Frigoríficos combi

Diseñados para adaptarse a tu espacio, tu estilo de vida y tus necesidades diarias.

Explora la amplia gama de frigoríficos combi de LG pensados para cualquier tipo de hogar.

Frigorífico combi de LG con InstaView en una cocina verde con estantes, un fregadero y electrodomésticos integrados

Toca dos veces y mira en el interior

La ingeniosa tecnología LG InstaView™

Ahorra energía, conserva la frescura e impresiona con cada toque.

La ingeniosa tecnología LG InstaView™ Más información
Frigorífico combi de LG con puertas verticales y dispensador de agua integrado en una pared entre el salón y la cocina.
Frigoríficos combi de estilo americano

Las puertas verticales ofrecen un espacio generoso, así como una vista completa del contenido.

Más información
Frigorífico combi de LG con InstaView que muestra el interior lleno a través de paneles transparentes en una cocina oscura
Frigoríficos combi con varias puertas

Puertas dobles con frigorífico arriba y congelador abajo para mantener todo organizado.

Más información
Frigorífico combi de LG alto integrado en la pared de una cocina de color claro al lado de estanterías y una isla
Frigoríficos combi altos

Un diseño delgado y versátil con frigorífico arriba y congelador abajo para los básicos de cada día.

Más información

Características destacadas

Toca para ver dentro. Pulsa y controla. Un buen día comienza con LG.

Frigorífico combi LG InstaView con panel de cristal y gráfico de gesto de toque de la función de visibilidad del interior
InstaView™

Accede a los contenidos sin abrir la puerta ni interrumpir la refrigeración.

Más información
El frigorífico combi de LG conectado a la aplicación del teléfono inteligente permite a los usuarios regular la temperatura
LG ThinQ™

Comienza la refrigeración inteligente con control remoto en la aplicación LG ThinQ con wifi.

Más información

* Las funciones inteligentes y el asistente de voz pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulta la disponibilidad del servicio con tu distribuidor local o con LG.

Primer plano del dispensador en un frigorífico combi de LG que está llenando un vaso con cubitos de hielo

Solución de hielo

Hielo elaborado en el momento. Explora el modelo que te encaje.

Solución de hielo Más información

Guía completa para configurar tu frigorífico combi

Ayuda paso a paso para elegir el producto adecuado y preparar tu espacio.

Guía de compra

Encuentra la combinación perfecta para ti, toma la decisión correcta

Compara características, modelos y tamaños, y obtén consejos que te ayudarán a decidir con confianza.

Más información

Guía de instalación

Verifica el espacio, planifica la disposición

Sigue unos pasos simples para una instalación ágil.

Más información

Consejos útiles, proporcionados por LG

Prueba consejos sencillos y fáciles para utilizar mejor los electrodomésticos.

Cajón Fresh Converter de frigorífico combi de LG donde se guarda carne con hierbas, limón y verduras

Cómo mantener los alimentos frescos y comer sano

Leer más
Limpieza a mano dentro del frigorífico combi de LG con un suave paño color marfil

Inmaculadamente limpio: Cómo limpiar tu frigorífico

Leer más
Frigorífico combi de LG con puertas verticales y dispensador en una cocina integrada blanca

Frigorífico combi sin escarcha ¿Cómo funciona?

Leer más
