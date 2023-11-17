About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV UHD 55” - 4K ACTIVE HDR - SMART TV – ULTRA SURROUND

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

TV UHD 55” - 4K ACTIVE HDR - SMART TV – ULTRA SURROUND

55UK6200PDA

TV UHD 55” - 4K ACTIVE HDR - SMART TV – ULTRA SURROUND

(4)
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DISPLAY

Tipo de display

LED (LCD)

IPS PANEL

IPS 4K DISPLAY

Tamaño de la pantalla en pulgadas

55

Tamaño de la pantalla en cm

139

Resolución

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)

Ángulo de visión

AMPLIO

Color

Wide Color Gamut

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

HDR

4K Active HDR

HDR Effect

Procesador

Quad Core Processor

TIPO DE SEÑAL

COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA

Compatible Con Televisión Digital (Terrestre, Cable, satélital)

AUDIO

POTENCIA AUDIO

20W

Canales

2.0 ch (2 Ch= 20W)

Direccion

Disparo descendente

Sonido

Ultra Surround

LG sound sync

Bluetooth audio playback

SMART CONVENIENCE

Intelligent voice recognition

Sí ( Requiere Magic Remote)

360 VR

SISTEMA SMART

webOS Smart TV

Numero de CPU´s

Quad

WIFI

BLUETOOTH

BENEFICIOS

MAGIC ZOOM - LIVE FOCUS

Sí ( Requiere Magic Remote)

MOBILE CONNECTION

SELECCIÓN DE MIS CONTENIDOS

SELECCIÓN DE MIS CANALES

ACCESO A LG CONTENT STORE

Navegador

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

ENTRADAS

DIGITAL AUDIO OPTICO

HDMI

3

Audio return channel

(Side, HDMI 2)

USB

1

LAN

COMPONENT / COMPOSITE IN AV

ACCESORIOS

Cable de poder

Base

CONTROL REMOTO

CONTROL MAGIC REMOTE

Compatible (No incluido)

Qué opina la gente