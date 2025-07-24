LG xboom kaufen & GLÜCKSGEFÜHLE Festival Tickets gewinnen!

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sichere dir deine Chance aufs
GLÜCKSGEFÜHLE Festival!
Der Kauf eines Produktes aus dem LG xboom by will.i.am Lineup zwischen dem 01.08. - 31.08.2025 beschert dir jetzt gleich doppelt Glücksgefühle. Denn damit hast du die Chance 10 x 2 Full Weekend Festival Tickets, inklusive Camping für das GLÜCKSGEFÜHLE Festival vom 11.09 bis 14.09.2025 am Hockenheimring zu gewinnen. Übrigens wird dort auch will.i.am zusammen mit den Black Eyed Peas auftreten.
Einfach Produkt im Aktionszeitraum kaufen und bis zum 31.08.2025 eine Email mit dem Kaufbeleg an xboomtickets@lge.com senden.
Unter allen Einsendungen werden die Gewinner am 01.09.2025 ausgelost.
Wir wünschen dir ganz viele Glücksgefühle mit LG xboom by will.iam.
Life's good. Let's boom!
Dein Team von LG Deutschland
Entdecke die xboom Aktionsprodukte
Gewinnspielteilnahme
So einfach geht's!
Sende eine Email mit deinem Kaufbeleg für ein Aktionsprodukt.