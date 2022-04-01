Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفاز LG OLED evo مقاس 77 بوصة من سلسلة C2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم سينمائى والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

تلفاز LG OLED evo مقاس 77 بوصة من سلسلة C2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم سينمائى والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

OLED77C26LA

تلفاز LG OLED evo مقاس 77 بوصة من سلسلة C2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم سينمائى والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

(2)
front view

*تليفزيون ال سي دي و ال اي دي و OLED تأتي مع ضمان سنتين
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.
جائزة ابتكار معرض الإلكترونيات الاستهلاكية لعام 2022

CES 2022 Innovation Award

تلفزيون C2 من إل جي

فئة شاشات الألعاب الحاصلة على مرتبة الشرف 1.

شعار T3 Best of CES 2022.

جائزة T3 Best of CES 2022

LG 42C2

«تلفزيون مزود بأحدث وحدة لمعالجة الصور من إنتاج LG لعرض صورة مذهلة على شاشة بدقة 4K.»

شعار TechRadar.

TechRadar

LG 65C2

«تلفزيون C2 تجسيد لكل ما هو رائع في تكنولوجيا OLED.»
(04/2022)

شعار ?What Hi-Fi

?What Hi-Fi

LG 65C2

«حصل تلفزيون C2 على جائزة أفضل تلفزيون للأداء مقابل السعر لعام 2022...»
(05/2022)

شعار HDTVTest.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

يقدم تلفزيون 42C2 أفضل جودة صورة بصفة عامة في فئة أجهزة التلفزيون بحجم يتراوح من 40 و43 بوصة.

شعار AVForums.

HDTVTest

LG 65C2

a9 Gen5 AI خطوة واضحة في معالجة الصورة و الفيديو بفضل معالج

شعار T3.

T3

LG 65C2

«أفضل جهاز تلفزيون OLED لدى معظم العملاء في عام 2022.»
(04/2022)

شعار AVForums.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

يُعد جهاز C2 مقاس 42 بوصة من LG
أفضل تلفزيون بشاشة صغيرة في السوق

شعار Red Dot Design.

Red Dot Design

LG 77C2

شعار iF Design.

iF Design

LG 77C2 ،LG 65C2

نافذتك إلى عالم مشرق جديد.

معزز السطوع

مصباح OLED ساطع الإضاءة.

جمال زائد نابض بالحياة لوحدات بكسل OLED ذاتية الإضاءة من إل جي يعمل معزز السطوع على الارتقاء بالتحسينات التي يوفرها معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس الذي يعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى المستوى التالي، مما يوفر ما يصل إلى %20 2 من السطوع. الآن، تبدو الصورة أكثر وضوحا مع كفاءة الإضاءة الفائقة.

مزيد من المعلومات

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

جمال يذهل العقول

عقول وراء الجمال. بعد تطورات التعلم الرائعة، يعمل الجيل الخامس من معالجات α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من إل جي على تحسين الأشياء الواقعة بالمقدمة والخلفية لإضافة عمق طبيعي، وتوفير ألوان زاهية ودقيقة بشكل لا يصدق.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

تباين لانهائي

ظلام باهر، أضواء ساطعة

بفضل عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية والقضاء على تأثيرها، تحقق وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة درجات اللون الأسود الأكثر قتامة للحصول على تباين واضح في سائر بيئات الإضاءة. صور أكثر وضوحاً، تمكنك من تحديد التفاصيل الدقيقة التي عادة ما تفوتها عيناك بكل سهولة.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

تفاصيل تحددها درجات الألوان

تتعمق خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية/الاحترافية الجديدة كليًا لتحسين الصورة. كان يجري في السابق تحسين الإطارات فقط. الآن، توفر التقنية الجديدة 5000 كتلة عبر الشاشة للحصول على HDR أكثر وضوحًا وصولاً إلى جميع التفاصيل النهائية.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

صوت محيطي غامر

صوت واقعي كما لو كنت في المشهد

يمزج معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوت ثنائي القناة ويحوله إلى صوت افتراضي 7.1.2 قناة. تمتع بالشعور بالحركة والفوضى من حولك، تمامًا كما لو كنت الشخصية الرئيسية في الفيلم.

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة يشاهدون حفلة موسيقية مع ظهور فقاعات تصور الصوت من حولهم.

ThinQ AI و webOS

التلفزيون فقط لأجلك

هل تحتاج إلى إلهام الليالي السينمائية؟ تقدم تمنح تقنية ThinQ التوصيات بناءً على ذوقك. قم بإعداد ملفات تعريفية لكل فرد من أفراد المنزل للتعمق سريعًا في مشاهدة مسلسلاتهم التلفزيونية المفضلة وتلقي تحديثات الأخبار والرياضات المخصصة ذات الصلة.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
***قد يختلف توافر الأوامر الصوتية حسب الأجهزة والدول

شاشة سلسة

الحد الأدنى من العرض.

