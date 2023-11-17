We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV UHD 49” - 4K ACTIVE HDR - SMART TV – ULTRA SURROUND
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de display
-
LED (LCD)
-
IPS PANEL
-
IPS 4K DISPLAY
-
Tamaño de la pantalla en pulgadas
-
49
-
Tamaño de la pantalla en cm
-
123
-
Resolución
-
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)
-
Ángulo de visión
-
AMPLIO
-
Color
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
HDR
-
4K Active HDR
-
HDR Effect
-
Sí
-
Procesador
-
Quad Core Processor
-
COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA
-
Sí
-
Compatible Con Televisión Digital (Terrestre, Cable, satélital)
-
Sí
-
POTENCIA AUDIO
-
20W
-
Canales
-
2.0 ch (2 Ch= 20W)
-
Direccion
-
Disparo descendente
-
Sonido
-
Ultra Surround
-
LG sound sync
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth audio playback
-
Sí
-
Intelligent voice recognition
-
Sí ( Requiere Magic Remote)
-
360 VR
-
Sí
-
SISTEMA SMART
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Numero de CPU´s
-
Quad
-
WIFI
-
Sí
-
BLUETOOTH
-
Sí
-
MAGIC ZOOM - LIVE FOCUS
-
Sí ( Requiere Magic Remote)
-
MOBILE CONNECTION
-
Sí
-
SELECCIÓN DE MIS CONTENIDOS
-
Sí
-
SELECCIÓN DE MIS CANALES
-
Sí
-
ACCESO A LG CONTENT STORE
-
Sí
-
Navegador
-
Sí
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Sí
-
DIGITAL AUDIO OPTICO
-
Sí
-
HDMI
-
3
-
Audio return channel
-
(Side, HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1
-
LAN
-
Sí
-
COMPONENT / COMPOSITE IN AV
-
Sí
-
Cable de poder
-
Sí
-
Base
-
Sí
-
CONTROL REMOTO
-
Sí
-
CONTROL MAGIC REMOTE
-
Compatible (No incluido)
Qué opina la gente
-
