Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Barre de son 3.1.1 | 400W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

LG Barre de son 3.1.1 | 400W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X

LG S70TY

LG Barre de son 3.1.1 | 400W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X

Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S70TY et du caisson de basse

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Une excellente barre de son LG, complément idéal à votre TV LG QNED

Complétez l’expérience TV LG QNED grâce à la barre de son qui magnifie son design et ses performances sonores.

Des univers sonores époustouflants vous entourent

La LG Soundbar et la LG QNED TV sont accrochées au mur à l’aide du crochet compatible QNED, dans une pièce de de vie grise et couleur bois, visible sous un angle incliné montrant un homme en train de jouer de la guitare face à l'océan. La LG Soundbar et la LG TV dans un salon diffusant la musique d’un orchestre. Barre de son, téléviseur et caisson de basse actifs. La LG Soundbar et la LG TV dans une pièce sombre diffusant un concert. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores sont projetées vers le haut et vers l'avant depuis la barre de son, alors que le caisson de basse crée un effet sonore partant du bas.

 *Images d'écran simulées

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience TV LG

Design complémentaire au TV LG QNED

Se marie idéalement avec les TV LG QNED

Appréciez l'harmonie visuelle de votre TV LG QNED associée à la barre de son LG pour un intérieur raffiné.

La LG Soundbar et la LG QNED TV accrochées au mur avec le crochet compatible QNED dans une pièce de vie grise et couleur bois, vue dans un plan incliné montrant un homme jouant de la guitare. La LG Soundbar et la LG QNED TV contre un mur couleur crème avec le crochet QNED TV correspondant. La TV diffuse la vidéo d’une femme dans un studio d’enregistrement. En-dessous de la TV se trouve un support en bois moderne de forme géométrique. La LG Soundbar et la LG QNED TV sur un mur avec le crochet QNED TV correspondant dans un espace de vie confortable et à l’éclairage tamisé, avec des jouets d'enfants. La TV diffuse la vidéo d’un petit garçon en train de jouer du violoncelle.
Un support dédié

S'adapte idéalement à votre TV LG QNED

Le support dédié a été spécialement conçu pour se fixer avec élégance sur votre TV LG QNED* pour une harmonie visuelle et des performances audio optimales.

*S'applique aux modèles QNED 2024 QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

La télécommande LG pointe en direction d’une LG TV positionnée au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar. La LG TV affiche le menu de l’Interface WOW à l’écran.

WOW Interface**

La simplicité au bout des doigts**

Accédez à WOW Interface*** depuis votre TV LG pour un contrôle simple et clair**** de votre barre de son, comme changer de mode audio, de profil et accéder aux autres fonctionnalités.  

 

 

 

  

La LG Soundbar, la LG TV et un caisson de basse sont dans un salon diffusant un concert. Des gouttelettes blanches font des vagues de son qui partent de la barre de son vers le haut et vers l'avant et sont projetées par la TV. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base.

WOW Orchestra*****

En duo avec le son de votre TV LG.

Le son, les qualités tonales et les canaux uniques de votre barre de son LG et de votre TV LG s'unissent en harmonie pour vous offrir une expérience sonore captivante et marquante.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande de la LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

***L’Interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’Interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles FHD 63 peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.

*****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie. QNED 80 prend en charge des modèles limités des années 2022 et 2023.

******Veuillez noter que ces services peuvent être indisponibles au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

Ressentez le réalisme d'un panorama audio

Haut-parleur central à projection verticale

Vous êtes au cœur de l'univers sonore

Le haut-parleur central à projection verticale vous donne l'impression que le son provient du centre de votre TV LG pour une immersion plus réaliste. 

La LG Soundbar et la LG TV dans une pièce sombre diffusant un concert. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores sont projetées vers le haut et l’avant depuis la barre de son. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base.

*Ce qui précède est confirmé par une enquête sur ses propres normes.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

Son spatial à trois niveaux*

Une couche virtuelle pour un son plus réaliste.**

Le son spatial à trois niveaux ajoute un niveau virtuel pour créer un dôme sonore virtuel.

La LG Soundbar et la LG TV se trouvent dans un grand appartement urbain. Trois bandes rouges apparaissent l'une après l'autre, représentant des couches virtuelles, et se rejoignent pour créer un dôme sonore complet.

