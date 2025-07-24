Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Glücksgefühle Festival Ticketverlosung

LG xboom kaufen & GLÜCKSGEFÜHLE Festival Tickets gewinnen!

00 Tage 00 Stunden 00 Minuten 00 Sekunden
Übersicht Aktionsprodukte Teilnahmebedingungen
Übersicht
Kaufbeleg einreichen

Sichere dir deine Chance aufs
GLÜCKSGEFÜHLE  Festival!

 

Der Kauf eines Produktes aus dem LG xboom by will.i.am Lineup zwischen dem 01.08. - 31.08.2025 beschert dir jetzt gleich doppelt Glücksgefühle. Denn damit hast du die Chance 10 x 2 Full Weekend Festival Tickets, inklusive Camping für das GLÜCKSGEFÜHLE Festival vom 11.09 bis 14.09.2025 am Hockenheimring zu gewinnen. Übrigens wird dort auch will.i.am zusammen mit den Black Eyed Peas auftreten. 

 

Einfach Produkt im Aktionszeitraum kaufen und bis zum 31.08.2025 eine Email mit dem Kaufbeleg an xboomtickets@lge.com senden.

Unter allen Einsendungen werden die Gewinner am 01.09.2025 ausgelost.

 

Wir wünschen dir ganz viele Glücksgefühle mit LG xboom by will.iam. 
Life's good. Let's boom!

 

Dein Team von LG Deutschland 

Entdecke die xboom Aktionsprodukte

xboom grab

LG xboom Grab

Jetzt kaufen
xboom Bounce

LG xboom Bounce

Jetzt kaufen
xboom Stage301

LG xboom Stage 301

Jetzt kaufen
xboom Buds

LG xboom Buds Black

Jetzt kaufen
xboom Buds white

LG xboom Buds White

Jetzt kaufen
xboom XL7S

LG xboom XL7S

Jetzt kaufen

Gewinnspielteilnahme

So einfach geht's!

Sende eine Email mit deinem Kaufbeleg für ein Aktionsprodukt.

Kaufbeleg senden