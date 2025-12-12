About Cookies on This Site

83 pouces (210 cm) | LG OLED evo M5 83 pouces | 4K Smart TV sans fil | 2025

LG OLED83M59LA
Vidéo de présentation de la LG OLED evo M5 USP.
Vue avant de la TV LG OLED M5. L’emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 12 ans et le logo LG OLED evo AI 2025 sont à l’écran. Boîtier Zero Connect dans le coin avec le titre, Boîtier Zero Connect avec transfert audio et vidéo sans fil 4K 144 Hz
Boîtier Zero Connect avec ses dimensions correspondantes en millimètres.
Vue avant et latérale de la Smart TV LG OLED M5 montrant ses dimensions de longueur, largeur, hauteur et profondeur.
L’écran de TV LG OLED M5 montre l’intérieur d’une grotte avec vue sur le ciel. Le texte évoque l’impressionnante qualité visuelle 4K sans perte des détails.
TV LG OLED M5 avec un jeu en cours à l’écran présentant un gameplay fluide. Le boîtier Zero Connect est visible, mais parfaitement intégré à l’espace. Les certifications de jeu sont visibles. Le texte évoque le jeu sans fil ultra-réactif 120 Hz avec une faible latence.
Trois icônes représentant les 3 avantages gratuits de la TV LG Véritablement sans fil. Position libre, sans encombrement, sans tracas. Le texte parle de se libérer des limites de la TV filaire et de profiter d’une installation sans effort et d’un open space impeccable.
Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération sur un fond sombre. Il brille de l’intérieur d’une lumière violette et bleue, illuminant les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Le titre parle de la façon dont le processeur dédié à la LG OLED evo offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes avec une précision au niveau pixel. Les statistiques de performance sont visibles. Traitement neuronal NPU par IA 6,7 fois plus important. Fonctionnement 2,2 fois plus rapide, CPU. Graphiques 3,6 fois améliorés, GPU.
Le lancement d’une navette spatiale depuis le sol. La scène est divisée au milieu avec une moitié légèrement plus sombre et plus terne. L’autre moitié montre à quel point la fusée est remarquablement lumineuse, démontrant à quel point les visuels peuvent être brillants sur un écran de LG OLED TV avec la structure émettant de la lumière et l’architecture de contrôle de l’éclairage de l’amplificateur de luminosité Booster Max.
LG OLED TV montrant une comparaison visuelle entre un écran avec Couleur et Noir parfaits et un écran sans. Les certifications UL et eyesafe sont visibles avec un texte invitant à vérifier les marques.
LG OLED TV montrant une comparaison visuelle entre un écran avec Couleur et Noir parfaits et un écran sans. Les certifications UL et eyesafe sont visibles avec un texte invitant à vérifier les marques.
Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie Perfect Color, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs et Volume de couleurs à 100 %. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Perfect Color.
Télécommande LG AI Magic Remote avec le bouton IA en surbrillance. Autour d’elle se trouvent les différentes fonctionnalités auxquelles un utilisateur peut accéder à partir du bouton. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Le texte explique que la télécommande LG AI Magic Remote complète votre AI Experience avec un bouton dédié à l’IA et peut être utilisée comme une souris aérienne. Il vous suffit de pointer et cliquer.
Fonctionnalités principales

  • Téléviseur sans fil équipé du boitier Zero Connect
  • Processeur α11 AI 4K Gen2
  • Noir Absolu & Pixels auto-émissifs
  • Intertek 100% de fidélité des couleurs
  • Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Dolby Vision et Dolby Atmos
Plus
2025 CES Innovation Awards badge with a Best of Innovation citation.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat(OLED M5, 83")

Écran vidéo

Reviewed Awards CES 2025 logo.

Prix Reviewed - CES 2025

« La capacité sans fil du M5 sublime à tous niveaux la qualité d’image et la distance du signal. »

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice* - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Sans fil, sans compromis d'expérienceQualité de l’imagewebOS pour l’IAQualité du sonDesignDivertissement

Découvrez un TV sans fil, avec la qualité d’image reconnue du LG OLED G5.

TV sans fil, sans compromis d'expérience avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K et jusqu'à 144 Hz

Le transfert sans fil 4K est là. Notre technologie sans fil vous libère des limites des connexions filaires en offrant  les mêmes qualités d'image et de son exceptionnelles qu’une TV filaire.

Photo de type Lifestyle montrant la disposition très soignée d’un espace de vie avec une TV LG OLED M5. Aucun câble n’est visible. Le boîtier Zero Connect est dissimulé, à peine visible.

