Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote

Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote

65NANO77SRA
Vista frontal de Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
Vista frontal de Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA
LG Televisor LG 65'' NanoCell 4K - 65NANO77SRA - Incluye Magic Remote, 65NANO77SRA

Características principales:

  • Pantalla NanoCell, muestra colores más puros
  • Filmmaker mode transmite la visión original del director
  • AI Sound Pro Sonido virtual de 5.1.2 canales
  • Smart tv webOS con Magic Remote, la manera fácil de disfrutar sin teclear al contenido favorito
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Redefine la claridad y el realismo en cada imagen
  • Colores vivos y precisos con la tecnología Nanocell
  • Magic remote: Accede con tu voz a tu contenido

Descubre más sobre este producto

Descubre el futuro del entretenimiento con el TV LG NanoCell de 65 pulgadas. Sumérgete en una experiencia visual revolucionaria que redefine la claridad y el realismo en cada imagen. Con tecnología NanoCell, este televisor ofrece colores vivos y detalles precisos que transforman tus momentos favoritos en escenas vibrantes y cautivadoras. Incluye control remoto MAGIC REMOTE, con el que podrás navega más fácil por tu TV LG.

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos.

La esencia de los colores puros

La esencia de los colores puros

La esencia de los colores puros

Eleva tus sentidos con colores de LG NanoCell con una calidad de imagen 4K
Tecnología NanoCell

La esencia del color verdadero

La tecnología LG NanoCell utiliza nanopartículas para filtrar los colores impuros de las longitudes de onda RGB.
Procesador α5 Gen 6 AI 4K

Mejore tu experiencia visual

Gracias al procesador α5 AI 4K Gen 6, el televisor LG NanoCell brinda una experiencia inmersiva, imágenes y sonidos más reales
*86"NANO77 cuenta con el procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6.

BG-1600x100

AI Sound Pro
Un mejor sonido para una inmersión absoluta, los algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo de AI Sound Pro mejoran el sonido al convertir 2 canales de audio en sonido envolvente virtual 5.1.2, para que disfrute de un sonido completo. La configuración de sonido se ajusta automáticamente en función de lo que estás viendo, para una experiencia audiovisual excepcional.

Un televisor en una habitación completamente blanca muestra una forma espiral de colores en la pantalla.

Control de brillo AI
El brillo de tu pantalla se ajusta automáticamente y se ajusta a los niveles de iluminación de tu habitación, lo que garantiza una visualización optima en cualquier entorno

Una pantalla, mitad en la oscuridad, mitad en la luz, muestra una imagen de coloridos mostachones. El brillo se ajusta a cada lado.

La combinación perfecta para un sonido más potente

Complementa todo lo que te gusta ver con el sonido nítido de las barras de sonido LG

Un televisor en una habitación completamente blanca muestra una forma espiral de colores en la pantalla.

La interfaz para cambiar los ajustes aparece en la pantalla del televisor.

La interfaz para cambiar los ajustes aparece en la pantalla del televisor.

WOW Interface

Configuración avanzada

Cuando se conecta con un televisor LG, su barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido de la barra de sonido. Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de sonido.

*Esta función solo es compatible con los modelos de TV 2023. La compatibilidad varía según el modelo.
*El soporte de funciones varía según el modelo de barra de sonido LG.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Se ajusta a ti

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlo, webOS 23 new Home, te da recomendaciones según tus gustos y tendencias
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios de streaming.

Mi perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una descripción general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo y sus propias notificaciones, todo desde un espacio dedicado para ti
*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Accesos rapidos

Cree tarjetas dedicadas para sus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organícelos como desee, cámbielos y salte rápidamente a su contenido.

AI Concierge

Obtenga recomendaciones de cosas nuevas para ver en función de su historial de búsqueda por voz.

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.
*'Palabra clave para ti' solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

LG NanoCell lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Apple AirPlay, HomeKit y Matter. Controle convenientemente los dispositivos conectados y verifique la información al instante usando solo su voz.

