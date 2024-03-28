Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Moniteur LED grande taille 16/9ème pivot, USB et display port 27 pouces (68cm)

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Moniteur LED grande taille 16/9ème pivot, USB et display port 27 pouces (68cm)

LG E2711PY-BN

Moniteur LED grande taille 16/9ème pivot, USB et display port 27 pouces (68cm)

Toutes les caractéristiques

ECRAN

  • Type d'écran

    TN

  • Taille de l'écran (POUCES)

    27

  • Format

    16/9

  • Pitch

    0.311mm*0.311mm

  • Luminance (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contraste

    1 000 : 1

  • Contraste (DFC)

    5M : 1

  • Angle de vision

    178° (horizontal) / 178° (vertical)

  • Temps de réponse (ms)

    5

  • Résolution (px)

    1920 x 1080

  • Backlight

    LED

CONNECTIQUES

  • D-Sub

    Oui

  • DVI-D

    Oui

  • HDMI

    Non

  • PC Audio In

    Oui

  • Display port

    Oui

  • Sortie casque

    Non

  • Entrée Casque

    Non

  • USB 2.0

    Oui

  • Composite (RCA)

    Non

  • Composante (RCA)

    Non

  • Haut-parleurs invisibles (2x1Watts)

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • Cordon d'alimentation

    Oui

  • Câble VGA

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Non

  • Câble DVI

    Oui

  • Câble vidéo

    Non

  • Batterie

    Non

  • Guide d'installation rapide

    Oui

  • Manuel sur CD

    Oui

  • GENCOD

    8801031032556

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • OSD

    Oui

  • Nombre de langues

    15

  • Couleur

    Noir

  • Norme VESA

    100 x 200

  • Base détachable

    Oui

  • Inclinaison

    Oui

  • Pied réglable en hauteur

    Oui

  • Pivot

    Oui

  • Mise à plat

    Non

  • FLATRON f Engine

    Oui

  • HDCP

    Oui

  • 4:3 in Wide

    Non

  • ez-Zooming

    Non

  • Fonction SMART

    Non

  • Plug and Play

    Oui

  • Bouton de contrôle (Nombre de touche)

    5

NORMES ET STANDARDS

  • UL

    Oui

  • CUL

    Oui

  • SEMKO

    Oui

  • FCC-B

    Oui

  • CE

    Oui

  • Energy Star (EPA 5.0)

    Oui

  • EPEAT Gold

    Oui

  • Windows 7

    Oui

  • TUV - Type GS

    Oui

  • TCO-03

    Non

  • TCO-99

    Non

  • ISO9241-307 (nouveau standard)

    Oui

  • TCO-05

    Oui

ALIMENTATION

  • 100-240 Volts

    Oui

  • Consommation (mode normale)

    40W

  • Consommation (mode veille)

    0.3W

  • Consommation (mode arrêt)

    0.3W

  • Fréquence (H/V) Analog

    30~83kHz / 56~75Hz

INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES

  • Dimensions moniteur sans pied (LxHxP en mm)

    64.4(W) x 6.35(D) x 38.72(H)

  • Dimensions moniteur avec pied (LxHxP en mm)

    64.4(W)x 24.0(D) x 47.78(H)

  • Dimensions moniteur avec pied + emballage (LxHxP en mm)

    73.2(W)x53.4(D)x16.0(H)

  • Poids net moniteur sans pied (en kg)

    4.75

  • Poids net moniteur avec pied (en kg)

    5.35

  • Poids net moniteur avec pied + emballage (en kg)

    7.62

Ce qu’ils en pensent