تمتع بالانغماس التام في الصورة مع عدم وجود أي شيء يشتت انتباهك بفضل الحواف الضيقة 3 . يتناسب التصميم فائق النحافة 4 مع منزلك على نحو تام إلى جانب الحامل الأرضي وحامل المعرض الأنيق.
مزيد من المعلومات

تلفزيون LG OLED C2 مع حامل أرضي في زاوية غرفة بلون النعناع. تلفزيون OLED C2 من LG مع حامل معرض أمام نافذة كبيرة في غرفة حديثة. تلفزيون OLED C2 من LG موضوع على خزانة تلفزيون عتيقة في غرفة ذات لون أخضر ليموني مع مفروشات وفنون ملونة. منظر بزاوية عن قرب لقاعدة تلفزيون OLED C2 من LG.

*تدعم طرازات 48C2 و42C2 الحامل الأرضي.
**تدعم طرازات 65C2 و55C2 حامل المعرض.

نطاق الحجم الكبير

اعثر على ما يناسبك

سواء كنت بحاجة إلى شاشة عرض لألعابك أو شاشة سينمائية منزلية، بأحجام من 42 بوصة إلى 83 بوصة، فإن الخيار المثالي ينتظرك.

تتضمن تشكيلة تلفزيونات OLED C2 من إل جي أحجام مختلفة بداية من 42 بوصة إلى 83 بوصة

تجربة سينائية حقيقية

الآن، أنت الشخصية الرئيسية

يتميز التلفزيون بالجمع بين تقنيتي دولبي فيجن آي كيو ودولبي أتموس معًا من أجل تجربة مشاهدة غامرة ومثيرة. باستخدام معالج α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل الخامس من إل جي، تضيف تقنية دولبي فيجن آي كيو عمقًا استثنائيًا بفضل التفاصيل الدقيقة وتبرز القوام الرقيقً.
مزيد من المعلومات

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة لمشاهدة أحد أفلام الحركة مع ظهور فقاعة ضخمة حولهم وحول التلفزيون تصور الانغماس في الفيلم.

الترفيه

جميع مفضلاتك في مكان واحد

الاستعداد لليالي السينمائية. جميع الإعدادات التي توفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة. تطبيقات بث متوافرة تمنحك قدرة البحث عن أي شيء ترغب في مشاهدته تقريبًا. مع منصة نتفليكس5, أمازون برايم6, وأبل تي في+7, plus قنوات إل جي8, عرض ما هو مثير دائماً.

ملصق سرقة الأموال من نتفليكس، عجلة الوقت من برايم فيديو، شاهد على أبل تي في بلس.

*قد يختلف توافر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب الدولة أو المنطقة.
**يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

ألعاب فائقة

آلة رابحة قوية

ارتق بمستوى لعبك مع أجهزة التلفزيون الأولى في الصناعة لدعم ألعاب دولبي فيجن 4K عند 120 هرتز للحصول على تجربة ألعاب أكثر مرونة وواقعية. تبدوا الحركة فائقة السرعة واضحة وسلسة بفضل وقت الاستجابة البالغ 1 مللي ثانية، والتوافق مع تقنية G-Sync من انفيديا، وتقنية AMD FreeSync Premium، ودعم VRR.
مزيد من المعلومات

شخصان يجلسان على الأريكة ويلعبان لعبة سباق باستخدام وحدة تحكم وتلفزيون OLED G2 من إل جي في غرفة المعيشة

*تعد VRR ضمن مواصفات HDMI 2.1 المعتمدة.

عبوات من الورق المقوى لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي صديقة للبيئة تحمل صور الأشجار والجبال المزدهرة
الاستدامة

مصنوع ليكون صديقًا للبيئة.

صُنعت شاشة OLED لتخفيف الضغط على البيئة، وذلك تماشيًا مع مبادرات LG الصديقة للبيئة. صُنعت هذه الشاشة بأجزاء أقل وبدون مواد خطرة، ثم غُلِّفت في عبوَّات كافية لوصولها إليك بأمان - صندوق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير. كفاءة الطاقة التي تتميز بها هذه الشاشة تُقلِّل من انبعاثات الكربون أثناء المشاهدة، كما أنها تتميز بمعدل إعادة تدوير عالٍ عندما يحين وقت التخلص منها.

مصنوع ليكون صديقًا للبيئة. رسالتنا من أجل الحفاظ على الكوكب

*تحتوي الصورة على طراز 65G2 لعرضه كمثال. تمت تعبئة وتغليف جميع طُرز تليفزيونات LG OLED لعام 2022 باستخدام مواد صديقة للبيئة.