Profitez d'une qualité 4K sans perte visuelle, comme sur une TV filaire

La technologie sans fil avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K jusqu'à 144Hz garantit l’expérience visuelle d’une TV filaire. Profitez d’un contenu aux retards d’affichage minimes et sans compromis sur la qualité visuelle. 

L’écran de TV LG OLED M5 montre l’intérieur d’une grotte avec vue sur le ciel. Les détails sont impressionnants et montrent une qualité 4K sans aucune perte visuelle.

*Visuellement sans perte d’après les résultats des tests internes selon la norme ISO/IEC 29170-2, avec les performances réelles en fonction des réglages, des conditions ambiantes et de l’utilisation.

Jouez en toute fluidité avec des jeux sans fil à très faible latence

Certifié pour des performances de jeu fluides et sans fil. Profitez d’un temps de réponse d'environ 0,1 ms 144 Hz certifié Intertek avec les certifications Nvidia G-Sync compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000 et plus.

TV LG OLED M5 avec un jeu en cours à l’écran présentant un gameplay fluide. Le boîtier Zero Connect est visible, mais parfaitement intégré à l’espace. Le logo Nvidia G-Sync, le logo 144Hz et la certification Intertek pour un temps de réponse de 0,1 ms sont visibles. Les certifications de jeu sont visibles.
Les certifications Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium et autres certifications liées au jeu sont également visibles.

*Validation NVIDIA G-Sync compatible et AMD FreeSync Premium basée sur un retard d’affichage faible, une réduction des saccades et des performances sans scintillement.

*144 Hz s’applique à la OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces.

*Les 144 Hz fonctionnent uniquement avec les jeux ou PC qui prennent en charge les 144 Hz.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de TV qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu HDR des consommateurs.

*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

*clearMR est un programme de certification de VESA pour évaluer les performances de flou de mouvement de l’écran.

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction des paramètres, de la connexion au réseau et de l’environnement d’utilisation.

*Les écrans LG OLED ont été certifiés par Intertek pour un temps de réponse de 0,1 ms (gris-à-gris) et des performances de jeu qualifiées.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect. Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

Libérez-vous des contraintes de la TV filaire

Découvrez la liberté d’une installation simple, pour un intérieur impeccable. Branchez vos autres appareils au boîtier Zero Connect et passez au mode sans fil.

Position libre

Le boîtier Zero Connect est facile à installer. Sans avoir besoin d’une connexion directe à la TV, vous pouvez concevoir votre espace à votre guise.

Sans encombrement 

Transformez votre espace pour qu’il soit aussi soigné que possible. Gardez un intérieur épuré et sans encombrement de câbles autour de votre TV.

Sans tracas

Branchez tous vos appareils au le boîtier Zero Connect plutôt qu'à votre TV et créez facilement votre installation de divertissement optimisée.

Simplifiez votre installation murale grâce au boîtier Zero Connect*

Fixez votre TV au mur facilement. Étant donné que votre boîtier Zero Connect permet de connecter sans fil vos appareils à votre téléviseur, il n’est pas nécessaire de modifier votre mur pour les installer et d'ainsi générer des coûts supplémentaires.

Comparaison côte à côte d’une TV filaire et d’une TV LG sans fil sans compromis d'expérience en terme d’installation. Du côté de la TV filaire , des travaux supplémentaires semblaient être nécessaires pour essayer de cacher tous les autres appareils derrière la TV. L’étiquette dit installation murale avec un coût supplémentaire. Du côté de la TV sans fil sans compromis d'expérience de LG, la TV est fixée au mur proprement. Aucun câble ou appareil n’est visible. Lectures d’étiquettes, installation sans tracas et sans frais.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

Profitez d'une expérience de visionnage incroyable grâce au dernier processeur alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2

Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération met à l'échelle vos images en qualité 4K avec des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes. Les moteurs IA perçoivent les objets avec une précision au pixel près pour améliorer la qualité d’image et offrir la meilleure expérience visuelle possible.

Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération sur un fond sombre. Il brille de l’intérieur d’une lumière violette et bleue, illuminant les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Les statistiques de performance sont visibles. Traitement neuronal NPU par IA jusqu'à 6,7 fois plus important. Fonctionnement jusqu'à 2,2 fois plus rapide, CPU. Graphiques jusqu'à 3,6 fois améliorés, GPU*.

*En comparaison des modèles LG TV d’autres gammes de la même année équipés d’un processeur alpha 7 AI Gen8. Tests réalisés en interne.

Des images jusqu'à 3X plus lumineuses grâce au Brightness Booster Ultimate*

L'alliance du processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération, de la nouvelle structure d'émission et de l’architecture de contrôle de la lumière offre des images jusqu’à trois fois plus lumineuses*.

