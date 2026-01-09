About Cookies on This Site

Réfrigérateurs congélateurs

Conçus pour s’adapter à votre espace, votre style de vie et vos besoins de tous les jours.

Découvrez notre large gamme de réfrigérateurs congélateurs LG conçus pour tous les types de foyers.

Réfrigérateur congélateur LG InstaView centré dans une cuisine verte avec des étagères autour, un évier et des appareils intégrés

Toquez deux fois pour voir l’intérieur

La technologie ingénieuse LG InstaView™

Economisez de l'énergie, préservez la fraîcheur et impressionnez à chaque fois que vous toquez sur la porte.

La technologie ingénieuse LG InstaView™ En savoir plus
Réfrigérateur-congélateur LG côte à côte avec distributeur d’eau intégré dans un mur entre le salon et l’espace cuisine
Réfrigérateurs congélateurs américains

Les portes côte à côte offrent un rangement généreux et une vue intégrale du contenu.

Réfrigérateur congélateur LG InstaView montrant son intérieur bien rempli à travers un panneau transparent placé dans une cuisine intégrée sombre
Réfrigérateurs congélateurs multi-portes

Les portes doubles avec réfrigérateur en haut et congélateur en bas permettent de tout organiser.

Réfrigérateur congélateur grande taille LG intégré dans un mur de cuisine de couleur claire à côté des étagères et de l’îlot de cuisine
Réfrigérateurs congélateurs de grandes tailles

Un design fin et polyvalent avec réfrigérateur en haut et congélateur en bas, pour les essentiels du quotidien.

Fonctionnalités principales

Toquez pour voir l’intérieur. Appuyez pour contrôler. Commencez mieux votre journée avec LG.

Réfrigérateur congélateur LG InstaView avec panneau en verre et graphique du geste de frappe montrant la fonctionnalité de visibilité intérieure
InstaView™

Accédez à ce qui se trouve à l’intérieur sans ouvrir la porte ni compromettre le refroidissement.

Réfrigérateur congélateur LG connecté à une application pour smartphone qui permet aux utilisateurs d’ajuster la température
LG ThinQ™

Profitez du refroidissement intelligent grâce au contrôle à distance via l'application LG ThinQ par WiFi

*Les fonctionnalités intelligentes et le produit d’assistance vocale peuvent varier selon le pays et le modèle. Vérifiez la disponibilité des services avec votre revendeur local ou avec la société LG.

Gros plan du distributeur du réfrigérateur congélateur LG remplissant un verre de glaçons

Ice Solution

Distribution de glaçons instantanée. Découvrer le style qui vous convient.

Ice Solution En savoir plus

Guide complet de la configuration de votre réfrigérateur congélateur

Un guide étape par étape pour choisir le bon produit et préparer votre espace.

Guide d’achat

Trouvez le modèle qui vous correspond, faites le bon choix

Comparez les fonctionnalités, les styles et les tailles, et obtenez des conseils pour vous aider à décider en toute confiance.

En savoir plus

Guide d’installation

Vérifiez votre espace, planifiez votre configuration

Suivez des étapes simples pour profiter d’une installation fluide.

En savoir plus

Conseils utiles, optimisés par LG

Suivez des conseils simples au quotidien pour mieux utiliser vos appareils.

Tiroir Fresh Converter du réfrigérateur congélateur LG contenant de la viande avec des herbes, du citron et des légumes

Comment garder des aliments frais et manger sainement

Essuyage à la main de l’intérieur du réfrigérateur congélateur LG avec un chiffon doux ivoire

Propreté étincelante : Comment nettoyer votre réfrigérateur

Réfrigérateur congélateur LG côte à côte avec distributeur dans une cuisine intégrée blanche

Réfrigérateur congélateur sans givre : Comment cela fonctionne-t-il ?