Logotipo de alexa integrada Logotipo de funciona con Apple AirPlay Logotipo de funciona con Apple Home

*Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de Voice Command puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
Una gran ballena y una mujer se muestran en el televisor, que está colgado en la pared de la habitación con un sofá individual naranja y una mesa redonda.

Experiencia cinematográfica con NanoCell

Lleva la fantasía a tu hogar

Disfruta de tus películas favoritas en un impresionante color puro en la pantalla ultragrande de LG NanoCell TV.

BG-W-1600x100

HDR10 Pro
HDR10 Pro optimiza tus contenidos, observa un mayor contraste para una experiencia de visualización impactante e inmersiva.

Un hombre está mirando afuera, parece enojado. La imagen se divide en dos partes. En la mitad izquierda de la imagen, el color parece opaco y menos vibrante, mientras que en la mitad derecha de la imagen se ve más vibrante con más colores. En la esquina superior izquierda dice "convencional", en la esquina superior derecha dice "HDR 10 PRO".

FILMMAKER MODE™
Disfruta de las películas como las concibió el director, sin ajustes en la textura ni en otros ajustes visuales de la película.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ puede variar según el país.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Merlina de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus y Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Merlina de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus y Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO.

Entretenimiento

Horas de entrenimiento sin fin

Disfruta del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en LG NanoCell.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

Un video que sigue a un automóvil desde atrás en un videojuego mientras conduce por una calle de la ciudad iluminada al anochecer.

A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.

Llego la hora gamer con LG NanoCell

NanoCell te acompaña en tus victorias

Transforma tu experiencia con juegos rápidos y fluidos y siente como si estuvieras realmente en el juego.

BG-W-1600x100

Optimizador de juegos y Game Dashboard
Optimiza tu experiencia de juego. Accede a una variedad de configuraciones en un solo menú para un juego más rápido e intuitivo

Imagen de un panel de control en una pantalla de un juego: su paleta muestra íconos de estado del juego, modo oscuro, aplicación en aplicación, Optimizador de Juegos, todas las configuraciones y guía del usuario.

Configuraciones que mejoran tu juego
Disfruta de juegos HDR de alta velocidad en NanoCell TV con las últimas especificaciones de juegos, incluidos ALLM, eARC y HGiG. El audio mejorado te sumerge profundamente en tus títulos favoritos.

Fotograma de un juego de carreras que muestra la calidad de imagen mejorada proporcionada por HGIG y ALLM en comparación con la imagen sin ellos.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

Caja reciclable de LG NanoCell TV con flores y plantas brotando de la parte superior de la caja.

Caja reciclable de LG NanoCell TV con flores y plantas brotando de la parte superior de la caja.

Sostenibilidad

Solo una cosa más para amar a NanoCell

El empaque rediseñado de LG NanoCell utiliza impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

65NANO77

Especificaciones clave

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

    4K NanoCell

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

    Nano Color

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • SONIDO - Salida de Audio

    20W

  • SONIDO - Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 454x838x57,7

  • DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES - Peso del televisor sin soporte

    21,5

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K NanoCell

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • Escalador AI

    Escalado a 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

  • Control de Brillo AI

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Modo Imagen

    9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Modo HGIG

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Sí (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alerta Deportes

  • Configuración Familiar

  • LG ThinQ® AI

  • Cámara USB Compatible

  • Navegador Web Completo

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

  • Canales LG

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Entrada)

  • Aplicación remota para smartphone

    Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • LG Sonido Sync

  • Modo audio Compartido

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Afinación acústica IA

  • Codificador de audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

  • Escala de Grises

  • Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 454x838x57,7

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 454x903x269

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 600x970x172

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 156x269

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    21,5

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    21,7

  • Peso del embalaje

    27,7

  • Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

    300x300

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Sí (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sí (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Desmontable)

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.