Image d'illustration. Scène du lancement d’une navette spatiale divisée en deux. Une moitié de la scène est lumineuse et éclatante grâce aux algorithmes d’amplification de la luminosité LG. L’autre moitié est plus sombres, terne et dans les tons gris.

*La luminosité peut varier en fonction du modèle, de la taille de l’écran et de la région du marché.

*La luminosité maximale est 3 fois plus lumineuse que la LG OLED B5 @10 % de fenêtre par des mesures internes.

Avec LG OLED TV, bénéficiez du Noir Absolu et de couleurs réalistes, de jour comme de nuit.

Le Noir Absolu est certifié UL et offre des niveaux de noirs profonds pour améliorer la luminosité et le contraste perçus. A également obtenu la certification UL eyesafe pour une expérience visuelle plus confortable en réduisant les émissions de lumière bleue.

LG OLED TV montrant une comparaison visuelle simulée pour comparaison entre un écran Noir Absolu et Couleurs certifiées 100% réalistes et un écran sans. Les certifications UL et eyesafe sont visibles.

*Technologie Noir Absolu mesure des niveaux de noir de 0,24 nit jusqu’à 500 lux de lumière ambiante – LG OLED Display est vérifié par UL pour le noir absolu mesuré selon les normes IDMS 11,5 Ring-light Reflection.

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant et de l’environnement de visionnage.

* Image simulée pour illustration.

Couleurs 100% réalistes

Certifié Fidélité et Volume de couleur de 100 %. Profitez de couleurs précises et éclatantes sur un écran avec anti-reflet, de jour comme de nuit.

Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie 100% couleurs réalistes, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Le fond sombre avec les éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en valeur la protection de l’écran contre les reflets. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs, Volume de couleurs à 100 % et à sa certification anti-reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Couleurs réalistes.

*La mention « Sans reflet » s’applique aux OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces et OLED G5 83/77/65/55 pouces.

*La « Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % » et le « Volume de couleur à 100 % du DCI-P3 » s’appliquent aux OLED TV 2025.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

*Le reflet de l’écran est défini par la valeur SCI (Specular Component Included, composante spéculaire incluse) à 550 nm, testée indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est mesuré pour générer moins de 1 % de réflexion par Intertek.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour l’absence de reflet selon l’intégration de sphère d’échantillonnage IDMS 11.2.2.

Donnez vie à chaque image avec AI Picture Pro*

La mise à l’échelle supérieure IA, l’amplificateur d’objet perçu IA et le mappage de tonalité dynamique OLED analysent les éléments de chaque image pour améliorer la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté.

Des lignes s’animent sur une image très terne et presque grise d’un léopard dans une forêt, comme si un superordinateur analysait les éléments dans le cadre. Un laser trace la silhouette du léopard, puis il est amélioré pour être plus lumineux, plus net et plus coloré. L’arrière-plan se transforme également de gauche à droite avec un contraste, une profondeur et des couleurs désormais améliorés.

*AI Picture Pro = Image pro via IA.

*AI Picture Pro ne prendra pas en charge les contenus protégés par le droit d’auteur sur les services OTT.

*La qualité de l’image après la mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.

LG AI TV: Votre Allié Intelligent dernière génération.

En savoir plus

Votre expérience AI* débute avec la nouvelle télécommande AI Magic Remote.

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote ! Avec sa molette et son pointeur à l’écran, utilisez la comme une souris et bénéficiez d'une navigation simple et rapide dans votre interface webOS. Passez des commandes vocales grâce au bouton AI central.

*Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

*La fonction AI Voice Recognition est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID* de LG reconnaît la voix de chaque utilisateur lors d'une commande vocale et vous offre des recommandations personnalisées.

* AI Voice ID = Reconnaissance vocale via IA.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Elle fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Recherchez ce que vous voulez. La recherche vocale et son IA intégrée comprend vos demandes. La recherche vocale AI Search* vous répond avec des recommandations personnalisées.

Microsoft Copilot™ vous apporte des éléments supplémentaires.

* AI Search = Recherche via IA. La recherche par IA est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Les États-Unis et la Corée utilisent le modèle LLM.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de téléviseur LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment le AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de téléviseur LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment le AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Vous n'avez qu'à parler à votre TV via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et votre AI Chatbot* vous apporte son aide. Il comprend votre besoin pour vous apporter la réponse adaptée.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*L’AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple clic sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de vos dernières recherches et de vos derniers contenus regardés.

