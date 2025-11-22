About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV LG 75" QNED AI 4K – Fútbol a nivel espectacular

TV LG 75" QNED AI 4K – Fútbol a nivel espectacular

TV LG 75" QNED AI 4K – Fútbol a nivel espectacular

75QNED73ASC
Front View
Back View
Side view
Size
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
Front View
Back View
Side view
Size
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.

Características principales:

  • QNED evo: color más preciso
  • Imagen 4K real
  • Imagen y sonido inteligentes
  • Incluye Magic Remote AI
Más

Nuevo Dynamic QNED Color

Beneficios de este producto

  • QNED: mayor volumen de color. 
  • Incluye Magic remote AI, controla tan fácil como un mouse. 
  • Reconoce tu voz y te recomienda según tus gustos Voice ID. 
  • Procesador con inteligencia artificial único de LG TV.
  • Tu TV como nuevo: sistema operativo webOS actualizable. 

Descubre más sobre este producto

75" LG QNED AI 4K Smart TV 2025

El tamaño de 75" convierte cada partido en un evento épico. La tecnología QNED resalta uniformes, césped y detalles finos, mientras el procesador AI elimina ruido y mejora movimiento. La experiencia de audio amplifica la emoción del estadio para que cada gol se sienta enorme y vibrante.

Insignia de los premios CES Innovation Awards con mención de Homenajeado 2025.

Premios a la Innovación CES - Galardonado en 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

Logotipo de elección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/2025.

Elección del editor de AVForums: Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2024/25

“webOS 24 sigue ofreciendo una experiencia inteligente, elegante, rápida y fácil de usar que, además, es fresca y ordenada”.

*Los Premios a la Innovación CES se basan en materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la veracidad de los materiales presentados ni de las afirmaciones realizadas, ni realizó pruebas al producto premiado.

Televisor LG QNED sobre un fondo oscuro y colorido. En la pantalla, una obra de arte brillante y colorida muestra la tecnología de color de QNED y su capacidad para mostrar una amplia gama de tonos con gran contraste. Se ve el logotipo de LG QNED AI. El título dice: "Cada color redefinido con el color dinámico de QNED".

Televisor LG QNED sobre un fondo oscuro y colorido. En la pantalla, una obra de arte brillante y colorida muestra la tecnología de color de QNED y su capacidad para mostrar una amplia gama de tonos con gran contraste. Se ve el logotipo de LG QNED AI. El título dice: "Cada color redefinido con el color dinámico de QNED".

Cada color redefinido con Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED y QNED evo están equipados con diferentes soluciones de color que utilizan la última y exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que incluye el reemplazo de quantum dots.

Calidad de imagenwebOS para AITelevisor Ultra GrandeCalidad de sonidoEntretenimiento

Nuevo Dynamic QNED Color

La última y exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que reemplaza a Quantum Dot, proporciona una tasa de reproducción de color mejorada.

Salpicaduras de pintura brotan del suelo en diversos colores.

Certificación Intertrek para volumen de color del 100% según DCI-P3.

Certificación Intertrek para volumen de color del 100% según DCI-P3.

100% Volumen de Color certificado con LG QNED

*El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Conozca el potente e inteligente procesador Alpha 7 AI Gen8

Con mejoras significativas en el rendimiento, el procesamiento más rápido del Procesador Alpha 7 AI Gen8 ahora ofrece una calidad de imagen 4K con mucha mejor nitidez y profundidad que antes.

El Procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores.

*En comparación con el Smart TV del mismo año con Procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6 según comparación de especificaciones internas.

El Super Escalador 4K da vida a cada fotograma

El potente procesador de LG optimiza la resolución a su calidad original. Disfruta de la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados con Super Escalador 4K.

Comparación antes y después de cómo Super Escalador 4K mejora la calidad de imagen. Dos paneles que muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en un bosque; el panel de la derecha está difuminado.

La Nueva Generación de LG AI TV

Más Información

AI Magic Remote completa la experiencia AI

Controla tu TV fácilmente con el AI magic remote, ¡sin necesidad de dispositivos adicionales! Con sensor de movimiento y rueda de desplazamiento, apúntalo y haz clic para usarlo como un cursor o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas funciones pueden requerir conexión a internet.

*El Reconocimiento de Voz AI solo está disponible en países que admiten PLN en su idioma nativo.

