Réfrigérateur Américain | 628 L | Door Cooling™ | Linear Cooling™

LG GSLE80PYBC

Réfrigérateur Américain | 628 L | Door Cooling™ | Linear Cooling™

Vue de face d’un réfrigérateur InstaView noir avec lumière à l’intérieur. Le contenu du réfrigérateur est visible à travers la porte InstaView. Des rayons de lumière bleue éclairent le contenu de la fonction DoorCooling.
DoorCooling⁺™

Une fraîcheur uniforme et rapidement

Les boissons et aliments restent frais grâce aux performances uniformes et rapides du rideau d'air froid Door Cooling™.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests effectués par UL, TÜV Rheinland utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température du réservoir d’eau placé dans le panier supérieur baisse entre les modèles Door Cooling™ et Non-Door Cooling™. Modèles applicables uniquement.
*Les images du produit ne sont fournies qu’à des fins d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.
*Door Cooling™ est censé s’arrêter lorsque la porte est ouverte.

Hygiène

LED UVnano™

Savourez une eau propre à tout moment avec notre la technologie UVnano™ qui élimine jusqu'à 99,99 %* des bactéries présentes sur l'embout du distributeur.

*L'image est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel.

*L'effet de l'UVnano (nom de la fonction : Self Care) a été évalué par des tests en laboratoire réalisés par TUV en 2020 à l'aide de méthodes de test internes consistant à mesurer la réduction d'E. coli, S. aureus et P. aeruginosa dans des échantillons d'eau distillée après exposition à la LED UV du produit pendant 10 minutes chaque heure, après un total de 24 heures dans le cadre d'une utilisation domestique normale. ; Les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction des conditions environnementales et de l'utilisation. Le produit ne traite ni ne guérit les problèmes de santé et ne garantit pas que l'eau filtrée par le produit sera exempte de contaminants tels que des particules microbiologiques affectant la santé des utilisateurs.

Raccordé à l'eau 

Une eau filtrée en continu

Remplacez facilement le filtre à eau situé à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur et profitez d'une eau filtrée à tout moment*.

Les deux cartes séparées montrent des filtres changables et celle de droite désigne avec un homme qui boit l’eau.

*Testé et certifié par l’organisme NSF International en fonction de la norme NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 401 afin de réduire 25 substances potentiellement nocives dont le plomb, l’amiante, etc. Les filtres LG® offrent une eau filtrée pour votre famille et vous. Pour de meilleurs résultats, remplacez votre filtre LG® tous les 6 mois (ou tous les 760 litres).

Fraîcheur

Conservez la saveur des aliments

La technologie de contrôle de la température et de refroidissement garde vos aliments frais longtemps.

La partie supérieure de l’image montre la récolte de laitue dans un champ. La partie inférieure de l’image montre une salade fraîche dans une assiette ronde. Les légumes dans ces deux images sont connectés de manière naturelle comme s’ils n’étaient qu’une image.

FRESH Converter™

Une humidité contrôlée pour garder vos aliments frais

Fresh Converter™ vous aide à choisir les réglages de température optimaux pour les différents aliments. 

Avec ses 3 positions pour 3 températures, l’humidité est contrôlée de façon optimale pour une conservation adaptée à la viande, au poisson et aux légumes. 

LG ThinQ™

La vie intelligente commence avec LG ThinQ™

Les appareils compatibles Wi-Fi vous permettent de contrôler et de surveiller votre réfrigérateur à l'aide de votre smartphone.

La vie intelligente commence avec LG ThinQ™

Un réfrigérateur intelligent

Smart Learner™ apprend à connaître vos habitudes pour optimiser le refroidissement, la consommation d'énergie et la consommation de glace. Cette technologie refroidit votre réfrigérateur deux heures avant les périodes de forte utilisation afin d'éviter le gaspillage d'énergie. Pendant les périodes d'inactivité ou de faible utilisation, Smart Learner™ réduit le gaspillage d'énergie en limitant les mouvements du compresseur.

Graphique de l’enregistrement et de l’analyse de la température dans le réfrigérateur durant trois semaines, et l’apparence du réfrigérateur qui fournit un air frais différent en conséquence

Connectez votre réfrigérateur à votre smartphone

L'application LG ThinQ™ vous permet de vous connecter facilement à votre réfrigérateur. Activez la " congélation express " d'une simple pression.

Connectez votre réfrigérateur à votre smartphone

Alarme portes ouvertes

Vous ne savez pas si vous avez laissé la porte du réfrigérateur ouverte ? L'application LG ThinQ™ vous enverra une notification directement sur votre téléphone pour vous alerter.

Alarme portes ouvertes

Les fonctions LG ThinQ™ peuvent varier en fonction du produit et du pays. Consultez votre revendeur local ou le site Web local de LG pour connaître la disponibilité du service.

