.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores aparecen escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde “webOS 24” hasta “webOS 28”. Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de “Actualización 1” a “Actualización 4”.

Gracias al programa webOS Re:New, los clientes podrán disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la existente en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS, y las actualizaciones se programan de fin de mes a principio de año.

**Es posible que las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios varíen según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

My Profile

Tu espacio te pertenece

Con My Profile, podrás crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Cada uno tendrá su propia pantalla de inicio, con recomendaciones de contenidos personalizadas.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el contenido aparezca reducido o limitado en función de la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se pueden crear 10 perfiles para que aparezcan en la pantalla de inicio.

Quick Card

Accede directamente a tu contenido favorito

Con un solo clic. Quick Card te permite llegar a donde desees en un segundo, ya sea al centro de juegos, a tus listas de reproducción favoritas o a tu oficina en casa.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles que aparecen arriba varíen según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

Un cursor hace clic en Mi equipo, y la pantalla se desvanece en la página Mi equipo con el texto “Equipo/jugador favorito de Martin”, “Partido en directo/próximo de Mi equipo” y “Partido reciente de la liga popular”. El usuario se desplaza por la página para ver el contenido de Sports VOD, luego vuelve a la parte superior y el cursor selecciona el botón más en “Equipo/jugador favorito de Martin”. La pantalla se desvanece en la página Configuración de Mi Equipo con el texto “Puedes añadir o eliminar equipos/jugadores favoritos (5/20)”. Hay una selección de ligas para explorar, como la FIFA, la MLB, la NFL, el voleibol, la WNBA y la LPGA. El cursor hace clic en el equipo Vangard de Fifa, y se añade a sus equipos favoritos.
Sports Portal

Un espacio para los amantes
del deporte

Se reproduce una película en el LG TV. Aparece un cuadro emergente que muestra el último resultado de fútbol con la opción de verlo en directo. El cursor hace clic en Ver en directo, y el televisor muestra a un jugador marcando un gol en un partido de fútbol.

Sports Alert

No te vuelvas a perder ni
un solo gol

Configura una Sports Alert para tus equipos favoritos y recibe recordatorios sobre los próximos partidos, alertas sobre goles y resultados finales en el momento en que se produzcan.

Un cursor hace clic en Modo de imagen y cambia de Vívida a Sports. El partido de fútbol adquiere entonces más brillo y definición, con una acción más fluida.

Sports Mode

Goles y pases, nítidos y claros

Cambia a Sports Mode para obtener una imagen adaptada a los deportes con el brillo, el contraste, la acústica y una
acción impecables.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**El servicio y la liga admitidos pueden variar según la región y el país.

***Se requiere conexión a Internet.

****La función Sports Alert solo está disponible para equipos y jugadores registrados a través de My Team. 

Multi View

Multiplica tu visión,multiplica tu diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2-4 segmentos. Utiliza el TV como monitor doble para el PC, o amplía la pantalla para buscar en Internet y ver en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 y 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Una imagen que se adapta a tus preferencias

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen que se ajuste exactamente a tus preferencias, a partir de 85 millones de posibilidades, que después se guardará en tu perfil.

*AI Picture Wizard está disponible en OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Tu asistente está siempre dispuesto a servirte

Incluso con el televisor apagado, pide información como la hora, el tiempo, alertas deportivas y actualizaciones de Google Calendar. Tu asistente siempre está dispuesto a ayudarte.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas. 

**La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un LG Magic Remote aparece con el botón circular central, mientras una luz rosada de neón emana alrededor del botón para destacarlo. Una señal rosa proviene del control remoto con burbuja de discurso rosa sobre el LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

La magia está en
tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones que suponen los anticuados botones. El LG Magic Remote permite aprovechar la funcionalidad inteligente del LG TV con tan solo un clic, un desplazamiento o a través de AI Voice Recognition, que cambia el canal o recomienda contenidos cuando hablas por el micrófono.

*La compatibilidad, funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

**Se requiere conexión a Internet.

***AI Voice Recognition solo se ofrece en los países que admiten el procesamiento de lenguaje natural en su lengua materna.

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge aprende sobre ti a través de tu historial de búsquedas y te recomienda contenidos y palabras clave, como “Para ti”, “Recomendados”, “Tendencias actuales” y “Consejos”.

