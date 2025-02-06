Bringing Content Creation In-House With Cutting-Edge Virtual Studio

At the core of the LG Virtual Production Studio is the company’s award-winning commercial LED display technology, featuring a 1.5mm pixel pitch display spanning two walls. This setup enables immersive, cost-effective and flexible content creation, complemented by cutting-edge technologies from LG’s partners, including the Megapixel HELIOS Controller and Mo-Sys Camera Tracking Solutions/Server.

Further strengthening its capabilities, LG recently acquired a stake in Mo-Sys Engineering, a leading developer of virtual production solutions and camera robotics. This collaboration seamlessly integrates LED displays and controllers with Mo-Sys’s XR (extended reality) technology to create a comprehensive XR solution, as implemented in the LG Virtual Production Studio. In addition, the studio’s HELIOS Platform from Megapixel allows multiple users to control colorimetry, tone mapping and camera integration features in real time without the need for additional software.