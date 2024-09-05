We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Amplifying Atlético De Madrid’s Stadium Experience With Cutting-Edge LED Displays
Over the last few decades, football has fully embraced technology in various ways. From wearable smart tech that acquires player data during games to goal line technology that ensures every legitimate goal is given, innovation has changed the way we play the beautiful game – and now how we experience it. In this spirit, LG Spain has teamed up with European giants Atlético de Madrid, a storied Spanish fútbol club with a passionate global fan base and rich legacy dating back to 1903, to deliver its cutting-edge signage products and technological innovations.
As an official sponsor of Atlético de Madrid for the next two seasons, LG Spain will install its LED signage throughout the magnificent Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano. The ellipse-shaped ribbon LED poised to adorn the stadium’s roof will not only deliver an immersive visual experience to fans, but also become one of the stadium’s most iconic design elements. Measuring 2,000 meters with mesh LED materials and a luminance of 7,500cd/m², this “sky ribbon” display is ready to captivate over 70,000 fans every week with its mesmerizing 360-degree visual effect.
At the entrance, four rounded outdoor LEDs will be installed, while a 45-square-meter LED banner display will welcome fans with LG’s exceptionally bright and high-resolution display technology. In addition, tunnel LED screens will be added to the wall and arches in the players’ tunnel to build anticipation and immersion as the players step out onto the pitch.
To ensure that this sponsorship transcends the pitch, LG Spain will support the club’s Ciudad del Deporte project, a state-of-the-art sports city expected to be completed by 2026 in collaboration with the local government. To this end, LG Spain aims to help modernize the sports city’s facilities through the wide implementation of its latest digital signage solutions.
This partnership underscores the confidence of Atlético de Madrid in LG’s display technologies, as this is not the first time they crossed paths. Back in 2017, LG Spain installed LED signage with a total size of 755-square-meter across its 88,000-square-meter stadium. This means its loyal fans are well aware of LG’s ability to vividly bring the match to life again with clear match replays and immersive club-related content.
“LG is the perfect partner to enhance the stadium experience for all spectators visiting the Cívitas Metropolitano,” said Óscar Mayo, director of Revenue and Operations at Atlético de Madrid. “Thanks to this new project, our stadium and future sports city will benefit from high-level display technology, exciting our fans that come from all around the world to see us play while setting a new technological standard.”
LG has a track record of installing highly impressive digital signage installations in arenas across Europe, including London’s iconic Wembley Stadium and ultra-modern Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Germany’s Deutsche Bank Park Stadium and Finland’s Nokia Arena. These installations helped deliver unforgettable match experiences for millions of spectators, which drives LG to bring the exceptional visual experience to more arenas across the world.
To learn more about LG LED displays that are transforming the world of sports and beyond, visit LG Digital Connect.
# # #