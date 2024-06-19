[Executive Corner] Elevating LG’s Global Presence: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

To position LG as a leading “Smart Life Solution Company” and ensure sustained growth, we must revolutionize our operational approach. Embracing change is pivotal for enhancing our organizational capabilities and business competitiveness, enabling us to uncover new opportunities for customer value creation in a rapidly evolving global market.

Last November, our CEO William Cho established the Overseas Sales and Marketing Company to drive change and growth while enhancing our global brand power through customer-value creation. This initiative introduced the concept of an ‘Outside-In’ approach, shifting our focus from internal processes to actively gathering direct feedback from customers. Traditionally, we focused on product quality and timely delivery. However, we have recognized that in today’s competitive environment, these factors alone are insufficient for increasing market share and differentiating ourselves. Consequently, we began shifting our product development approach to evaluate ideas and proposals from the customer’s perspective and develop sustainable growth strategies based on this feedback. The Overseas Sales and Marketing Company plays a crucial role in executing these strategies.