En un LG TV aparece la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, aparece el texto “Recomendar nuevas palabras clave cada vez que se pulsa el botón mic del control remoto” junto a un gráfico circular rosa-morado. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Exposición canina, Documental, Relajación, Animación animal. Frente al LG TV, el control remoto LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el TV y alrededor del botón del micrófono hay círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón. Junto al control remoto, aparece el gráfico de un dedo que pulsa un botón y aparece el texto “Pulsación corta”.

*Para ti en AI Concierge solo se ofrece en los países que admiten el procesamiento de lenguaje natural en su lengua materna.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave se basan en el historial de búsquedas y varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Accessibility

AI Chatbot hace que el TV sea más accesible para más personas

LG TV está al servicio de todos y cuenta con la asistencia inteligente del AI Chatbot integrado y menús de acceso directo que permiten controlar fácilmente todos los ajustes de accesibilidad del TV.

Se muestran imágenes del antes y el después de un LG TV. En la pantalla de Antes aparece una imagen oscura con una ventana emergente de AI Help Desk. El usuario escribe en el chat: “La pantalla está oscura”. La respuesta dice: “Hola, parece que hay un problema con la pantalla. Lo resolveré rápidamente. Si se optimizan los ajustes de la pantalla, se puede ver en una pantalla más brillante y nítida”. El usuario hace clic en el botón Optimizar. La pantalla Después muestra una imagen más brillante y nítida. La ventana emergente del AI Help Desk dice: “Optimizando la configuración de la pantalla. Modo de imagen = vívida. Ahorro de energía = máx. Reducir luz azul = activado. Se completó la optimización de la configuración”.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Es posible que el servicio varíe según la región y el país.

***Se requiere conexión a Internet.

****AI Chatbot solo se ofrece en países que admiten el procesamiento de lenguaje natural en su lengua materna.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Room to Room Share

Traslada el entretenimiento a
donde quieras

Cambia de cuarto y retoma donde lo dejaste. Room-to-room share
permite ver el televisor de la sala de estar y los periféricos conectados
a este desde el cuarto con una simple indicación de voz.

*Solo se pueden sincronizar los televisores conectados al mismo punto de acceso WiFi.

**El servicio admitido puede variar según la región y el país, y los periféricos admitidos pueden ser diferentes.

***Las compatibilidades de envío y recepción varían según los distintos modelos. 

****Los modelos de TV capaces de enviar contenidos son LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4 y C4, y LG QNED95Q y QNED99T.

*****Todos los LG Smart TV lanzados a partir de 2020 son capaces de recibir contenidos. 

Home Hub

Controla tu casa inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite controlar sin problemas el ecosistema inteligente desde el televisor, incluidos los dispositivos móviles, la barra de sonido y los dispositivos IoT, como la iluminación inteligente, la calefacción, la ventilación y el aire acondicionado, etc.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

*LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Es posible que los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' varíen en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter se debe realizar a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

**El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador alfa 9 con IA y el procesador alfa 11 con IA. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

***Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra del OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio tras instalar las actualizaciones del software webOS.

Un LG TV montado en la pared de una sala de estar, con la imagen de un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano que muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Mobile Connectivity

Proyecta las apps directamente en el TV

Mira el contenido de tu dispositivo iPhone o Android en la pantalla de tu LG TV sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay
y Chromecast integrados.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en Estados Unidos y otros países.

***La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Es posible que los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' varíen en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter se debe realizar a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ. 

*****Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra del OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio tras instalar las actualizaciones del software webOS. 

Televisores LG OLED evo C4, evo G4 y B4 situados en fila sobre un fondo negro con sutiles remolinos de color. El emblema “Televisor OLED número 1 del mundo desde hace 11 años” aparece en la imagen. Aviso legal: “Fuente: Omdia. Envíos de unidades, de 2013 a 2023. Los resultados no constituyen un aval de LG Electronics. Cualquier utilización de estos resultados es bajo la responsabilidad del tercero. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más información”.

TOTALMENTE NUEVO LG OLED

Tras 11 años,
se mantiene en lo más alto

Tras 11 años,<br>se mantiene en lo más alto Más información