Una familia de cuatro personas se reúne alrededor de un televisor LG con AI. Un círculo rodea a la persona que sostiene el control remoto y muestra su nombre. Esto muestra cómo Reconocimiento de Voz AI reconoce la firma de voz de cada usuario. La interfaz webOS muestra cómo AI cambia automáticamente de cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

Reconocimiento de Voz AI

Reconocimiento de Voz AI de LG reconoce la firma de voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que habla.

*Según la región y la conectividad de red, es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado.

*La compatibilidad con Reconocimiento de Voz AI puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta Reconocimiento de Voz.

Primer plano de la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED que muestra cómo funciona la Búsqueda AI. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué juegos deportivos estaban disponibles. La Búsqueda AI respondió mediante el chat y mostrando miniaturas del contenido disponible. También aparece un mensaje para preguntar a Microsoft Copilot.

Primer plano de la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED que muestra cómo funciona la Búsqueda AI. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué juegos deportivos estaban disponibles. La Búsqueda AI respondió mediante el chat y mostrando miniaturas del contenido disponible. También aparece un mensaje para preguntar a Microsoft Copilot.

Búsqueda AI

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu televisor. La AI integrada reconoce tu voz y te ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas rápidamente. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones adicionales con Microsoft Copilot.

*La Búsqueda AI está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.

*EE. UU. y Corea utilizan el modelo LLM.

*Requiere conexión a internet.

Se reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción en la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED. En la pantalla se muestra la interfaz del chatbot AI. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla estaba demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. La escena también está dividida en dos: un lado más oscuro y el otro más brillante, mostrando cómo el chatbot AI resolvió el problema automáticamente.

Se reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción en la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED. En la pantalla se muestra la interfaz del chatbot AI. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla estaba demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. La escena también está dividida en dos: un lado más oscuro y el otro más brillante, mostrando cómo el chatbot AI resolvió el problema automáticamente.

Chatbot AI

Interactúa con el Chatbot AI a través de tu Control Remoto Mágico AI y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde la configuración hasta la resolución de problemas. La AI puede comprender la intención del usuario y brindará soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere conexión a internet.

*El chatbot AI está disponible en países que admiten PLN en su idioma nativo.

*Es posible conectar el chatbot AI al servicio de atención al cliente.

LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de un televisor LG. En la pantalla se muestra un saludo personalizado de la AI de LG con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al control remoto, un ícono y una etiqueta indican que se puede acceder fácilmente a la función Concierge AI con una pulsación corta del botón AI.

LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de un televisor LG. En la pantalla se muestra un saludo personalizado de la AI de LG con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al control remoto, un ícono y una etiqueta indican que se puede acceder fácilmente a la función Concierge AI con una pulsación corta del botón AI.

Concierge AI

Al presionar brevemente el botón AI en su control remoto se abre Concierge AI, que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas basadas en su historial de búsqueda y visualización.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Pantalla de un usuario que utiliza el Asistente de Imagen AI para personalizar. Se muestran una serie de imágenes con las selecciones del usuario resaltadas. Aparece un icono de carga y se muestra una imagen horizontal que se mejora de izquierda a derecha.

Asistente de Imagen AI

Algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias explorando 1.600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. Con base en tus selecciones, tu televisor crea una imagen personalizada a tu medida.

Pantalla de un usuario que realiza el proceso de personalización del Asistente de Sonido AI. Se seleccionan una serie de iconos de clips de sonido. Se muestran un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista, con ondas sonoras que representan el sonido personalizado animadas en la imagen.

Asistente de Sonido AI

Elige el audio que te guste entre una selección de clips de sonido. Con 84 millones de parámetros, la AI crea un perfil de sonido personalizado, adaptado a tus preferencias.

Logotipo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New con la insignia de homenajeado de los CES Innovation Awards 2025 cerca.

Logotipo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New con la insignia de homenajeado de los CES Innovation Awards 2025 cerca.

Nuevas actualizaciones durante 5 años con el galardonado programa webOS Re:New

Obtén actualizaciones completas y disfruta de las ventajas de las últimas funciones y software. Galardonado con el Premio a la Innovación CES en la categoría de ciberseguridad, siéntete seguro sabiendo que webOS protege tu privacidad y tus datos.

*webOS Re:New Program aplica a televisores OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años. El límite es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a principios de año.

*Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

*Actualizaciones disponibles para televisores OLED de 2022 y modelos UHD de 2023 y superiores.

¡Experimente lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por tí!