Des poignées intégrées

Un design sophistiqué

Finitions métalliques

Un design premium

Compresseur Smart Inverter™

Une efficacité énergétique sans compromis

Le compresseur Smart Inverter™ ajuste la vitesse du moteur pour refroidir efficacement sans être énergivore* et garantit des performances durables avec sa garantie de 10 ans**.  

Pouvez vous remplacer le texte " reduce energy consumption" par : Une consommation optimisée

*Basé sur le résultat de test KLT qui compare la consommation d’énergie de norme KS C ISO 15502 entre les modèles LGE R-B601GM(compresseur alternatif conventionnel de LG) et R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor). Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle.

**Garantie de 10 ans sur pièces uniquement.

FAQ

Q.

Que dois-je faire pour installer un réfrigérateur congélateur à plomberie ? 

A.

Pour en savoir plus, cliquez sur le lien ci-dessous.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A 

Q.

Comment puis-je changer la température de mon réfrigérateur américain ? 

A.

Utilisez le panneau de commande sur la porte ou à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur pour régler ou ajuster la température de votre réfrigérateur ou congélateur. Utilisez l'application LG ThinQ™ pour modifier le réglage de la température à distance via votre smartphone pour les modèles pris en charge. 

Q.

Quels sont les éléments à prendre en compte lors de l'achat d'un réfrigérateur américain ?

A.

LG propose une large gamme de Réfrigérateurs Congélateurs élégants et dotés de multiples fonctionnalités intelligentes. De l'American au multi-portes, de la technologie InstaView™ Door-in-Door™,  LG propose le réfrigérateur-congélateur idéal pour chaque foyer. Si vous concevez une cuisine, il est facile d'y intégrer l'appareil de vos rêves ; si vous avez un espace existant à combler, il se peut que votre choix soit dicté par l'espace. Une fois que vous avez choisi le réfrigérateur-congélateur qui convient le mieux à votre mode de vie, examinez l'espace de stockage, les technologies de refroidissement innovantes qui permettent de conserver la fraîcheur de vos aliments , les fonctions pratiques comme le Total No Frost (sans givres), le distributeur d'eau et de glaçons et sa LED UVNano, les clayettes rétractables et le système de tiroirs FRESHConverter™. N'oubliez pas de vérifier l'étiquette énergie et la garantie du produit. 

Q.

De quelle taille de réfrigérateur américain ai-je besoin ?

A.

Bien que cela dépende de votre style de vie, en règle générale : le réfrigérateur-congélateur LG Combi (capacité : 340-384 L) suffit normalement pour un petit ménage de 1 à 2 personnes ; Les modèles Slim Multi-Door (506-508 L) conviennent à une famille de 3-4 personnes ; pour une famille plus nombreuse, nous recommandons les modèles spacieux LG Multi-Door ou American Style (capacité 625-705 L). Les modèles multi-portes offrent une largeur supplémentaire pour ranger les tiroirs ou les plateaux. Puisque chez LG, nous souhaitons que chaque client trouve le réfrigérateur-congélateur qui lui convient le mieux, nous proposons une sélection de tailles par gamme.

Q.

Quelle est la différence entre un réfrigérateur à raccordé et non raccordé à l'eau ?

A.

LG vous offre un maximum de liberté concernant le placement de votre Réfrigérateur congélateur en proposant des modèles raccordés et non raccordés à l'eau. Un réfrigérateur raccordé est connecté directement à une arrivée d'eau afin d’alimenter le distributeur d’eau et de glaçons. Un réfrigérateur non raccordé possède un réservoir d’eau rechargeable intégré et connecté au distributeur. Il vous suffit de remplir le réservoir pour profiter d’eau et glaçons.

DIMENSIONS

Volume du réfrigérateur (L)
372
Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
Classe d’énergie
C
Door Cooling+
Oui

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    628

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    224

  • Classe d’énergie

    C

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Door-in-Door

    Non

  • Plomberie

    Plomberie requise

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Finition (porte)

    Silver

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    Réfrigérateur Américain

  • Norme/Profondeur

    Encastrable

  • Classe d’énergie

    C

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    628

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    192

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    372

  • Volume tiroirs (L)

    35

  • Volume du congélateur (2Star) (L)

    15

  • Volume de la fabrique à glaçe (L)

    14

COMMANDE ET ÉCRAN

  • Écran LED interne

    Écran Interne

  • Congélation express

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    145

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    135

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    620

  • Profondeur avec poignée (mm)

    735

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    1 750

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    1 790

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • Door-in-Door

    Non

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Oui

  • InstaView

    Non

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Fabrique à glaçons_Manuel

    Non

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Plomberie

    Plomberie requise

  • Distributeur d’eau et de glaçons

    Glaçons et Glace pilée

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    Oui (Spaceplus)

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    PET

  • Finition (porte)

    Silver

  • Fond métallique(Metal Fresh)

    Blanche

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    224

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    34

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    B

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    4

  • Lumière

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    3

  • Balconnet de porte_Tiroir à Fromage

    Non

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Pure N Fresh

    Non

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code barre

    8806087978582

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    2

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    3

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    2 Transparents

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