*Le son spatial à trois niveaux est disponible dans les modes Cinema et AI Sound Pro.

**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l'aide du canal du haut-parleur de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et supérieur avant est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore. Sans enceinte arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

***Images d’écran simulées. 

****Sans enceinte arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Son Ultime 3.1.1ch

Un son fascinant qui vous entoure

Plongez au cœur de la scène avec les univers sonores réalistes grâce au Dolby Atmos et DTS:X projetés par un système audio surround 3.1.1ch de 400 W et un caisson de basse.

La LG Soundbar, la LG TV, et le caisson de basse sont dans le séjour d’un gratte-ciel, diffusant un concert. Des ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes jaillissent de la barre de son, formant une boucle autour du canapé. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque déposée de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d’écran simulées.

Un son intelligent qui connaît vos goûts*

Expérience audio multicanale**

Ressentez un émerveillement sonore vaste et expressif

La barre de son LG convertit une source audio basique à 2 canaux en son multicanal pour un son profond et détaillé qui résonne dans votre espace.

Une LG Soundbar, une LG TV et un caisson de basse sont placés dans un appartement urbain moderne. La LG Soundbar émet des ondes sonores composées de gouttelettes blanches emplissant la pièce et un caisson de basse crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Ensemble, ils créent un effet de dôme dans la pièce.

*L'algorithme de mixage intelligent applique le son pour chaque canal dans les modes AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Amplification des voix Clear Voice Pro,  Jeux et Sports.

**L'expérience audio multicanale fonctionne grâce à un algorithme de mixage intelligent. Cet algorithme ne s'applique pas au mode standard ou aux modes musique. La technologie Bass Blast n'utilise pas l'algorithme de mixage intelligent mais copie les informations issues des 2ch et les diffuse sur tous les canaux. 

***Images d’écran simulées. 

AI Sound Pro

Toutes les ambiances et tous les genres sonnent juste

AI Sound Pro détecte ce que vous regardez parmi un large éventail de genres, et applique l'égaliseur le plus adapté afin d'offrir une experience sonore optimale.
La LG Soundbar montre trois écrans TV différents. Le premier positionné directement au-dessus diffuse un concert de musique avec une chanteuse. L’écran TV diffusant un journal télévisé passe au milieu et se met en marche. Puis, l’écran TV diffusant une scène d’action avec une femme montant les escaliers en courant passe au milieu et se met en marche. Entre la TV et la barre de son, une onde sonore est émise et change la couleur, qui correspond au genre, chaque fois que la télévision passe d’un écran à un autre.

*Images d’écran simulées.

En harmonie avec vos activités préférées.

Gaming intensif

Synchronisation entre son et image

Libérez des ports sur votre TV et connectez des consoles à votre barre de son LG, sans faire de compromis sur les performances graphiques. La prise en charge VRR/ALLM **garantit des jeux sans accrocs et avec un faible temps de latence.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

La LG Soundbar et la LG TV sont présentées ensemble. Un jeu de voitures de course s'affiche à l'écran.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**TV, barre de son et console doivent toutes prendre en charge la fonction VRR/ALLM.

***Fréquence VRR limitée à 60 Hz.

****Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour. 

*****HDCP 2.3 prend en charge les contenus en résolution 4K. La prise en charge de la fréquence de 120 Hz varie selon l'appareil, avec une prise en charge jusqu'à YCbCr4:2:0 pour la 4K.

****** La console de jeu n'est pas vendue avec

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    400 W

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    400 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    7 EA

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

    Oui

  • Voix Claires Pro

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Optique

    1

  • Entrée HDMI

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

  • Compatible Enceintes Arrière

    Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • Pass-through - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • Pass-through (4K) - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • e-ARC (Canal de Retour Audio +)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

  • 120Hz

    Oui

  • VRR / ALLM (spécificités Gaming)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • WOW Interface

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    3,0 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    5,7 kg

  • Poids Brut

    13,3 kg

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    33 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    33 W

ACCESSOIRE

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Support mural

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806087977011

AUDIO HI-RES (HAUTE RÉSOLUTION)

  • Échantillonnage

    24bit/96kHz

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S70TY et du caisson de basse

LG S70TY

LG Barre de son 3.1.1 | 400W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X