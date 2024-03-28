We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Moniteur LED grande taille 16/9ème pivot, USB et display port 27 pouces (68cm)
Moniteur LED grande taille 16/9ème pivot, USB et display port 27 pouces (68cm)
Toutes les caractéristiques
ECRAN
-
Type d'écran
TN
-
Taille de l'écran (POUCES)
27
-
Format
16/9
-
Pitch
0.311mm*0.311mm
-
Luminance (cd/m2)
250
-
Contraste
1 000 : 1
-
Contraste (DFC)
5M : 1
-
Angle de vision
178° (horizontal) / 178° (vertical)
-
Temps de réponse (ms)
5
-
Résolution (px)
1920 x 1080
-
Backlight
LED
CONNECTIQUES
-
D-Sub
Oui
-
DVI-D
Oui
-
HDMI
Non
-
PC Audio In
Oui
-
Display port
Oui
-
Sortie casque
Non
-
Entrée Casque
Non
-
USB 2.0
Oui
-
Composite (RCA)
Non
-
Composante (RCA)
Non
-
Haut-parleurs invisibles (2x1Watts)
Oui
ACCESSOIRES
-
Cordon d'alimentation
Oui
-
Câble VGA
Oui
-
Télécommande
Non
-
Câble DVI
Oui
-
Câble vidéo
Non
-
Batterie
Non
-
Guide d'installation rapide
Oui
-
Manuel sur CD
Oui
-
GENCOD
8801031032556
CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES
-
OSD
Oui
-
Nombre de langues
15
-
Couleur
Noir
-
Norme VESA
100 x 200
-
Base détachable
Oui
-
Inclinaison
Oui
-
Pied réglable en hauteur
Oui
-
Pivot
Oui
-
Mise à plat
Non
-
FLATRON f Engine
Oui
-
HDCP
Oui
-
4:3 in Wide
Non
-
ez-Zooming
Non
-
Fonction SMART
Non
-
Plug and Play
Oui
-
Bouton de contrôle (Nombre de touche)
5
NORMES ET STANDARDS
-
UL
Oui
-
CUL
Oui
-
SEMKO
Oui
-
FCC-B
Oui
-
CE
Oui
-
Energy Star (EPA 5.0)
Oui
-
EPEAT Gold
Oui
-
Windows 7
Oui
-
TUV - Type GS
Oui
-
TCO-03
Non
-
TCO-99
Non
-
ISO9241-307 (nouveau standard)
Oui
-
TCO-05
Oui
ALIMENTATION
-
100-240 Volts
Oui
-
Consommation (mode normale)
40W
-
Consommation (mode veille)
0.3W
-
Consommation (mode arrêt)
0.3W
-
Fréquence (H/V) Analog
30~83kHz / 56~75Hz
INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES
-
Dimensions moniteur sans pied (LxHxP en mm)
64.4(W) x 6.35(D) x 38.72(H)
-
Dimensions moniteur avec pied (LxHxP en mm)
64.4(W)x 24.0(D) x 47.78(H)
-
Dimensions moniteur avec pied + emballage (LxHxP en mm)
73.2(W)x53.4(D)x16.0(H)
-
Poids net moniteur sans pied (en kg)
4.75
-
Poids net moniteur avec pied (en kg)
5.35
-
Poids net moniteur avec pied + emballage (en kg)
7.62
Ce qu’ils en pensent
-
Manuel et logiciel
Téléchargez les manuels et les logiciels de vos produits.
-
Dépannage
Nos tutos dépannage concernant votre produit
-
Garantie
Consultez la garantie de votre produit
-
Pièce& accessoire
Découvrez des accessoires pour votre produit.
-
Enregistrer un produit
Enregistrer votre produit vous permettra d’obtenir une assistance plus rapide.
-
Recherches connexes
Trouver le manuel, le dépannage et la garantie de votre produit LG.
-
Assistance relatives aux commandes
Suivez votre commande et consulter la FAQ liée aux commandes.
-
Demande de réparation
Demandez un service de réparation facilement en ligne.
Contactez-nous
-
Livechat
Chattez avec les experts produits de LG pour obtenir de l’aide lors de vos achats, des réductions et des offres en temps réel
-
Chattez avec le service assistance de LG en utilisant la messagerie instantanée la plus populaire
-
Envoyez-nous un email
Une question ? Envoyer votre demande à notre service assistance
-
Appelez-nous
Notre SAV est à votre disposition pour vous aider