 

1. تستند جوائز الابتكار في معرض الإلكترونيات 1.CES لمواد وصفية مقدمة للقضاة. لم تتحقق جمعية تكنولوجيا المستهلك من دقة العروض أو المطالبات المقدمة ولم تختبر البند الذي أعطيت من أجله الجائزة.
2. المقارنة مستندة إلى اختبارات LG الداخلية لقياسات LG OLED TV Full White، باستثناء سلسلة .OLED evo لا تنطبق تحسينات ميزة Brightness Booster على طراز 48/42C2.
3. قد تكون الكابلات ظاهرة اعتماداً على طريقة التثبيت.
4. قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار اعتمادًا على عملية التثبيت.
5. يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس.
6.تعد أمازون وبرايم فيديو وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة علامات تجارية مملوكة لصالح Amazon.com أو الشركات التابعة لها، وتُطبق عضوية أمازون برايم و/أو رسوم برايم فيديو ذات الصلة. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com لمزيد من التفاصيل.
7.يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراك في أبل تي في+. تعد أبل وشعارها علامات تجارية مسجلة لشركة أبل في الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى.
8. قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

النظام الأساسي

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • عدد وحدات المعالجة المركزية

    أربع

  • المعالج الأساسي (SoC)

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

شاشة العرض

  • النوع

    4K OLED

  • حجم الشاشة

    77

  • الدقة

    3840x2160

  • ملونة/مجموعة كبيرة من الألوان

    لون مثالي

  • وحدات بت الشاشة الملونة/مليار لون غني

    نعم

  • التباين/الأسود الخالص

    أسود مثالي

  • التباين/الإعتام

    إعتام البكسل

  • معدل التحديث

    معدل التحديث 120 هرتز

جودة الفيديو والصورة

  • AI Picture Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • أداة ضبط المستوى بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    أداة ضبط المستوى بالذكاء الاصطناعي

  • تحديد النوع بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم (SDR‏/HDR‏/Dolby HDR)

  • التحكم في سطوع الذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي (HDR)

    النطاق الديناميكي العالي (HDR) سينمائي

  • Dolby Vision IQ - RF‏/HDMI‏/CP‏/USB‏ (4K‏/2K)

    - / نعم / نعم / نعم (4K‏/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro - RF‏/HDMI‏/CP‏/USB‏ (4K‏/2K)

    نعم / نعم / نعم / نعم (4K‏/2K)

  • HLG - RF‏/ HDMI‏/ CP‏/‏USB‏(4K‏/2K)

    نعم / نعم / نعم / نعم (4K‏/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™‎

    نعم

  • تعيين درجة اللون الديناميكية/الاحترافي

    التخطيط الديناميكي لدرجة اللون الاحترافي

  • 4K HFR - RF‏/HDMI‏/CP‏/USB

    نعم / نعم / - / نعم

  • 2K HFR - RF‏/HDMI‏/CP‏/USB

    نعم / نعم / - / نعم

  • Motion Pro

    حركة OLED

  • HEVC

    4K عند 120p‏، 10 بت

  • VP9 (جهاز فك ترميز الفيديو)

    ‎4K عند 60P‏، 10 بت

  • AV1 (جهاز فك ترميز الفيديو)

    ‎4K عند 60P‏، 10 بت

  • متوافق مع G-Sync

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • أداة تحسين الألعاب(VRR‏/ALLM‏/GameGenre PQ وAI Game Sound)

    نعم/نعم/نعم

  • وضع الصورة

    نعم 9 أوضاع
    (حيوي، قياسي، بيئي، سينما، رياضة، ألعاب، صانع أفلام، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مشرقة)، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

الصوت وجودة الصوت

  • مكبّر الصوت (خرج الصوت)

    40 واط
    (الموجة: 20 واط، 10 واط لكل قناة)

  • الصوت

    2.2 ch

  • الصوت

    تشغيل سفلي

  • إخراج الصوت المتزامن (خرج مقبس إخراج بصري وHP)

    نعم

  • تقنية الصوت DOLBY ATMOS

    نعم

  • AI Sound‏/Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • ضبط صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • دعم صوت Bluetooth المحيطي

    نعم

  • مكبرات صوت WiSA

    نعم

  • مزامنة الصوت من LG

    نعم

  • مشاركة الصوت

    نعم

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4‏، AC3(Dolby Digital)‏، EAC3‏، HE-AAC‏، AAC‏، MP2‏، MP3‏، PCM‏، WMA‏، apt-X
    (راجع الدليل)

