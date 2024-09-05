Amplifying Atlético De Madrid’s Stadium Experience With Cutting-Edge LED Displays

Over the last few decades, football has fully embraced technology in various ways. From wearable smart tech that acquires player data during games to goal line technology that ensures every legitimate goal is given, innovation has changed the way we play the beautiful game – and now how we experience it. In this spirit, LG Spain has teamed up with European giants Atlético de Madrid, a storied Spanish fútbol club with a passionate global fan base and rich legacy dating back to 1903, to deliver its cutting-edge signage products and technological innovations.

As an official sponsor of Atlético de Madrid for the next two seasons, LG Spain will install its LED signage throughout the magnificent Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano. The ellipse-shaped ribbon LED poised to adorn the stadium’s roof will not only deliver an immersive visual experience to fans, but also become one of the stadium’s most iconic design elements. Measuring 2,000 meters with mesh LED materials and a luminance of 7,500cd/m², this “sky ribbon” display is ready to captivate over 70,000 fans every week with its mesmerizing 360-degree visual effect.

At the entrance, four rounded outdoor LEDs will be installed, while a 45-square-meter LED banner display will welcome fans with LG’s exceptionally bright and high-resolution display technology. In addition, tunnel LED screens will be added to the wall and arches in the players’ tunnel to build anticipation and immersion as the players step out onto the pitch.

To ensure that this sponsorship transcends the pitch, LG Spain will support the club’s Ciudad del Deporte project, a state-of-the-art sports city expected to be completed by 2026 in collaboration with the local government. To this end, LG Spain aims to help modernize the sports city’s facilities through the wide implementation of its latest digital signage solutions.