* AI Concierge = Conciergerie IA.*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

AI Picture Wizard*

Des algorithmes avancés comprennent vos préférences en passant en revue avec vous jusqu'à 1,6 milliard images possibles. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée un mode image personnalisé, rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Sound Wizard*

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions d'options possibles, l’IA crée le mode son qui vous ressemble.

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Dites simplement « Hi LG » pour commencer à interagir avec votre TV

L’IA de votre TV est toujours prête à répondre à vos demandes. Sans même appuyer sur un bouton, dites simplement « Hi LG » et l’IA sera invitée à écouter vos demandes.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Bénéficiez d'une évolution majeure de votre interface chaque année, avec le primé web:OS Re:New Program*

Continuez à profiter des dernières fonctionnalités et des derniers logiciels grâce à des évolutions anuelles. Sentez-vous en sécurité en sachant que webOS, lauréat de l’innovation CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, protège votre vie privée et vos données.

*webOS Re:New Program = Program Re:Nouveau.

*Disponibles sur modèles OLED 2022 et ultérieurs et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs (dont gammes UHD 2025 et ultérieurs).

*Il prend en charge jusqu'à 4 évolutions majeures de l'interface sur 5 ans à partir de la version initiale de webOS du produit. La première mise à jour a lieu au plus tard 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

*Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

LG TV avec Home Hub à l’écran. L’interface utilisateur présente Google Home, ThinQ et d’autres IoT montrant comment vous pouvez facilement gérer tous vos appareils intelligents sur votre TV.

Le Tableau de Bord Maison, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison connectée

Gérez facilement divers appareils ménagers LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et plus encore. Contrôlez toute votre maison avec cette fonctionnalité pratique, grâce à un tableau de bord unique et intuitif.

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

Affinez votre son pour un effet percutant avec AI Sound Pro*

*Dynamic Sound Booster = Amplificateur de son dynamique.

*Doit être activé par le biais du mode de barre de son dans le menu.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute.

Enrichissez votre son avec la LG TV et la barre de son LG

*La barre de son est vendue séparemment.

*Le contrôle du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon les modèles de soundbar.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

*L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface s’applique aux LG OLED TV 2025.

One Wall Design*

Lorsque vous montez votre TV au mur, ses bords étroits et son design harmonieux garantissent qu’il n’y a aucun écart.

* One Wall Design = Design au plus près du mur.

*La taille du bord varie en fonction de la série et de la taille.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

 Maximisez votre expérience: utilisez plusieurs écrans en simultané avec le Multi-Ecrans*

Tirez le meilleur profit de votre TV avec le Multi-écrans. Castez vos appareils via Google Cast* et AirPlay*. Divisez votre écran en deux écrans distincts pour un divertissement optimisé.

*Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes.

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Diffusez une variété de contenus. Gratuitement. 

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, propose gratuitement une vaste sélection de chaînes à consommer en Direct ou à la Demande, à portée de main.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans abonnement. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans frais supplémentaires ni besoin de brancher une box TV.

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu exceptionnelle

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV en accédant à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid ou désormais Xbox ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA auxquels jouer avec la manette à des jeux ludiques auxquels jouer directement avec la télécommande.

Écran d’accueil du Portail de jeux. Le curseur se déplace et clique pour montrer de nombreux titres de jeux populaires, et la fonction ajoutée qui permet de sélectionner des jeux en fonction du type de manette que vous avez, qu’il s’agisse d’une manette ou de la télécommande.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

L'expérience Cinéma LG OLED TV

Regardez les films prendre vie dans votre home cinéma avec un son immersif et le FILMMAKER Mode qui s’adapte à l’éclairage de l’environnement pour une qualité d’image qui satisfait aux normes les plus élevées du réalisateur.

Dolby Vision® et FILMMAKER Mode™ ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec Dolby Vision® et FILMMAKER Mode™ avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.

Dolby Atmos®

Laissez vous englober par le son surround réaliste, pour vous sentir au centre de l'action.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Mode™ ambiant avec Dolby Vision® est pris en charge.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

Grand espace blanc rempli d’OLED TVs montrant comment LG lance des innovations révolutionnaires depuis plus d’une décennie. L’emblème Marque de OLED TV numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 12 ans est également visible.

LG OLED

Découvrez de l'innovation sans limite

Découvrez de l'innovation sans limite En savoir plus

*Toutes les images du produit ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

*La télécommande AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre TV.

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément
Pour en savoir plus sur la manière dont ce produit traite les données et sur vos droits en tant qu’utilisateur, veuillez consulter « Couverture des données et spécifications » à l’adresse LG Privacy

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Notre sélection pour vous