Identificación de voz AI

Búsqueda AI

AI Chatbot & Asistente de Imagen & Sonido AI

Concierge AI

Control remoto de TV frente a la pantalla de un televisor LG con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y controles de otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, la plataforma todo en uno para tu hogar inteligente

Gestiona fácilmente varios electrodomésticos LG, junto con tus dispositivos Google Home y más. Disfruta de la máxima comodidad al controlar toda tu casa desde un único panel intuitivo.

*LG es compatible con dispositivos Wi-Fi Matter. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial con ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse mediante la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores alpha 9 AI y alpha 11 AI. Puede variar según el producto y la región.

Televisor Ultra Grande

Disfruta de tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en el LG Televisor Ultra Grande. Sumérgete en la alta resolución en una pantalla gigante.

Una familia se sienta en un sofá frente a un televisor LG QNED montado en una pared con una niña señalando una pantalla que muestra dos delfines.

*QNED70 viene en un máximo de 86 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

AI Sound Pro con 9.1.2 canales virtuales

*Sonido nítido AI debe activarse a través del menú Modo de sonido.

*El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Mejora tus paisajes sonoros con LG TV y LG Soundbar

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

*El control de modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

*Ten en cuenta que el servicio podría no estar disponible al momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

*Los modelos de barra de sonido compatibles con el televisor pueden variar según la región y el país.

*El uso del control remoto del televisor LG está limitado a ciertas funciones.

Una persona en su sala de estar sostiene su teléfono. En el teléfono, un icono de transmisión indica que la pantalla se está reflejando en el televisor. En el televisor, a un lado, se ve un partido de baloncesto y la pantalla reflejada muestra las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Maximiza la diversión, usa múltiples pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha al máximo tu TV con Multi View. Duplica la pantalla de tus dispositivos a través de Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide tu pantalla en dos vistas independientes para disfrutar de entretenimiento multipantalla sin interrupciones.

*La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla de inicio de Canales LG que muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en un televisor LG.

Transmite una variedad de contenidos. Gratis

El servicio de transmisión exclusivo de LG, LG Channels, pone a tu alcance una amplia selección de canales en vivo y a pedido de forma gratuita.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Tres iconos diferentes que muestran cómo se pueden usar los canales LG sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar o configurar ningún periférico superior.

Sin costo. Sin contrato. Sin cable

Solo necesitas sintonizar y empezar a ver sin preocuparte por costos ocultos ni por instalar un decodificador.

Gaming Portal convierte tu televisor en el centro de juegos definitivo

¡Juega miles de juegos directamente en tu televisor LG con acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut y la app Boosteroid! Disfruta de una amplia variedad de juegos, desde títulos AAA con mando hasta juegos casuales con tu control remoto.

Pantalla de inicio del Portal de Juegos. El cursor se mueve y hace clic para mostrar muchos juegos populares, y además permite seleccionar juegos según el tipo de control, ya sea un gamepad o un control remoto.

*La compatibilidad con el Portal de Juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos dentro del Portal de Juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando.

Juega a otro nivel

Disfruta de un juego excepcional con VRR. Juega sin lag que afecte tu rendimiento.

Manos sosteniendo un mando de juego frente a una pantalla que muestra un videojuego de carreras. El logotipo de VRR se encuentra en la esquina superior izquierda y se ven otras certificaciones relevantes.

*Solo funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 60 Hz.

Modo Ambient FILMMAKER

Experimente el cine tal como lo concibió el director con el MODO CINEMATOGRÁFICO con compensación de luz ambiental que se adapta al entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible de su forma original.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película "Killers of the Flower Moon" en un televisor LG QNED. En la parte inferior izquierda de la imagen se muestra el logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™.

*Modo Ambient FILMMAKER es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Modo Ambient FILMMAKER se inicia automáticamente en Apple TV+ y la app de Amazon Prime Video.

*Las imágenes de arriba en esta página de detalles del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos. Consulte las imágenes de la galería para una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes de arriba son simuladas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de la aplicación de terceros.

*El Control Remoto Mágico AI puede requerir una compra por separado según el tamaño, el modelo y la región de su televisor.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

    Color Dinámico QNED

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • SONIDO - Salida de Audio

    20W

  • SONIDO - Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    Color Dinámico QNED

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

  • Escalador AI

    Superescalado 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modo Imagen

    9 modos

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Sí (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Sí (Hasta 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Google Home / Hub

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Aplicación remota para smartphone

    Sí (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

SONIDO

  • AI Sound

    IA Sound Pro α7 (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Codificador de audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sí (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (incluido)

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR25

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de televisión analoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de televisión digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.