  • التحكم في وضع SoundBar

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع صوت التلفاز

    نعم

وظيفة الذكاء الاصطناعي الذكية

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • التعرف الذكي على الصوت

    نعم
    (العربية/العبرية/التركية)

  • تحويل الكلام إلى نص

    نعم

  • بحث صوتي من إل جي

    نعم

  • AI Home

    نعم

  • توصية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • تحرير ذكي

    نعم

  • لوحة التحكم الرئيسية

    نعم

  • Apple Homekit

    نعم
    (باستثناء إيران والسودان وسوريا)

  • مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • تطبيق ThinQ

    نعم

  • Airplay2

    نعم
    (باستثناء إيران والسودان وسوريا)

  • التعرف على الصوت عن بُعد

    نعم

  • Next Picks

    نعم
    (Smart Tips فقط)

  • Magic Explorer

    نعم

  • الريموت السحري

    مضمن

  • الوصول السريع

    نعم

  • التحكم الشامل

    نعم

  • تشغيل الواقع الافتراضي بزاوية 360 درجة

    نعم

  • البحث في المحتوى ذي الصلة

    نعم

  • معرض الفنون

    نعم

  • التطبيقات (LG Store)

    نعم

  • الطلب

    نعم

  • مستعرض الويب

    نعم

  • تشغيل التلفزيون باستخدام الجوّال

    نعم

  • تشغيل Wi-Fi على التلفزيون

    نعم

  • تشغيل Bluetooth منخفضة الطاقة

    نعم

  • مستعرض ملفات الشبكة

    نعم

  • حظر الدخول إلى موقع ضار

    نعم

  • Live Plus(خدمة ثنائية الجانب قائمة على ACR)

    نعم

  • وضع الفنادق

    نعم

  • التنبيه الرياضي

    نعم

  • اكتشاف الموسيقى

    نعم

  • العرض المتعدد

    نعم

  • المشاركة من غرفة إلى أخرى

    نعم (إرسال/استقبال)

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • جاهز دائمًا

    نعم

  • USB

    نعم

البث

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي (أرضي، كابل، قمر صناعي)

    نعم

  • الأرضي

    DVB-T2/T

  • الكابل

    DVB-C

  • القمر الصناعي

    DVB-S2/S

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

  • بث البيانات (مواصفات البلد)

    نعم

  • صفحة قناة المعلومات

    نعم(2000 صفحة)

  • قناة المعلومات (علوي/Flof/قائمة)

    نعم

  • ترجمة [DVB]

    نعم

  • AD (الوصف الصوتي)

    نعم

  • EPG‏ (8 أيام)

    نعم
    (EPG عبر الإنترنت غير متاح)

التوصيل

  • HDMI

    4 (جانبي)

  • الإصدار

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink (جهاز HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • eARC/ARC (قناة إرجاع الصوت)

    eARC ‏(HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (جانبي)

  • LAN

    نعم (جانبي)

  • دخل RF

    2 (جانبي)

  • SPDIF (مخرج الصوت الرقمي البصري)

    نعم (جانبي)

  • خرج سماعة الرأس

    نعم

  • خرج الخط

    نعم

  • مستقبل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

    نعم

  • Wifi

    نعم (802.11ax)

  • البلوتوث

    نعم (V5.0)

الطاقة والحفاظ على البيئة

  • مصدر الإمداد بالطاقة

    100 إلى 240 فولت من التيار المتردد 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة في وضع الاستعداد

    دون 0.5 واط

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

  • مستشعر الإضاءة الأخضر

    نعم

  • معيار الطاقة

    نعم

الملحق

  • الريموت

    MR22GN‏ (NFC)

  • البطاريات

    نعم
    (AA x 2EA)

  • كابل مستقبل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

    نعم

  • كابل الطاقة

    نعم (متصل بالتلفزيون)

الميزة الإضافية

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • لغة العرض على الشاشة (OSD)

    16 لغة
    (الإنجليزية، الإسبانية، الفرنسية، البرتغالية، الروسية، الإندونيسية، الماليزية، الفيتنامية، التايلاندية، العربية، الكردية، الأفريكانية، الأمهرية، الهوسا، السواحيلية، الفارسية)

  • آلة الزمن (DVR)

    نعم

  • التسجيل الرقمي

    نعم

  • مسجل الفيديو الرقمي (DVR) التناظري

    نعم

  • المشاهدة المؤجلة

    نعم

  • متوافق مع الحامل النحيف

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • التباين العالي

    نعم

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • بدون الحامل العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

    47.1x982x1711

  • مع الحامل العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

    267x1035x1711

  • بدون الحامل (كجم)

    23.5

  • مع الحامل (كجم)

    27.1

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.

اختياراتنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 